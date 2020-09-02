Biden to visit Kenosha, meet with Jacob Blake's family

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where he will hold a community meeting "to bring together Americans to heal" and visit with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back at least seven times by a white police officer and is now paralyzed.

Biden's campaign said he believes that "based on everything he has seen," charges against the officer "appear warranted," but there "should be a full investigation to ensure all the facts are known first."

The shooting triggered anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city. Last week, a demonstration turned violent, and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and accused of shooting three people at the protest, two of whom died.

President Trump went to Kenosha on Tuesday, where he surveyed a building that was burned during a protest. He also stated that he did not call Blake's mother because attorneys became involved in the matter, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Catherine Garcia