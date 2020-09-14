See More Speed Reads
How Macy's is planning to hold a 'reimagined' Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the pandemic

3:19 p.m.
The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is prepared to float down the parade route during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Paade on November 28, 2019 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic — sort of.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live this year and won't "be the same parade we're used to." Macy's detailed the plan for its "reimagined" event.

The "traditional 2.5-mile parade route will not be utilized" this year, Macy's said. Instead, Macy's is planning a "television-broadcast-only production" focused around New York's Herald Square and will be reducing the number of participants by 75 percent and splitting them up over two days. Participants will be "socially distanced during performances," wearing face coverings and "additional personal protective equipment depending on their role."

Character balloons will be flown "without the traditional 80-100 handlers" as Macy's makes use of an "innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles," the company said. There will be no participants in the parade who are younger than 18, and the high school and college marching band performances that were previously selected are being put off until 2021.

"While it will certainly look different in execution, this year's Macy's Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose — to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation," said the parade's executive producer, Susan Tercero.

Macy's previously put on a modified version of its traditional Fourth of July fireworks, making use of displays in the days prior to July 4, NBC News notes. De Blasio said that as with the Fourth of July fireworks show, "it's really important to keep these traditions continuing." He added, "Next year, I look forward to things coming back in all their greatness so we can enjoy them together in person again." Brendan Morrow

west coast fires
Smoke from the West Coast fires has reached all the way to Washington, D.C.

4:45 p.m.

You've seen the harrowing images of West Coast skies this past week, as wildfires continue to rage across California, Oregon, and Washington. Now, the smoke that creates that apocalyptic orange glow has moved across the country, though the air quality and appearance is nowhere near as drastic as it is in the Pacific states.

The National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia, confirmed that the "hazy appearance to the sky" in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday is a result of smoke from the western fires getting caught in the jet stream and floating swiftly toward the Atlantic.

Indeed, both NASA and AirNow — which monitors U.S. air quality — predict the smoke plume area will stretch far and wide this week. Tim O'Donnell

it's real
California official implores Trump to take climate change seriously. Trump insists 'it'll start getting cooler.'

3:58 p.m.

Climate change is real, and it's almost certainly making the West Coast's wildfires worse. But even when faced with that reality in California on Monday, President Trump turned to his old favorite advice of forest management and then seemed to flat-out doubt climate change altogether.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land are still on fire throughout California, Oregon, and Washington. In California alone, 3.2 million acres have burned so far this year, and 24 people have died in the biggest wildfires the state has ever seen. But just like he did during California's then-record wildfire season two years ago, Trump got off Air Force One in California on Monday and immediately suggested forest management — raking forest floors and performing controlled burns, for example — could solve all of California's problems.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) quickly took Trump to task on that statement during a meeting later Monday. While Newsom acknowledged forest management is an important part of reducing wildfire risk, he reminded Trump that most of California's wildfires are happening on federal land.

California's Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot again pleaded for Trump's understanding on the need to fight climate change, listing how a "warming trend" has sent temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels in both the summer and winter. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump responded. "I wish science agreed with you," Crowfoot fired back. "Well, I don't think science knows actually," Trump continued.

Human-caused climate change is one thing science is very, very clear about. Kathryn Krawczyk

surprising
Tom Brady's shaky Bucs debut left his coach perplexed

3:06 p.m.

If you, somehow, need proof that Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be markedly different from his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichik, his new coach's post-game approach should do the trick.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians is known for being candid, unlike the taciturn Belichik, and he stayed true to that Monday when discussing Brady's Bucs debut. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had a bit of a shaky performance Sunday, and Tampa Bay lost to their division rival, the New Orleans Saints, 34-23. Brady certainly wasn't awful, tossing for 239 yards and two touchdowns and adding a patented sneak for another score. But he did throw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and was uncharacteristically sloppy.

Some people will chalk it up to the fact that Brady is still getting used to a new team and a new division, but Arians said he looked great in practice and the Saints "didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," gently suggesting that Brady's miscues were his own doing.

Perhaps the 43-year-old Brady really is slowing down, and his post-Patriot career won't live up to the excitement it generated this offseason. But sports often breed overreactions. As ESPN's Mina Kimes saw it, Brady's performance was in line with the previous season, when the consensus was that he had regressed slightly, but was still capable of leading a team into the postseason. Tim O'Donnell

post-trump
Why the post-Nixon era shouldn't inform the post-Trump era

2:23 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New York's Jonathan Chait argues that President Trump should be tried for his alleged crimes whenever his presidency ends, even if it sparks a political crisis.

His reasoning stems, in part, from the fact that former President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor, former President Richard Nixon, after he resigned in 1974 over the Watergate scandal. Chait notes Ford's ultimate legacy was that of statesman who helped the country move on from Nixon's scandals.

Should the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeat Trump this November, he'll need to execute a similarly peaceful transition of power, Chait writes, and will likely "be tempted to offer a pardon" to Trump "as a gesture of magnanimity." In Chait's view that would allow Biden to create some form of social peace, while freeing his administration up "to use all his partisan chits on substantive policy."

But Chait goes on to make the case that Ford's decision to remove the burden of Nixon's crimes from the United States' proverbial shoulders eventually led to Trump's 2016 victory and left post-Nixon reforms — like establishing inspectors general offices and barring the attorney general from political prosecutions — "in ruins" under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Chait notes Roger Stone committed crimes to help Trump get elected in 2016 and was subsequently pardoned by the president. Chait suggests if Nixon "had faced prison" people like Stone wouldn't have "set out to elect a crook" and Trump would not have "gleefully mimicked so many" of Nixon's crimes. "If Trump isn't persecuted, what will his successors do?," Chait asks. Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

'extremely active'
Atlantic sees 5 simultaneous tropical cyclones for the 2nd time ever

2:07 p.m.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to be unusually busy.

The Atlantic Ocean on Monday had five active tropical cyclones in it at once for just the second time in recorded history, according to CNN and ABC News. One is Hurricane Sally, which was just upgraded from a tropical storm on Monday and is "expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama," according to the National Hurricane Center. There's also Hurricane Paulette, as well as Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depression Rene.

The last time that there were five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time was in 1971, and that's the only other time it's happened in recorded history, according to CNN.

When Tropical Storm Vicky became the 20th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, it also became the earliest 20th named storm ever, per ABC News. For comparison, ABC notes, the previous earliest 20th named storm came on Oct. 5, 2005. In August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast there would be up to 25 named storms during the "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season compared to the average of 12 named storms in a season. Brendan Morrow

science history
Why there are so few images of Venus' surface

1:05 p.m.
Venus.
ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/GettyImages

In the search for extraterrestrial life within the Earth's solar system, it's Venus, not Mars, that's emerging as the leading candidate.

On Monday, scientists revealed they detected traces of phosphine, a toxic gas that is produced by microorganisms on Earth, high in Venus' atmosphere. To be clear, there's only evidence of phosphine, not life itself. Theoretically, the gas could be forged by a chemical process scientists haven't seen before, but Clara Sousa-Silva, a molecular astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of the study's authors, said life — likely microbes in the clouds — is the "most plausible explanation" for now.

On its face, the news is pretty surprising given that, as The Atlantic describes, Venus is a "planet-sized furnace" where surface temperatures hover around 860 degrees. There are very few photos of the planet's surface, save for a few taken in the 1980s by probes deployed by the Soviet Union. The images show a barren, rocky wasteland beneath an apocalyptic sky that has a yellow-ish, foggy tinge and certainly does not scream "life!" at first glance. Indeed, the probes that landed on Venus in the '80s only lasted for up to two hours. There have been no surface-landing missions to Earth's neighbor since 1985.

But there weren't always extreme conditions on the second planet from the Sun, The Atlantic notes. For billions of years, Venus was covered in oceans that would have been habitable, so scientists have held on to the idea that life might exist in the atmosphere, perhaps "the last remnant of a wrecked biosphere." Now, there's a possibility that's the case. Read more at The Atlantic and see images of Venus' surface here. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Venus brings the joy back to discovery

12:45 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Venus has been described as "Earth's evil twin" and "a fiery wasteland." Now it has a surprising new attribute, according to scientists: possible home of extraterrestrial life.

While even Venus apologists admit that the planet is the "literal interpretation of a mythical hellscape," with temperatures that exceed 800°F and poisonous gases that would kill you in seconds, on Monday astronomers confirmed the discovery of a chemical, phosphine, in the morning star's atmosphere. "On Earth, certain microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments, like at a sewage plant, are believed to produce the chemical," CNET explains. "The gas is highly toxic to humans and smells like decaying fish." (An MIT professor who spoke with NPR was less polite, describing it as smelling like "the rancid diapers of the spawn of Satan"). What's so cool about this smelly deadly rotting fish gas, though, is that "after much analysis, the scientists assert that something now alive is the only explanation" for Venus' levels of phosphine, The New York Times reports.

Though this doesn't confirm extraterrestrial life, it's still "pretty damn exciting," to quote David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute. And as everyone's favorite astronaut, Chris Hadfield, tweeted, the implications are huge: "If there's life in the upper atmosphere of Venus," he wrote, "then we're going to find life on many planets and moons — and around other stars." Sure, that life might not be anything more advanced than a super stinky microbe, but the cosmos are still on the cusp of getting that much more crowded. Suddenly, the big black void above us doesn't seem quite as lonely as it once did.

Speaking as someone who really, really wants the truth to be out there, this is, needless to say, invigorating news — particularly as Venus was the dark horse in the search for alien life compared to her more popular brother, Mars. But beyond being an astonishing breakthrough in the field of astrobiology, the potential of life on (or around) Venus is the kind of feel-good scientific discovery this year has desperately needed.

That's not to mitigate the extremely important work scientists are doing to understand and cure COVID-19, or to grasp the climate science behind our historic hurricane season and the wildfires that have made the air quality on the West Coast downright Cytherean. But the anxiety and urgency driving such research in 2020 can also make me forget that scientific discoveries are a joy — and the Venus news is a reminder that there are still so many amazing things we have yet to learn, even about our own planetary neighbors next door. Jeva Lange

