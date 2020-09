Biden calls Trump's downplaying of coronavirus threat 'close to criminal'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left nearly 200,000 Americans dead.

Trump told author Bob Woodward in February and March that he knew the virus was deadlier than the flu but downplayed it "because I don't want to create a panic." During Thursday night's CNN Presidential Town Hall in Scranton, Biden said there is absolutely no scenario where the right choice is to mislead the American public about a deadly, highly contagious virus. "He knew it, and did nothing," Biden said. "It is close to criminal."

When asked how he would get people back to work amid the pandemic, Biden responded: "I would lay out the broad strokes of what has to be done to make people safe in the workplace and safe in school. And that requires us to have rapid testing, the protective gear available from the very beginning, like this president hasn't done. Making sure we provide for the ability for workplaces to have the wherewithal to provide for the safety. That requires some federal funding, particularly kids going back to school." He also said he would ensure that first responders have "a living wage" so they "don't have to live hand to mouth."

Biden said he doesn't trust Trump when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine, as the president has politicized the issue by claiming one will be ready in time for Election Day, but he does believe in what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says on the matter. "I trust Dr. Fauci," Biden said. "If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I would take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists, not to the president." Catherine Garcia