because it worked out so well before
Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the 2nd time

10:06 a.m.

President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is not as big of a deal as he's making it out to be.

On Wednesday, far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde announced he was nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his apparent work to "create peace between nations," especially in the Middle East. Trump's biggest supporters and Trump himself quickly started celebrating the nomination, seemingly forgetting that Tybring-Gjedde also put Trump's name on the list in 2018, and that one of hundreds of other nominees will likely actually prevail.

The nomination requirements for the Nobel Peace Prize are actually pretty loose. Tens of thousands of people are eligible to submit nominees each year, including any members of national assemblies such as the U.S. Congress, and any professors of "history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion," the guidelines say.

Just how many people made the 2021 nomination list hasn't been revealed yet, as nominations won't close until February. But 318 people and organizations were nominated in 2020, and in 2018, when Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the first time, 331 people and organizations were put forward.

Tybring-Gjedde is a hard-line immigration restrictionist and a member of Norway's far-right populist party, though he insisted to Fox News that he's "not a big Trump supporter." In the past, Tybring-Gjedde has claimed that Muslims are "by nature more aggressive than Norwegians," and compared wearing a hijab to wearing KKK robes, The Daily Beast notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
More than half of households in 4 largest U.S. cities struggled financially during pandemic, poll shows

9:51 a.m.
Houston, Texas, skyline.
Loren Elliott/Getty Images

There's no question the coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans into financial hardship, but a new NPR/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation survey provided a clearer picture of the extent of the struggles in the United States' four largest cities.

At least half of all households in those cities — 53 percent in New York City, 56 percent in Los Angeles, 50 percent in Chicago, and 63 percent in Houston — reported facing serious financial problems, including depleted savings, problems paying credit card bills, and affording medical bills.

Black and Latino households in all four cities were particularly vulnerable. In New York, 62 percent of Black households and 73 percent of Latino households reported struggles. In Los Angeles those numbers are 52 and 71 percent, respectively, while 69 percent of Black households and 63 percent of Latino households in Chicago have faced the same. And, most drastically, in Houston, 81 percent of Black households and 77 percent of Latino households said their financial issues were serious.

Interviews for the poll were conducted online and via telephone between July 1-Aug. 3 among 3,454 adults in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. The overall margin of error was 3.3 percentage points, while it was 5.4 percent for New York, 7.1 percent for Los Angeles, 5.4 percent for Chicago, and 6.3 percent for Houston. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

withdrawal
U.S. to reduce number of troops in Iraq to 3,000

9:40 a.m.
US army soldiers, part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group, walk around at the K1 Air Base northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq before a planned US pullout on Mar
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is set to reduce its number of troops in Iraq by more than 2,000.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will cut its presence in Iraq from 5,200 troops to 3,000 troops by the end of September, Politico reports. This "reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat," McKenzie said.

The move, Politico notes, comes ahead of the 2020 presidential election as President Trump looks to take steps toward fulfilling his promise to end "endless wars" and withdraw U.S. troops, as well as after he came under fire for a report in The Atlantic that he described American troops who died in battle as "losers" and "suckers."

Previously, Trump reduced the U.S.' troop presence in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, Axios notes. The new Iraq cuts, The New York Times writes, "pale in comparison to the much larger reductions from when U.S. force levels in the country peaked at more than 150,000 service members at the height of the Iraq war," and ultimately, they'll bring the level of troops in Iraq "roughly back to where they were in 2015." Brendan Morrow

No Spoilers
Biden seems to be benefiting from the lack of 3rd party enthusiasm

9:30 a.m.

"Support for third-party presidential candidates, which reached a 20-year high in the last election, has fallen off in every measurable way" this year, David Weigel reports at The Washington Post. So far, at least, that has been a boon to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Weigel gave some context:

In the last election, the nomination of unpopular Democratic and Republican nominees created openings for third parties and made it easier for Trump to win. In 14 states, neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton cracked 50 percent of the vote. In Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as Democrats painfully remind themselves, the vote for third-party candidates was much bigger than Trump's win margin. Six percent of voters didn't vote for either major-party candidate, the biggest rejection of the system in 20 years. More than 1.2 million Americans wrote in a candidate. [The Washington Post]

President Trump's favorability ratings have increased since 2016, but "Biden is viewed far more favorably than the last Democratic nominee, with no single scandal or flaw defining him as the FBI's probe of her email server defined Clinton," Weigel writes. The Green and Libertarian parties are running little-known activists for president, "plans for a centrist third party imploded" again, and the left has put its dreams of "a left-wing, populist, anti-corporate third party" on hold until at least 2021.

The lack of third-party fervor is a big reason 2020 looks very different than 2016, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman agrees:

Third-party candidates may still decide local and congressional races, Ross Ramsey notes at The Texas Tribune. In Texas, for example, "the all-Republican [Supreme] Court rejected a Republican effort to erase 44 Libertarian candidates from the ballot." (Green Party candidates were knocked off because the Democrats filed their challenges in time.) The idea that Green spoilers help Republicans and Libertarians help Democrats is mostly "political folklore," Ramsey writes, but "every year sees some close races. Candidates do everything they can to get an edge in those close races. And sometimes, the most effective way to do that is to have a third-party candidate in the race." Peter Weber

and the Oscar goes to...
The Academy's new Oscars inclusion requirements appear fairly 'easy to meet'

8:16 a.m.

New rules are being implemented at the Oscars. So just how much will they change the show?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June it would introduce new "representation and inclusion standards" to qualify for the Oscars, and the organization this week provided the details. Starting in 2024, to qualify for Best Picture, a film must meet two of four diversity standards, The New York Times reports.

The first standard pertains to on-screen representation, and to meet it, a film must either have one lead or significant supporting actor who is from an underrepresented group, have at least 30 percent of the actors in secondary roles be from underrepresented groups, or have a main storyline centered around an underrepresented group. The other three standards, however, relate to inclusion off screen among the creative leadership and crew, as well as in departments like marketing and distribution. The announcement of these rules was a significant moment in the history of the Academy, which has long faced criticism for the lack of diversity among its nominees.

Still, The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan notes it seems that "almost every film," including a movie like The Irishman that revolves around white men, "would still be nominated under the new guidelines." After all, the Academy is only requiring movies to meet two of the standards, and Buchanan observes that the last two regarding off-screen representation are quite "easy to meet" with a "robust internship program and a marketing department that's relatively diverse," and so ultimately, "less may change than we think."

Writer Mark Harris points out, though, that it may be "easier for studio movies to meet these standards" than independent films, since the studio movies can qualify just through their internship program and marketing department. Given this, and some other potential issues, Harris speculates that by 2024, the rules may be "relaxed just enough so that, guess what, basically every movie can meet them." Brendan Morrow

tesla woes
Tesla's stock sees biggest one-day drop ever

8:15 a.m.
Tesla.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla shares plunged by 21 percent on Tuesday in the biggest one-day loss ever for the stock, CNBC notes. Tesla shares soared recently ahead of the electric-car company's recent 5-to-1 share split, with its market value surpassing that of some leading rival automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen. But Tesla's fortunes reversed after the committee that adds companies to the S&P 500 index passed over Tesla on Friday, picking up e-commerce site Etsy and automatic test equipment maker Teradyne instead.

Many investors expected Tesla to make the cut this quarter after reporting its fourth straight profitable quarter in July. The stock dropped by 7 percent in after-hours trading on Friday after the news broke, and U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Harold Maass

Edit

Trump personally ordered the National Enquirer's hits on Ted Cruz's dad and Marco Rubio, Michael Cohen claims

7:18 a.m.

The National Enquirer's role in boosting Donald Trump in the 2016 election, from burying stories of his extramarital affairs to attacking his rivals, has sort of faded from view during the 2020 election, with the diminished tabloid under new editorial management if not new ownership. But Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has some allegations about the Enquirer and its publisher, David Pecker, in his new book, Disloyal: A Memoir. And they caught the eye of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

"You write that the president personally approved that insane story in the National Enquirer that was basically that Ted Cruz's dad killed JFK," and that "in fact, President Trump personally demanded that that photo of ... Ted Cruz's dad appear on the front page of the Enquirer," Maddow told Cohen on Tuesday night. "Do you know if Sen. Cruz knows that Donald Trump approved that personally and made that happen personally?" "Well, he does now," Cohen quipped.

"You also say that the Enquirer, one after another, did hit pieces on all of President Trump's primary rivals," Maddow said. "Was the president involved in okaying all of those stories, too?" Cohen said yes, "David Pecker would reach out to me and he would give me a list of things that he was intending to do in order to squash Ted Cruz's or Marco Rubio's rise. Whoever was rising in the polls, that's who became the person that we needed to knock out of the race." When Pecker sent him the "salacious rumors" about the rising candidates, Cohen said, he would discuss the smears with Trump, Trump would approve them, and Pecker would run them. Maddow called that "a remarkable campaign contribution to the Donald Trump for President campaign."

You don't have to take Cohen's word. "What's so interesting about the Enquirer in general is that it's had a reputation for being sleazy for so long," a person who was a target of the tabloid told the Los Angeles Times in May, when top editor Dylan Howard was forced out. "Then Trump came along. It's ridiculous how they became an extension of Trump." Peter Weber

Edit

Do face masks act as a crude coronavirus proto-vaccine? Some researchers think it's possible.

5:51 a.m.
Masks for sale
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Even if a coronavirus vaccine is approved on an emergency use basis this year, it wouldn't be available for the general public until mid-2021, two industry vaccine experts tell The Washington Post. And that's if everything goes right. But a group of researchers suggested in a New England Journal of Medicine commentary Tuesday that face masks might stand in as a crude substitute until a vaccine is available.

The unproven theory "is inspired by the age-old concept of variolation, the deliberate exposure to a pathogen to generate a protective immune response," The New York Times reports. Before the smallpox vaccine, for example, some doctors would rub smallpox scabs or pus on healthy people to stimulate a more mild case and an immune response to protect against re-infection. With COVID-19, the speculation is that a mask cuts down on the number of viruses that enter a person's airway, and if a small number slip through or around the mask, it may prompt strong and enduring immunity.

There is some research on hamsters and observational studies of humans that lend credence to the ideas that masks block out just enough virus to encourage mild or asymptomatic infections, and that such low-grade infections spark a protective immune response. But trying to prove the theory of masks as proto-vaccine through clinical trials would be unethical, the Times reports.

Some infectious disease experts told the Times they are skeptical masks would even work in that way, and all of the researchers warned against trying to intentionally infect yourself with small amounts of the coronavirus. "People definitely got smallpox and died from variolation," notes Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen. But Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at U.C. San Francisco and coauthor of the NEJM commentary, said people should wear masks anyway, so "why not drive up the possibility of not getting sick and having some immunity while we're waiting for the vaccine?" Peter Weber

