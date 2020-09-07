Hospital: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is out of a medically induced coma

-
Hospital: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is out of a medically induced coma9:30 p.m.
Biden calls Trump's alleged comments about troops 'downright un-American'8:55 p.m.
Joe Biden tells A.F.L.-C.I.O. members he'll be 'the strongest labor president you have ever had'8:17 p.m.
Trump claims Pentagon chiefs aren't 'in love' with him, but 'the soldiers are'6:56 p.m.
White House reportedly eyeing Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to replace Mark Esper as defense secretary12:22 p.m.
Louis DeJoy's GOP campaign donations scandal, explained11:15 a.m.
Former FDA commissioner predicts the pandemic will soon slow — but there will be 'a lot of death and disease along the way'10:20 a.m.
Northeastern University kicked 11 students out for violating COVID rules. It's keeping their tuition.9:29 a.m.
