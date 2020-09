Djokovic disqualified in U.S. Open after accidentally hitting line judge

Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, was disqualified in the U.S. Open on Sunday after smacking a ball in frustration and hitting a line judge in the throat.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the #USOpen after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TTstxZB2Jw — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

The lineswoman crumpled in pain and Djokovic rushed to her side. He immediately apologized and said he had not meant to hit her, but officials said the rule requiring his disqualification was clear. "Players have been defaulted for less," said Darren Cahill, a veteran coach who was covering the match for ESPN. "I think the tournament made the right decision." As The New York Times explains, players can be defaulted for "hitting a ball or throwing a racket" if the action results in an injury on the court, even if the action wasn't intended to cause any harm.

The incident occurred after Djokovic lost his serve to fall behind 5-6 in the first set of a fourth-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic apologized in a statement on Instagram and said the incident left him "really sad and empty." Harold Maass