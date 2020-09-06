More Americans prefer Biden's response to protests, poll suggests

More Americans seem to prefer former Vice President Joe Biden's response to demonstrations against police brutality than the one exhibited by President Trump, a new CBS/YouGov poll shows.

Of those surveyed, 49 percent said they believe the Democratic presidential nominee was trying to "calm the situation down" compared to 39 percent who said the same of Trump. On the flip side, 47 percent of voters said Trump is "encouraging fighting," while only 30 percent think Biden is doing so.

New CBS poll: Regarding protests, voters see Biden as trying to calm situation down and Trump as trying to encourage fighting By wide margin, voters see Biden as having the right temperament for the job pic.twitter.com/lKcIuUU23E — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) September 6, 2020

Additionally, 60 percent of Americans, including 91 percent of those who say they'll vote for Biden, would rather see the protests end through the implementation of police reforms as opposed to a tougher law and order response, which only 25 percent of respondents preferred. Those voting for Trump were more likely to support the latter method, but not overwhelmingly — 54 percent said they want protesters punished, while 22 percent said they believed police reform was the better option, and 23 percent were undecided. And, despite the Trump campaign's insistence that Americans would be unsafe under a Biden administration, the former vice president actually held a 48-43 edge when it comes to who would make voters feel more secure.

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted between Sept. 2-4 among 2,493 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage point. Read the full results at CBS News. Tim O'Donnell