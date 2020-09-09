Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the 2nd time

President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is not as big of a deal as he's making it out to be.

On Wednesday, far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde announced he was nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his apparent work to "create peace between nations," especially in the Middle East. Trump's biggest supporters and Trump himself quickly started celebrating the nomination, seemingly forgetting that Tybring-Gjedde also put Trump's name on the list in 2018, and that one of hundreds of other nominees will likely actually prevail.

The nomination requirements for the Nobel Peace Prize are actually pretty loose. Tens of thousands of people are eligible to submit nominees each year, including any members of national assemblies such as the U.S. Congress, and any professors of "history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion," the guidelines say.

News: Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize!

Context: its not that hard to get nominated. I am eligible to make nominations. That is how low the bar is. pic.twitter.com/cMt6nymry6 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 9, 2020

Just how many people made the 2021 nomination list hasn't been revealed yet, as nominations won't close until February. But 318 people and organizations were nominated in 2020, and in 2018, when Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the first time, 331 people and organizations were put forward.

Tybring-Gjedde is a hard-line immigration restrictionist and a member of Norway's far-right populist party, though he insisted to Fox News that he's "not a big Trump supporter." In the past, Tybring-Gjedde has claimed that Muslims are "by nature more aggressive than Norwegians," and compared wearing a hijab to wearing KKK robes, The Daily Beast notes. Kathryn Krawczyk