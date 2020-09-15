See More Speed Reads
biden v trump
Edit

Biden calls Trump 'a fool,' says he's ready for 1st presidential debate

8:15 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During his first trip to Florida since securing the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden attended a roundtable discussion with veterans in Tampa and spoke with WFLA about the coronavirus pandemic, anti-racism protests, and how he's looking forward to debating President Trump later this month.

Biden said that it's important to spring into action once there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, and "No. 1, we have to get in place same-day testing and do it quickly. Move on it, move on it, make it nationwide." There also has to be enough personal protecting equipment, like masks and gloves, ready to be immediately distributed to medical workers and first responders. As president, Biden said he would also "encourage everyone to wear a mask. I would encourage every governor to make it a mandate in their state."

Once COVID-19 is under control, that's when the economy will be able to turn around, Biden said. In Florida, there are work opportunities in the hospitality industry, and there could also be jobs sanitizing and creating personal protective equipment. "Very little of that is being done," Biden said. "That's how we get people back to work. Overall, not just the hospitality industry, we can significantly increase manufacturing by making sure we make it in America." 

Biden also fired back at Trump surrogates who have claimed he isn't condemning violence when it breaks out after anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations. "There's no justification for violence in a protest," Biden said. "None. Zero. No matter who commits it, none. A protest is the ability to go out and speak and make your case. But no violence. All of it should be condemned, across the board." 

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and when asked if he's looking forward to it, Biden responded in the affirmative. Trump has called Biden a "disaster" and said he doesn't expect much out of him at the debate, remarks Biden shrugged off. "He's a fool," Biden said. "The comments are just foolish. Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come." Catherine Garcia

california wildfires
Edit

Bobcat fire in L.A. County within 500 feet of historic Mt. Wilson Observatory

9:07 p.m.
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire near Mt. Wilson Observatory.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Firefighters are battling flames within 500 feet of the 116-year-old Mt. Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles County.

The Bobcat fire has been burning in the Angeles National Forest since Sept. 6, and crossed containment lines overnight. The U.S. Forest Service said crews are fighting the blaze on the ground and from the air, and additional personnel have been brought in to help.

Mt. Wilson Observatory was founded by George Ellery Hale in 1904, and visitors are able to look through its 60-inch telescope that was put in place in 1908. The first telescopes were brought up to the observatory on the backs of burros, and the site has been visited by such luminaries as Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble, and Stephen Hawking.

There are also several radio, television, and cell towers on Mt. Wilson, and L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic told the Los Angeles Times it is possible there could be disruptions due to the fire, which is only three percent contained. The blaze has now grown to more than 40,000 acres, and fire authorities are concerned that 80 historic cabins and a camp in Big Santa Anita Canyon were destroyed on Sunday and Monday as flames engulfed the area. Catherine Garcia

whoops
Edit

USPS sends Utah residents inaccurate voting information

6:48 p.m.
Utah mail-in ballots.
George Frey/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service sent erroneous information to Utah residents about voting in the November presidential election, the office of Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said.

The USPS sent out postcards that told Utah voters they needed to request their mail-in ballots "at least 15 days before Election Day." While this may be a rule in some states, it isn't one in Utah — Cox's office said in a statement that "all active registered voters in Utah automatically receive their ballots in the mail. Individuals do not need to request a mail-in ballot separately if they have previously registered to vote."

Election officials are urging Utahns not to wait until Election Day to vote, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Voters can mail their ballots or go to in-person early voting locations, and in some counties, they can deposit their ballots in special drop boxes. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Movie theaters face 'beyond bleak' outlook as there might not be any major blockbusters for 2 months

6:16 p.m.
Movie goers leave the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on August 20, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Moviegoers largely aren't flocking back to reopened theaters in the United States — and for theaters, experts say, the outlook is "beyond bleak."

Tenet recently debuted in those U.S. movie theaters that have reopened as the first major blockbuster to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but its domestic box office numbers have so far been seen as disappointing. After Tenet tested the waters, Warner Bros. recently delayed its upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 from October to December, and looking ahead, theaters are likely to struggle as CNN notes there's no giant films scheduled to come out earlier than November.

"There's no way around this; the outlook for theaters over the next seven weeks is beyond bleak," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told CNN. "...With no major blockbusters until November — although those aren't remotely set in stone — theaters will likely have to make the unfortunate choice of shutting down again or limiting their operating hours."

Theaters in New York City and Los Angeles remain closed, and MKM Partners' Eric Handler notes to CNBC that until they reopen, "it is going to be challenging to put up big box office numbers."

After Wonder Woman's delay, The New York Times reports that "at least three studios" on Monday convened meetings to discuss "how to proceed" with movies scheduled to be released in theaters, and on Tuesday, Variety reported that Disney will "likely" delay Black Widow, the Marvel blockbuster it previously set for Nov. 6. Additionally, according to that report, Disney is considering releasing Soul, the next Pixar movie, on Disney+. Should Black Widow be delayed, Variety notes, theaters wouldn't have "any major releases" until the James Bond film No Time to Die, which isn't scheduled to come out until Nov. 20.

"The next stretch," Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins told the Times, "is going to be extremely hard." Brendan Morrow

climate change is real and it's happening
Edit

The most livable region of North America could shift into Canada by 2070

5:38 p.m.

Even moderate warming from human-caused climate change could make much of the southern U.S. barely habitable and completely change where Americans farm and live.

A report published in May in the National Academy of Sciences' journal examines what's known as the "human climate niche:" Parts of the globe where humans have congregated for the past 6,000 years because of their hospitable temperatures and precipitation rates. But climate change is transforming that inhabitable zone at a rate never seen before, the report found, prompting ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine to transform that data into a series of staggering maps published Tuesday.

As it stands today, and as it has stood for millennia, North America's "human climate niche" consisted of a large bloc in southeastern U.S., from the east coast through northern Texas and Nebraska; as well as most of the west coast. "But as the climate warms, the niche could shift drastically northward," ProPublica and the Times' analysis of the report found. A moderate carbon emissions scenario — what's expected if the world lets emissions peak at mid-century and then ratchets them down with green technologies — would move that zone into the American midwest. And if we allow extreme emissions and warming to continue, the niche zone will move into the northern U.S. and even Canada.

All of this could lead to a huge increase in extreme wildfires, sea level rise, and high heat and humidity; some parts of Arizona may even reach temperatures over 95 degrees for half the year. Find all of ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine's analysis here, and find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

backup plan
Edit

West Coast fires could force MLB to rethink its recently agreed upon bubble plan

5:26 p.m.

After a surprisingly (at least publicly) undramatic negotiation process during which Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on how to proceed with a bubble format so the 2020 postseason can be played more safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league faces another hurdle: the West Coast wildfires.

The blazes have drastically lowered the air quality in several West Coast cities, including Seattle, prompting the postponement of a Tuesday night game between the San Francisco and Seattle Mariners. Under the MLB's plan, there'd be no games at Seattle's SafeCo Field in the playoffs — unless the Mariners make a miraculous run in the final days of the season and somehow win the American League West — but there will be games in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Southern California's air quality is not as dangerous as the Pacific Northwest right now and figuring out where to play baseball games is not the most pressing issue as the U.S. faces simultaneous biological and environmental crises, but MLB's predicament does magnify the issue.

If it's not safe to play games in Southern California, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports, it looks like Phoenix, which is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as numerous spring training sites, is emerging as baseball's backup plan. Tim O'Donnell

keeping up with the kardashians
Edit

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook and Instagram accounts over spread of misinformation and hate speech

4:41 p.m.
US media personality Kim Kardashian West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is calling out Facebook.

Kardashian West on Tuesday said she will be freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts for a day in protest of the company's handling of hate speech and misinformation.

"I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed," she wrote, asking her nearly 190 million Instagram followers to join her by freezing their accounts on Wednesday.

This comes as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook, which spawned an advertiser boycott earlier this year. Kardashian West is one of a number of celebrities who plan to freeze their accounts in protest of Facebook on Wednesday, joining Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Ruffalo, per The Hill.

Facebook has drawn heavy criticism for a number of its policies, including its decision to allow politicians to run ads with false claims. The company recently announced a series of changes that will be implemented ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with plans to not accept new political ads in the week prior to the election. Facebook will also place a label on posts by candidates who attempt to declare victory prematurely. The Stop Hate for Profit campaign says, however, that Facebook's "unchecked and vague 'changes' are falling dangerously short of what is necessary to protect our democracy."

In her post on Tuesday, Kardashian West wrote that "misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," also asking followers to visit the Stop Hate for Profit website for more information "on how to preserve truth." Brendan Morrow

Breonna Taylor
Edit

Breonna Taylor's mother calls for officers' arrests after wrongful death settlement: 'She deserves that and much more'

4:01 p.m.

Breonna Taylor's family is calling for further action after settling a wrongful death case with Louisville, Kentucky, for $12 million.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police in March after they executed a no-knock warrant at the wrong house. Taylor's family sued the city for her wrongful death in April, and on Tuesday they announced one of the largest settlements ever in the wrongful death of a Black person by police, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

In a press conference, Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said this was the largest settlement ever for the police killing of a Black woman in the U.S., though the Chicago Tribune reported an $18 million settlement in the killing of LaTanya Haggerty in 1999. Louisville also agreed to adopt police reforms as part of the settlement, including a housing credit for officers who live in the city, including social workers on some police runs, and requiring commanders to approve search warrants before they head to a judge for final approval.

Taylor's death sparked months of protests and continued calls for the officers involved in her death to be fired and charged, and Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer renewed that drive in Tuesday's press conference. "It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more," Palmer said. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.