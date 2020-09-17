See More Speed Reads
Bad
Edit

Woman potentially sterilized at ICE facility nearly deported amid claims of forced migrant hysterectomies

1:44 a.m.

A group of nonprofit legal advocacy groups and a nurse alleged this week that a private prison in Georgia has sending the detained migrant housed there by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to get coerced or unwanted hysterectomies or other gynecological procedures ending in sterilization.

The complaints relied mostly on second-hand stories, but since its release Monday, lawyers representing at least 17 women have come forward with stories about forced hysterectomies or other unwanted medical procedures at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). One of them, Pauline Binam, was nearly deported on Wednesday. She and another woman who says she was sterilized without consent spoke with MSNBC's Chris Hayes for his Wednesday night broadcast.

Binam, 30, was on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare on a flight for Cameroon, a country she hasn't lived in since moving to the U.S. at age 2, when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) intervened. ICE confirmed to NPR that Binam is still in the U.S. but said a paperwork issue, not congressional action, kept her from being deported. Lee told Hayes she's relieved Binam is still available to testify before Congress but concerned that other potential witnesses have already been deported, hampering an investigation.

"It felt like ICE was trying to rush through her deportation," Jayapal told NPR. "I can't say that for certain, but all of this is extremely troubling." More than 170 members of Congress have asked for an expedited investigation by the Homeland Security Department's inspector general. "This feels particularly egregious because it is obviously invasive, reproductive surgery," Jayapal said. "And so for every woman in particular across America, this sends chills up our spine."

Dr. Mahendra Amin, the offsite gynecologist alleged to have performed the unwanted procedures, denied wrongdoing through a lawyer. ICE said "a medical procedure like a hysterectomy would never be performed" without informed consent on a detainee. Lawyers for migrants say they have been complaining about medical treatment at Irwin County Detention Center for years. "Detention itself takes so much away from a person's life," Binam's lawyer, Vân Huynh, told NPR. "And then for her to have gone through this experience while she was in immigration detention just robs her of so much more than her time." Peter Weber

we're on a flight to nowhere
Edit

Airlines are now selling tickets for scenic 'flights to nowhere'

1:44 a.m.
A Qantas flight over Sydney.
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

They take off and land at the same airport, but for some jetsetters, these "flights to nowhere" are enough.

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines says because of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a 97.5 percent drop in international travel in the region. Taiwan's EVA Air and Japan's ANA wanted to find a way to make money and ensure their pilots could keep their licenses, so they started offering special scenic flights. Last month, an ANA plane that is typically bound for Honolulu instead flew around for 90 minutes with "a Hawaiian experience on board," Reuters reports.

Qantas is now following in their footsteps, offering a flight that takes off from Sydney and, after flying low over the Australian Outback and the Great Barrier Reef, lands back in Sydney seven hours later. Tickets ranged in price from $575 to $2,765, and with 134 seats available, the flight sold out in 10 minutes. A spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday it was "probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history. People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we'll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open."

Chen Shu Tze, an engineer from Taipei, took advantage of Tigerair Taiwan's flight to nowhere that travels over South Korea's Jeju island. For $236, she got a seat on the plane and a one-year voucher for round-trip tickets from Taiwan to South Korea, as soon as travel bans are lifted. "The pandemic has a devastating impact on the tourism and airline industry, so I want to help boost the economy, and I miss flying," she told Reuters. Catherine Garcia

whistleblowers
Edit

Whistleblower testified officials tried to obtain a 'heat ray' to use against D.C. protesters

12:38 a.m.
Law enforcement in Lafayette Square on June 1.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In sworn testimony, D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco told lawmakers that in the hours before law enforcement cleared out protesters at Lafayette Square on June 1, federal officials began to accumulate ammunition and crowd control technology that can make it feel like a person's skin is on fire, The Washington Post reports.

DeMarco, who testified as a whistleblower, contradicted much of the Trump administration's version of events. His testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee in July, which was collected as part of an investigation into the use of police force against protesters in D.C., was shared with the Post.

On June 1, federal law enforcement pushed anti-racism protesters out of Lafayette Square, using tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber pellets, right before President Trump walked over for a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Trump administration has alleged the protesters were violent, hurling rocks and water bottles at officers and shooting firecrackers. U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said under oath that officers used a Long Range Acoustic Device to tell protesters they had to leave, as legally required. DeMarco testified that there was no Long Range Acoustic Device on the scene, and the crowd was told to leave via handheld megaphone.

Witnesses said they never heard calls to disperse, and DeMarco said he was 30 yards away from the megaphone and could barely hear the message. "From my observation, these demonstrators — our fellow American citizens — were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights," he said. "Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force."

DeMarco was the most senior D.C. National Guard officer at Lafayette Square and served as a liaison between the National Guard and the U.S. Park Police. He also testified that he was copied on an email sent before noon on July 1 by the Defense Department's top military police officer in the area. The officer asked if the D.C. National Guard had a Long Range Acoustic Device or an Active Denial System, also known as a "heat ray."

This microwave-like weapon was developed by the military, and when the invisible rays hit a person, it feels like their skin is burning. It was made to disperse large crowds, but is not used due to ethics and safety concerns. Federal police were unable to obtain the items. Read more about DeMarco's testimony at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

The Bart the
Edit

Newt Gingrich asks Fox News host if it's now 'verboten' to criticize George Soros, earns long stare

September 16, 2020

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), an ally of President Trump, blamed George Soros on Fox News Wednesday for indirectly causing a recent rise in violence and property damage in some Democratic-run cities, claiming a slate of "progressive" district attorneys "overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money" were letting criminals run wild. (Soros funds a political action committee that has backed reformist DA candidates since 2016, with some success, but he is hardly the only financial backer, as Fox News reports.)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner told Gingrich it wasn't necessary to bring Soros into the discussion. Gingrich asked if mentioning Soros, a Jewish billionaire who survived Nazi occupation in his native Hungary, is now "verboten," the German word for "forbidden." Harris stared in silence for a long moment and changed the subject.

The FBI reported Tuesday that violent and property crime both dropped sharply in the first six months of 2020, with murders down 15 percent, rapes down 18 percent, and violent robbery down 7 percent versus a year earlier. Arson rose sharply, according to preliminary data, but violent crime overall dropped 5 percent in the Northeast, and by lesser amounts in the West and Midwest, AFP reports. Violent crime rose 2.5 percent in the South. Peter Weber

reports
Edit

Reports: Barr told prosecutors to consider charging violent protesters with sedition

September 16, 2020
William Barr.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

During a phone call last week with federal prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr said they should consider charging anyone who committed a violent crime during recent protests with sedition, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on Wednesday.

This was a very unusual suggestion, as the federal sedition law is rarely invoked, and his proposal startled some people on the call, the Times reports. Federal prosecutors have so far charged more than 200 people with violent crimes related to the protests, with most accused of arson or assaulting federal officers.

Research by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows that more than 93 percent of the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests over the summer were peaceful, the Times reports. FBI officials have said most people who committed violent acts during the demonstrations took advantage of the situation, using the protests as an opportunity to get aggressive, and police departments reported far-right and far-left fringe groups were involved. Barr, meanwhile, has insisted most of the violence was caused by left-wing agitators.

Two people briefed on the matter told the Times Barr has also asked members of the Justice Department's civil rights division to look into whether any criminal charges can be filed against Jenny Durkan, the Democratic mayor of Seattle, for allowing citizens to set up a police-free protest zone near downtown. Durkan and President Trump repeatedly clashed on the best way to handle the situation. Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Edit

Hundreds rescued as Sally causes flooding in Alabama and Florida

September 16, 2020
A man walks down a flooded street in Pensacola, Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Now a tropical storm, Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain to Escambia County, Florida, where at least 377 people have been rescued from flooded neighborhoods.

Authorities there warn that thousands of additional evacuations may be necessary. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday morning; it was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday evening, with winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said "historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding" in Alabama and Florida, where some areas have already received more than 24 inches of rain. About 500,000 customers in both states are without power. Forecasters expect the center of the storm to move into Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.

Gulf Shores resident Doris Stiers told CNN after the worst of the storm passed, she went outside and it "looks like a war zone. Lots of destruction, homes destroyed, roofs gone. I have not had any service, power, or internet. Bad night." Catherine Garcia

Passing the buck
Edit

Trump blames blue states for high U.S. COVID-19 death toll

September 16, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday evening defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying the country's COVID-19 death rate would be low if "you take the blue states out."

States run by Democratic governors have had "tremendous death rates," Trump proclaimed during a press conference at the White House. "If you take the blue states out, we're at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We're really at a very low level."

Of the 15 states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls, eight are under Democratic leadership, while seven are led by Republicans, The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler reports. Additionally, when the deaths are sorted per one million people, 10 of the top 20 states are run by Democrats and 10 are run by Republicans. In the United States, nearly 6.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, and at least 193,000 people have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

did he really?
Edit

Trump: CDC director 'made a mistake' when he called masks 'most important' tool to fight COVID-19

September 16, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday evening pushed back against comments made earlier in the day by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who called face masks "the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to fight against the coronavirus.

While testifying before a Senate panel, Redfield said if masks are embraced by "all Americans," it could bring the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, "under control." He added that he "might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine. Because the immunogenicity may be 70 percent, and if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

During a press conference at the White House, Trump claimed that Redfield "made a mistake" when he discussed the importance of wearing a mask. Face coverings, Trump said, must be "handled very gently, very carefully," and "have problems, too."

He also said incorrectly that the CDC director must have been confused when he told the Senate panel a coronavirus vaccine likely won't be widely available until 2021. Trump said the vaccine may be ready "by mid-October," and "under no circumstance would [it] be as late as the doctor said." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.