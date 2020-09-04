See More Speed Reads
Biden passionately rebukes Trump, says his son Beau 'wasn't a sucker' for serving in Iraq

2:42 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is strongly rebuking President Trump and calling for him to apologize for "disgusting" remarks the president allegedly made about U.S. troops.

Biden during an event on Friday responded to a report in The Atlantic that Trump privately described U.S. troops killed in battle as "losers" and "suckers" when he canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018. The former vice president, whose late son, Beau Biden, served in Iraq, slammed the "deplorable" alleged comments and called for Trump to "humbly apologize" if the report is accurate.

"When my son volunteered and joined the United States military as the attorney general and went to Iraq for a year, won the bronze star and other commendations, he wasn't a sucker," Biden said, per Axios. "The service men and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers."

Biden continued to passionately rip into Trump for the reported remarks and ask, "Who the heck does he think he is?" He added, "I'm always cautioned not to lose my temper. This may be as close as I've come in this campaign." While taking questions from reporters, the Democratic presidential nominee called Trump's alleged comments "sick" and said his "anger" over them "is real."

Trump has denied making the remarks, although subsequent reports have emerged corroborating aspects of The Atlantic's article and adding that he has made other similar comments privately. In 2015, Trump publicly said that then Senator John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, is "not a war hero" and that "I like people who weren't captured." Brendan Morrow

John Bolton 'didn't hear' Trump's reported comments disparaging troops but says they're not out of character

1:23 p.m.
White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton evidently didn't hear President Trump make the disparaging comments about U.S. troops reported by The Atlantic — but if Trump did make them, it sounds like Bolton wouldn't be overly surprised.

Trump on Friday continued to deny a damning report by The Atlantic, which alleged that he canceled a 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he worried his hair would "become disheveled in the rain" and "because he did not believe it important to honor" the dead. Trump also reportedly referred to troops who were killed as "suckers" and asked, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers."

Bolton, who was on the Paris trip, commented on the story to The New York Times on Friday, saying, "I didn't hear that. I'm not saying he didn't say them later in the day or another time but I was there for that discussion."

Bolton claimed that canceling the visit was a "straight weather call," though he also added that Trump didn't object to it, despite how the president claims he reacted.

"He didn't say, 'This is terrible, I have to go out to the veterans,'" Bolton told the Times. "He accepted it and that was pretty much the end of it."

However, Bolton suggested the comments aren't out of character for Trump, telling the Times, "I haven't heard anybody yet react to say, 'That's not the Donald Trump I know.'" Bolton also told Bloomberg it's "it's certainly possible" Trump made the comments "later in the day."

AP reporter James LaPorta previously confirmed The Atlantic's reporting "in its entirety" with a senior Defense Department official, while The Washington Post confirmed that Trump has "frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action," and the Times writes that Trump "has long scorned those who served in Vietnam as being too dumb to have gotten out of it." Brendan Morrow

Trump administration reportedly orders military newspaper Stars and Stripes to shut down

11:37 a.m.
A U.S. Army soldier salutes during the national anthem as soldiers return home from Iraq on August 29, 2009 in Fort Carson, Colorado.
John Moore/Getty Images

The Pentagon is reportedly ordering the military newspaper Stars and Stripes to shut down.

In a recent memo, the Pentagon told Stars and Stripes' publisher to present a plan by Sept. 15 for the newspaper to be dissolved, asking for a "specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide" and saying the "last newspaper publication (in all forms) will be September 30, 2020," according to USA Today. The independent publication for the military dates back to 1861, and according to its website, it "has published a newspaper continuously since World War II."

USA Today opinion contributor Kathy Kiely slammed the reported move, describing it as President Trump's "latest attack on the free press" and stressing the importance of the newspaper being delivered to U.S. troops, including in areas "where the internet is spotty or inaccessible." Kiely also questioned the constitutionality of such a move to shutter Stars and Stripes while noting that this would only save $15.5 million from the Pentagon's $700 billion budget.

A bipartisan group of senators recently wrote to Defense Secretary Mark Esper objecting to the "proposed termination of funding" for Stars and Stripes, arguing this could have a "significantly negative impact on military families," The Hill reports.

Reports on the potential shutdown of Stars and Stripes, which come as Trump denies a report that he described U.S. troops killed in battle as "losers," quickly sparked outcry on Friday, with The Atlantic's Adam Harris writing, "I grew up on military installations around the world and a lot of times [Stars and Stripes] was all we had." Stars and Stripes reporter Steve Beynon tweeted in response to the story that "this doesn't stop the journalism," adding, "I'm juggling 3 future news stories today." Brendan Morrow

Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent as economy adds 1.4 million jobs

9:30 a.m.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a sign Now Hiring in front of a store amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 14, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate has dipped below 10 percent for the first time during the coronavirus crisis.

The Labor Department on Friday said the unemployment rate in August declined to 8.4 percent, while the economy added 1.4 million jobs, per The Washington Post. Economists had been anticipating the unemployment rate would decline to 9.8 percent and that 1.32 million jobs would be added, CNBC reports.

Still, Axios notes that "the pace of hiring has dropped off" after in July, the economy added 1.7 million jobs, and in June, 4.8 million jobs were added.

This was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the U.S. unemployment rate has been below 10 percent the Post notes. But "America is still down 11.5 million jobs from February," CNN notes, and The Associated Press writes that Friday's report shows that "the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery" amid the pandemic. NPR also notes that the job gains in August were "boosted by the temporary hiring of 238,000 workers" for the 2020 census.

"We are in the hole by millions," economist Martha Gimbel told The Wall Street Journal, "and the longer we stay in that hole, the more people will suffer." Brendan Morrow

Why Trump's 'losers' and 'suckers' slurs cut especially deep for Marines

9:05 a.m.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg dropped a bombshell on Washington, D.C., late Thursday, publishing a compilation of anecdotes about President Trump disparaging U.S. service members, frequently referring to those killed or captured in the line of duty as "losers" and "suckers." Trump and his aides pushed back hard against the reports, but then James LaPorta, a Marine Corps veteran and investigative reporter at The Associated Press, got confirmation from two sources. The Washington Post and The New York Times followed up with their own sources confirming Trump's dismissive comments about POWs and slain soldiers.

Goldberg begins his article with Trump declining to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018:

In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers" for getting killed. Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and its allies stopped the German advance toward Paris there in the spring of 1918. But Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, "Who were the good guys in this war?" [The Atlantic]

Goldberg's report is "quite shocking," LaPorta told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "I actually didn't believe it — which is why I started reaching out to sources. ... Belleau Wood is one of those things that is sort of hammered into young Marines as they're going through boot camp. I mean, Marine Corps folklore comes out of Belleau Wood, the idea the German army called Marines 'Teufel Hunden,' which translates into 'Devil Dog.' That's where we get that name from."

Maddow also played a previously unseen part of her interview with Mary Trump in which the president's niece recounts a family story about Trump threatening to disinherit Donald Trump Jr. if he joined the military.

Goldberg told MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday he thinks Pentagon officials are mostly baffled at Trump's attitude toward military heroes. "I think he's genuinely confused by service," Goldberg said. "I think the volunteer force in particular kind of confuses him, because why would you ever possibly put your life at risk for a salary of $64,000 a year? It doesn't make any sense, is my point, in his worldview." Watch below. Peter Weber

U.S. COVID-19 death toll could rise to 410,000 by January, model projects

8:10 a.m.
Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin greets local residents arriving to a food distribution center at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York.
John Moore/Getty Images

A key model is projecting that the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States will rise to over 410,000 by the beginning of January.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation this week forecast that by Jan. 1, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. will rise to 410,451, per CNN. That would be about 225,000 more COVID-19 deaths.

The IHME says it expects the daily COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. to rise to nearly 3,000 a day in December, citing "seasonality and declining vigilance of the public." It describes the use of face masks as an "extraordinary opportunity" to save lives, and the model projects that the forecasted death toll could be lowered by 122,000 by January if mask use in the United States rose "to the levels seen in Singapore." But "mask use continues to decline from a peak in early August," especially throughout the Midwest, the IHME says.

Additionally, the IHME says that should a "herd immunity strategy" be pursued, and "no further government intervention is taken from now to January," the COVID-19 death toll could increase to 620,000. This comes after The Washington Post reported that a pandemic adviser was recommending that the White House adopt a strategy of letting COVID-19 spread through most of the population. The adviser subsequently denied having recommended such a policy, and the White House said "there is no discussion about changing our strategy."

The IHME model had last month projected 295,000 COVID-19 deaths by Dec. 1. Previously, CNN's Jim Sciutto notes, the model has "undershot the death toll." Brendan Morrow

Barr's big example of vote-by-mail fraud didn't happen, DOJ and local prosecutors say

7:42 a.m.
William Barr.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr marshaled two pieces of evidence on CNN Wednesday to back up his assertion that expanding mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic is "reckless and dangerous" and "playing with fire," leaving the election "very open to fraud and coercion." Neither claim looked very good 24 hours later.

First, Barr pointed to a 2005 Federal Election Reform report that found absentee ballots "remain the largest source of potential voter fraud." But former President Jimmy Carter, co-chairman of that commission, reminded everyone he endorsed mail-in voting in May, citing new anti-fraud safeguards. "I approve the use of absentee ballots and have been using them for more than five years," Carter said.

Barr's other example was more specific: "We indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected, he — from people who could vote, he made them out and voted for the person he wanted to," Barr told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. A Justice Department spokeswoman initially pointed The Washington Post to a case in Dallas County involving suspected mail-in voting fraud in a city council election, but there was no federal indictment, and local prosecutors in the case said Barr had every detail wrong.

"That's not what happened at all," Andy Chatham, the assistant district attorney on the case, told the Post Thursday. His office did investigate 700 ballots all filled out with help from one "Jose Rodriguez," but "we didn't find any evidence of widespread voter fraud, and instead the ballots that were returned were consistent with the voter's choice," Chatham said, adding that at least in Dallas County, it's "incredibly simple to ferret out" fraudulent ballots. One man pleaded guilty to improperly returning a marked ballot.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, given Chatham's account, told the Post that "prior to his interview, the attorney general was provided a memo prepared within the department that contained an inaccurate summary about the case which he relied upon when using the case as an example." Peter Weber

Pelosi, Mnuchin reach agreement to avert a government shutdown, still at an impasse on COVID-19 deal

6:01 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reached an informal deal to prevent the federal government from shutting down on Oct. 1, USA Today and Politico report. The agreement would extend existing funding levels until after the Nov. 3 election, probably through mid-December. Mnuchin and Pelosi came to their understanding on Tuesday while talking on the phone about a COVID-19 economic relief bill, USA Today reports. The two sides are still billions of dollars apart on a COVID-19 package.

Pelosi and Mnuchin did not "explicitly discuss" folding COVID-19 relief into the continuing resolution and also "did not rule it out," USA Today says. Congress has only a few weeks to pass any legislation before the election, and the compressed time frame might "force lawmakers' hands" on a COVID-19 bill, says George Washington University political scientist Sarah Binder. Either way, "nobody really wants to be blamed" for the "catastrophic blow" of another government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

"When senators return next week, they are expected to vote on the GOP's 'skinny' (i.e. stripped-down) COVID relief bill — they're going to call it 'targeted,' because some think skinny sounds bad," Politico reported Wednesday. ("It would be more appropriate to call it 'emaciated,'" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday.) "Remember: This bill is not meant to become law, but rather to serve as a marker for where Senate Republicans stand when negotiations begin in earnest," Politico adds. "Senate Republicans have yet to garner 51 votes for anything, so this is a step in the right direction for them."

And things can still go awry with the Pelosi-Mnuchin plan to avert a government shutdown. "There are, at most, 11 days in session for the two sides to pass government funding, and solve the stimulus riddle that's had Pelosi, Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tied up for months," Politico notes. "That's not much time." Peter Weber

