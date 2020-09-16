A disturbing 80 percent of young Americans are unaware of basic facts about the Holocaust

-
A disturbing 80 percent of young Americans are unaware of basic facts about the Holocaust11:58 a.m.
-
Senate Republicans haven't supported additional stimulus payments. Trump says it's Democrats' fault.12:49 p.m.
-
Kanye West adviser on why he launched his 2020 campaign so late: 'He doesn't look at time the way we look at time'12:11 p.m.
-
Coronavirus isolation may be contributing to thousands of excess dementia deaths in the U.S.11:50 a.m.
-
Big Ten to resume fall football season next month in reversal10:37 a.m.
-
Mark Kelly opens a 10-point lead over Martha McSally in Arizona's Senate race10:34 a.m.
-
Small trial suggests Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody drug could reduce patients' hospitalization odds10:21 a.m.
-
Biden narrowly leads Trump in Wisconsin, ties him on crime and safety9:06 a.m.
11:58 a.m.
Senate Republicans haven't supported additional stimulus payments. Trump says it's Democrats' fault.
12:49 p.m.
Kanye West adviser on why he launched his 2020 campaign so late: 'He doesn't look at time the way we look at time'
12:11 p.m.
11:50 a.m.
10:37 a.m.
10:34 a.m.
Small trial suggests Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody drug could reduce patients' hospitalization odds
10:21 a.m.
9:06 a.m.