Kenosha
Biden to visit Kenosha, meet with Jacob Blake's family

7:47 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where he will hold a community meeting "to bring together Americans to heal" and visit with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back at least seven times by a white police officer and is now paralyzed.

Biden's campaign said he believes that "based on everything he has seen," charges against the officer "appear warranted," but there "should be a full investigation to ensure all the facts are known first."

The shooting triggered anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city. Last week, a demonstration turned violent, and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and accused of shooting three people at the protest, two of whom died.

President Trump went to Kenosha on Tuesday, where he surveyed a building that was burned during a protest. He also stated that he did not call Blake's mother because attorneys became involved in the matter, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Catherine Garcia

racism in america
William Barr says he doesn't think racism 'is as common as people suggest'

7:00 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that he doesn't think there are "two justice systems" in the United States, and the "narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men" is false.

Barr said he also believes people need to "be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around. Racism usually means that 'I believe because of your race you're a lesser human being than me.' I think there are people in the United States that feel that way, but I don't think it is as common as people suggest and I think we have safeguards to ensure that it doesn't really have an effect to someone's future. I think we've made a lot of progress over the last 60 years."

His words come as the country continues to grapple with anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, sparked by the officer-involved shootings of Black men and women like George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and Breonna Taylor. Barr said that law enforcement officials are tracking people who are "flying around the country" and purchasing "weapons to use in riots," but would not give Blitzer any specific examples.

President Trump claimed earlier this week during an interview with Fox News that "people that are in the dark shadows" are "controlling the streets," and alleged that a plane filled with "thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear" landed in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Trump appeared to be repeating a story that had been shared on Facebook, but when Blitzer asked Barr about Trump's tale, he responded, "I don't know what the president is referring to." Catherine Garcia

bad everything day
Pelosi says San Francisco salon 'owes me an apology for setting me up'

5:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is asking for an apology from her salon — and what it did to her hair has nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, Erica Kious shared a security video of a maskless Pelosi getting a haircut inside her San Francisco salon despite the fact that the area only allows outdoor haircuts right now; Kious also admitted she knew about the appointment ahead of time and let it happen. Pelosi wouldn't apologize to Kious or to her critics on Wednesday, instead asking Kious to apologize to her.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said on Wednesday, claiming the salon told her it could take one customer at a time. "As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup," she continued. "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up."

Pelosi apparently got the haircut on Monday from a stylist who rented a chair in the salon. Pelosi's spokesperson said Tuesday that the business "offered" to have her come in because they were "allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
CDC 'urgently' tells states to get coronavirus vaccine distribution running by Nov. 1

4:40 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine in development.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government has hinted to states a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready before Election Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services "are rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2020," CDC head Robert Redfield said in a letter to governors last week. Therefore, the CDC is "urgently" asking states to start "expediting applications" for COVID-19 vaccine distribution facilities so they're "fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020," McClatchy first reported.

If and when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available for public or even emergency use, distribution will still stand between it and Americans, and a slow process could cost lives. That's why the departments are asking states to waive some typical requirements to get distribution up and running, though these "will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed," the letter said.

The guidance also noted that health care employees would be among the first Americans to get the vaccine, as well as high-risk individuals such as those over 65 or from "racial and ethnic minority populations."

Still, epidemiologists are concerned this announcement could signal the Trump administration is rushing to push out a vaccine. "It's hard not to see this as a push for a pre-election vaccine," Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist in Arizona, told The New York Times. Popescu also warned of "the politicization of public health and the potential safety ramifications" if the vaccine approval process is cut short. Kathryn Krawczyk

election logic
Nate Silver's analysis of Biden's Electoral College chances renews calls to repeal it altogether

4:06 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could earn an even bigger popular vote margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 and still lose to President Trump.

That's the reality FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver revealed in a Wednesday tweet, in which he showed how winning the popular vote would affect Biden's chances of winning the Electoral College. Silver's analysis showed Biden needs a very solid popular vote just to have a good chance of winning, once again renewing arguments against the Electoral College's entire existence.

The New York Times' Jamelle Bouie took a constitutional approach to his thread tearing apart the Electoral College.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes forecast a dark future if the system wasn't abolished.

And The New Yorker's Evan Osnos argued the Electoral College doesn't exactly fit into America's vision of democracy.

Silver's analysis stems from the fact that Biden will likely pull big margins of victory in states that are already solidly blue, as well as the fact that the winner of most states' popular votes get all their Electoral votes no matter how close that popular margin was. Kathryn Krawczyk

'minimum need'
Biden calls for officers who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to be charged

3:47 p.m.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event September 2, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is calling for the police officers involved in the shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to face charges.

"I do think there's a minimum need [for them] to be charged," Biden said of the police officers while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, also saying that "we should let the judicial system work its way," per Axios.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by a police officer trying to arrest him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month, while Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March. Both shootings sparked outrage amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's running mate, previously called for charges against the officer who shot Blake.

"I believe there should be a thorough investigation, and based on what I’ve seen, it seems that the officer should be charged," Harris said, per USA Today. "The man was going to his car. He didn't appear to be armed. And if he was not armed, the use of force that was seven bullets coming out of a gun at close range in the back of the man, I don't see how anybody could reason that that was justifiable." Brendan Morrow

that's not happening
Fauci firmly rejects herd immunity strategy after Trump toys with it: 'We're not there yet'

3:08 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back against the advice of somebody one Trump administration official called the "anti-Dr. Fauci."

Neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, a top medical adviser to President Trump who has no background in epidemiology, has reportedly been pushing Trump toward the controversial theory of herd immunity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And after Trump brought it up with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday, Fauci seemingly decided it was time to fire back.

"Herd immunity is that when you have enough people who've either been infected and/or vaccinated and protected" from the virus, "there's enough protection in the community" and the virus slows its spread and perhaps even stops, Fauci explained Wednesday to MSNBC. "We're not there yet. That's not a fundamental strategy that we're using. The fundamental strategy ... is to try to prevent as many infections as you possibly can" by identifying a case, isolating the person who has it, and contact tracing where they've been, Fauci continued.

Trump told Ingraham on Monday that "once you get to a certain number [of coronavirus cases,] it's going to go away." That's untrue, and not how things worked in Sweden when it tried the herd immunity strategy. Kathryn Krawczyk

and the pandemic still isn't over
A 10th of American households say they haven't had enough food during the pandemic

2:27 p.m.
A farm in Minnesota.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The stock market is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but working Americans are not.

The coronavirus pandemic led to business shutdowns that in turn translated into the biggest employment numbers the country has ever seen. The slumping economy shocked even the most food secure states in the U.S., with one in ten Americans reporting they didn't have enough food during a given week amid the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

While the U.S. is no stranger to hunger, it usually is at its worst in the rural south, while midwestern states ranked among the most food secure in the country. And when the whole country has gone hungry in the past, it usually stemmed from food shortages, like during the Dust Bowl or World War II rationing, Bloomberg notes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, farmers had to dump millions of gallons of milk and other food they couldn't sell or donate.

Even Americans "surrounded by food" haven't been able to afford to eat during this pandemic, Bloomberg writes. That included people in the farm-rich state of Minnesota, where nearly 70 percent of those accessing emergency food pantries were doing so for the first time. Across the country, a third of hungry Americans used emergency food distributors for the first time as well, according to Feeding America. And with millions of Americans still out of work, many people are still without sufficient food supplies.

President Trump on Tuesday didn't mention the rampant hunger still lingering throughout the U.S. as he praised August's "very impressive" stock market rebound. Read more at Bloomberg. Kathryn Krawczyk

