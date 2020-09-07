See More Speed Reads
Biden calls Trump's alleged comments about troops 'downright un-American'

8:55 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump on Monday, saying that his alleged comments about troops who died in combat were "downright un-American."

Multiple news organizations have reported that Trump privately called fallen service members "losers" and "suckers;" Trump has denied making the disparaging remarks. While in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Labor Day, an emotional Biden said if this is how Trump talks about people who served in the military, "you have no business being president of the United States. Period."

Biden's son, Beau Biden, died of a brain tumor in 2015, after serving in Kosovo and Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard. "I'll tell you something: My Beau wasn't a loser or a sucker," Biden said. "He didn't serve with losers and suckers. He served with heroes. He served with American patriots. And none of the veterans you know were losers or suckers. No president has ever talked about our servicemen and women in that way."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Trump made such comments, Biden continued. Trump, he said, "only thinks about what's in it for him. Well, he'll never understand. He'll never understand you, he'll never understand us, he'll never understand our cops, our firefighters, because he's not made of the same stuff that the people who serve this nation are made of." Catherine Garcia

Hospital: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is out of a medically induced coma

9:30 p.m.
Alexei Navalny.
Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images

After being placed in a medically induced coma, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "being weaned off mechanical ventilation" and is "responding to verbal stimuli," Berlin's Charité Hospital announced on Monday.

Last week, the German government said tests showed "unequivocal evidence" that a "chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group" was used to poison Navalny, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Charité Hospital said it "remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects" of Navalny's "severe poisoning."

Navalny became sick on Aug. 20 while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Before being flown to Berlin, Navalny was treated by Russian doctors who claimed he was not poisoned. The Kremlin has denied playing any role in the incident.

In 2018, a Novichok nerve agent was used to poison Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy living in England, and his daughter. These chemical weapons were first developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and few scientists outside of Russia have much experience working with them, CNN reports. Catherine Garcia

Joe Biden tells A.F.L.-C.I.O. members he'll be 'the strongest labor president you have ever had'

8:17 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spent part of his Labor Day at the A.F.L.-C.I.O headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he promised that if elected, he will be "the strongest labor president you have ever had."

Biden vowed to increase the wages of essential workers, hold business executives liable if they interfere with unionization efforts, and pass the PRO Act to give workers more bargaining and organizational rights, The New York Times reports.

"Wall Street did not build this country," Biden said. "You did — the great American middle class. And the middle class was built by unions — unions — and the American people now finally get it after a long time of being convinced that unions were a problem, not the answer." A Gallup poll released at the end of August found that 64 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, up 16 points from a 2009 low point. Catherine Garcia

Trump claims Pentagon chiefs aren't 'in love' with him, but 'the soldiers are'

6:56 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During a press conference at the White House on Monday afternoon, President Trump again denied multiple reports that he privately called U.S. troops who were killed in combat "losers" and "suckers," declaring, "only an animal would say a thing like that."

Trump went on to tell reporters that his relationship with troops is completely different from his relationship with top military brass. "I'm not saying the military is in love with me, the soldiers are," he said. Last week, a Military Times poll found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by six percentage points among active-duty troops. At this time in 2016, Trump had a 20-point lead over Hillary Clinton.

The reason why Trump believes the "top people in the Pentagon" probably aren't big fans is "because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs, who make the planes, and make everything else stay happy." He continued, "some people don't like to come home, some people like to continue to spend money. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another, that's what it was." Catherine Garcia

White House reportedly eyeing Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to replace Mark Esper as defense secretary

12:22 p.m.
Trump and Mark Esper
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has had three defense secretaries during his tenure, and he may soon have his fourth. NBC News reports White House officials are in talks with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about stepping in as defense secretary should Trump fire existing Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Wilkie's role on the White House's COVID-19 task force apparently raised his profile with the president.

Trump has reportedly long been displeased with Esper, who has been in the role for about a year. He recently broke with Trump on a handful of issues including renaming military bases that are named for Confederate leaders (Esper said yes, Trump said no) and invoking the Insurrection Act to send federal troops to cities experiencing protests (Esper said no, Trump said maybe). Now, tensions are especially high between Trump and Esper, NBC News reports, as the president faces backlash for allegedly calling U.S. veterans "losers" and "suckers."

Shaking up the top job at the Pentagon might give Trump his fall guy, but allies are reportedly concerned it could also "create turmoil in his administration during the closing weeks of the campaign." NBC reports that "the option of naming Wilkie as acting Pentagon chief would give Trump the flexibility to remove Esper immediately after the November election, if not before."

Officials told NBC News "there are no plans to replace Secretary Esper." Last month, though, when asked about the issue, Trump said: "I consider firing everybody. At some point, at some point, that's what happens."

Read more at NBC News. Jessica Hullinger

Louis DeJoy's GOP campaign donations scandal, explained

11:15 a.m.
Louis DeJoy testifying
TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has been in hot water lately. First, the North Carolina businessman and Trump donor proposed sweeping policy changes within the USPS in the crucial months leading up to a presidential election that is expected to see unprecedented levels of mail-in voting. He suspended those changes after reports of delays and management problems within the postal service, but Democrats say he has yet to provide the House Oversight Committee with documents related to his proposed changes. He also apparently doesn't know how much it costs to mail a postcard.

That's all bad, but it's not illegal. The latest scandal, unearthed by The Washington Post, regards DeJoy's financial contributions to GOP politicians. In short: "He may have violated campaign finance laws," says the Post's Paul Waldman.

Five of DeJoy's former employees told the Post they were often encouraged or pressured to make contributions to Republicans running for office, for which they were reimbursed with bonus payments made through the company, New Breed. "[DeJoy] asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses," David Young, DeJoy's longtime director of human resources, told the Post. The paper tallied about $1 million in donations made by New Breed employees during DeJoy's tenure.

"With the facts presented, it's a run-of-the-mill but very illegal corporate straw donor scheme," Adav Noti, a former top lawyer with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and now with the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog, told the Post's Amber Phillips.

If the allegations are true, what will happen to DeJoy? As Phillips explains, chief executives have faced prison time in similar circumstances, but that's unlikely in this case thanks to statute of limitations laws, and because the Justice Department "has a long-standing policy of not opening election-related investigations this close to an election."

Read more about the allegations at The Washington Post. Jessica Hullinger

Former FDA commissioner predicts the pandemic will soon slow — but there will be 'a lot of death and disease along the way'

10:20 a.m.
Gottlieb talks to Face the Nation
CBS's Face the Nation

President Trump has ramped up his claims that a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the U.S., tweeting Monday that "the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!" It's not clear what "Vaccines (Plus)" means, but on Sunday former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb poured some cold water on the administration's vaccine hype, telling CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday the chances we'll have a widespread vaccine by the end of 2020 are "extremely low." Any vaccine this year would be rolled out in a "targeted" way to high-risk groups, rather than made available to everyone at the same time, Gottlieb said.

He added that the virus' spread could soon slow in the U.S. due to the sheer number of people already infected. "The reality is that if we continue to see spread at the rate that we're seeing it now or something higher than what we're seeing now, by the end of the year upwards of 20 percent of the population in the U.S. could have been exposed to the coronavirus and we're likely to see the virus itself start to slow down" in early 2021 as part of the "natural progression" of the pandemic. He went on: "I think the tragic consequence of that is there's going to be a lot of death and disease along the way, but I think by the end of this year, we're likely to be through at least the most acute phase of this epidemic in part because it's gonna end up infecting a lot more people between now and then."

Watch Gottlieb's comments in their entirety on Face the Nation. Jessica Hullinger

Northeastern University kicked 11 students out for violating COVID rules. It's keeping their tuition.

9:29 a.m.
A student on campus
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of students from across the world have descended on America's university campuses for the start of the academic year, and college towns have become the "new front in America's pandemic," The New York Times reports. Despite efforts to curtail the coronavirus' spread, cases have spiked in about 100 college towns, according to a Times analysis. While "there has been no uptick in deaths in college communities," the concern is that students — many of whom are asymptomatic — will spread the disease to older, more vulnerable people.

For all the lofty rhetoric about academic duty of care, one big reason colleges vowed to reopen this fall is because they need the money. The University of Iowa, for example, was facing a budget shortfall of $75 million thanks to coronavirus, the Times reports. Now, "Iowa City is a full-blown pandemic hot spot."

Some schools are putting the blame fully and squarely on students, punishing those who flout coronavirus policies with suspension or outright dismissal. For example, Northeastern University dismissed 11 students for gathering in a hotel room and will not be reimbursing their $36,500 tuition — "marking one of the most severe punishments college students have faced for breaking pandemic rules," The Washington Post notes.

Others schools are now moving classes online or opting for a hybrid system. But by this point, students have already paid their fees and likely won't be getting any money back, a move NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway predicted back in August while speaking to former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Andy Slavitt: "You have 40 years where you could depend on the same amount of revenues coming in within a two-week period where parents sent in their deposits, maybe plus four or five percent. And all of a sudden that's threatened ... I think that lends to a lot of rhetoric around how important it is to open, and that we're going to figure out protocols to ensure something resembling a normal experience. I think a lot of this, quite frankly, is Latin for 'parents, please send in your tuition checks.'" Jessica Hullinger

