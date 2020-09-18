See More Speed Reads
Pence calls Biden-endorsing former aide Olivia Troye 'disgruntled.' Fauci says 'she was important to the team.'

1:35 a.m.

There are so many former Trump administration officials who now oppose his bid for re-election, they formed their own organization Thursday. The new group, the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, is led by former Homeland Security Department Chief of Staff Miles Taylor and another former senior DHS official, Elizabeth Neumann. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' former chief of staff, Josh Venable, is also a member, as is short-tenured White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and, according to Taylor, a current senior administration official. There are currently 26 Republicans in the group, Politico reports.

Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser until July, is one of the 26. In ad Thursday for another anti-Trump Republican group, Republican Voters Against Trump, Troye described watching all the work of the coronavirus task force — she was Pence's representative — being undermined by Trump.

When asked about Troye endorsing Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, Pence said "it reads to me like one more disgruntled employee that has decided to play politics during [an] election year." "Disgruntled employee" is Trump's go-to description for the numerous aides and Cabinet secretaries who have sharply criticized him after leaving his administration and it's "such a weird talking point," New York's Josh Barro tweeted. "An organization that produces a sh--load of disgruntled, troublesome ex-employees is ordinarily a poorly run organization."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the coronavirus task force's top infectious disease expert, about Troye's statement on Thursday night, and he said he couldn't discuss the politics. "I interacted with Olivia, I liked her, she was a good person, she was important to the team as a staff person to the coronavirus task force, but you know, I don't know what to make about what has just come out recently," Fauci said. "It would be very difficult for me to comment on that."

"I think the American people should feel confidence in that, that a lot of people are looking at this very, very carefully to make sure that there's not political things that drive what should be scientific considerations," Fauci said. "I'm one of them, and I have a number of colleagues that are with me." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Michigan neighbors solve mystery of a postcard delivered 100 years late

2:01 a.m.
The 100-year-old postcard.
Screenshot/YouTube/Fox 17 WXMI

The postcard addressed to Mrs. Roy McQueen finally arrived at its destination — 100 years after it was sent.

Brittany Keech of Belding, Michigan, found the card mixed in with the bills and advertisements in her mailbox on Sept. 8. "At first, I didn't think much of it, other than that it's old and interesting," Keech told The Washington Post. "But then I took a closer look." She saw that on the front, there was a Halloween illustration, featuring a black cat, owl, and grey-haired witch; on the back, there was a one-cent stamp and an Oct. 29, 1920, postmark.

The letter, written to "Dear Cousins," mentions the writer's mother's "awful lame knees." It ended with a question about whether "Roy got his pants fixed yet." The postcard was signed by Flossie Burgess. Wanting to get this card to someone related to the family, Keech turned to a local Facebook group called Positively Belding for help.

People quickly started leaving comments in response to her post, with librarian Robby Peters offering to do some genealogy research. In the 1920 census, he found that a Roy McQueen lived at Keech's address, and McQueen was married to a Nora Murdock. It appears her niece, Florence "Flossie" Burgess, sent the postcard.

Peters wasn't able to find any direct descendants, but another amateur genealogist, Sheryl Ackerman, got involved, and discovered a great-niece of Roy and Nora's. Ackerman put the woman in touch with Keech, and she is "very interested in having the postcard," Keech told the Post. It's still unclear why it took 100 years for the card to arrive, but a few postal workers commented on Keech's Facebook post and said it's likely the piece of paper fell and became stuck somewhere, and was found a century later when the post office was renovated. Catherine Garcia

Biden blasts Barr's claim coronavirus lockdowns are biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'

12:55 a.m.
Joe Biden.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed Attorney General William Barr's recent assertion that coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in U.S. history "other than slavery."

This was an "outrageous" thing to say, Biden declared during CNN's Presidential Town Hall on Thursday night. "I will tell you what takes away your freedom — not being able to see your kid, not being able to go to the football game or baseball game, not being able to see your mom or dad sick in the hospital, not being able to do the things, that's what is costing us our freedom. And it's been the failure of this president to deal with this virus."

President Trump knew how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was "in clear terms" at the beginning of the year, Biden said, and he had the perfect opportunity to talk to the country about how to stay safe during his State of the Union address in early February. "Imagine if he had said something," Biden said. "How many more people would be alive?" Biden also pointed out that in late January, he wrote an op-ed about "the possibility of a pandemic," which called Trump "the worst possible leader to deal with [a] coronavirus outbreak." Catherine Garcia

Biden calls Trump's downplaying of coronavirus threat 'close to criminal'

12:05 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left nearly 200,000 Americans dead.

Trump told author Bob Woodward in February and March that he knew the virus was deadlier than the flu but downplayed it "because I don't want to create a panic." During Thursday night's CNN Presidential Town Hall in Scranton, Biden said there is absolutely no scenario where the right choice is to mislead the American public about a deadly, highly contagious virus. "He knew it, and did nothing," Biden said. "It is close to criminal."

When asked how he would get people back to work amid the pandemic, Biden responded: "I would lay out the broad strokes of what has to be done to make people safe in the workplace and safe in school. And that requires us to have rapid testing, the protective gear available from the very beginning, like this president hasn't done. Making sure we provide for the ability for workplaces to have the wherewithal to provide for the safety. That requires some federal funding, particularly kids going back to school." He also said he would ensure that first responders have "a living wage" so they "don't have to live hand to mouth."

Biden said he doesn't trust Trump when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine, as the president has politicized the issue by claiming one will be ready in time for Election Day, but he does believe in what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says on the matter. "I trust Dr. Fauci," Biden said. "If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I would take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists, not to the president." Catherine Garcia

Biden says 'guys like Trump' scorn the working class. Trump says he prefers 'people who are less successful.'

September 17, 2020

At a CNN's town hall Thursday night outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, moderator Anderson Cooper asked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if he sees "ways that you've benefited from white privilege," setting up the question by noting that President Trump was a hard no with Bob Woodward. Biden said "sure" but pretty quickly shifted the conversation to class — and Trump.

"Growing up here in Scranton, we're used to guys who look down their nose at us," Biden said, "people who look at us and think that we're suckers, look at us and they think we don't — we're not equivalent to them. If you didn't have a college degree you must be stupid, if in fact you didn't get to go an Ivy school." He said it "bothered" him when CNN and other networks point out he'd be the first president in decades without an Ivy League education.

"Who the hell makes you think I have to have an Ivy League degree to be president?" Biden asked, drawing applause. "Guys like me, who were the first in my family to go to college ... we are as good as anybody else. And guys like Trump, who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited, are the people that I've always had a problem with, not the people who are busting their neck."

As Biden was at his town hall in Scranton, Trump was holding a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. At one point, he went on an extended riff about how he has lost all his friends since becoming president. "I know a lot of important people," he said. "Actually, the people I like the best are the people that are less successful, because it makes you feel so powerful. I always say, never go out with a successful person, you understand." Peter Weber

Biden says he would work with police chiefs, community leaders to hold officers more accountable

September 17, 2020
Joe Biden at the CNN town hall in Scranton.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during Thursday night's CNN Presidential Town Hall in Scranton that if elected president, he will ensure that police reforms will be made by putting together a coalition of police chiefs, officers, unions, and civil rights and community leaders.

They will "sit at a table and agree on the fundamental things that have to be done, including much more rigorous background checks [for those] that apply for and become officers," Biden said. He called the "vast majority" of police officers "decent, honorable people," adding that "one of the things I've found is, the only people who don't like bad cops more than we don't like them are police officers. And so what we have to do is we have to have a much more transparent means by which we provide for accountability within police departments."

Moderator Anderson Cooper asked Biden about one of author Bob Woodward's recent interviews with President Trump, during which Woodward asked Trump if he benefited from white privilege. "No, I don't feel that way at all," Trump responded. Biden said he feels the opposite way, and did benefit "just because I don't have to go through what my Black brothers and sisters have had to go through."

Biden pivoted and began talking about classism, and how "growing up here in Scranton, we're used to guys who look down their nose at us. We are used to people looking at us and thinking more suckers, look at us and think that we're not equivalent to them. If you didn't have a college degree, you must be stupid." This is the wrong attitude to have, Biden said, adding, "We are as good as anybody else, and guys like Trump who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited are the people that I've always had a problem with, not the people who are busting their neck." Catherine Garcia

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas faces new criminal charges

September 17, 2020
Lev Parnas.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is facing new charges of defrauding investors in a company he claimed would offer fraud protection services.

The company was called Fraud Guarantee. Federal prosecutors allege that Parnas and another man, David Correia, were able to secure $2 million from investors between 2012 and 2019. The men allegedly used this money for personal expenses, including luxury car payments and rent. "We couldn't say it better ourselves — the behavior alleged today is indeed fraudulent — guaranteed," FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney said in a statement.

Last October, Parnas was charged with funneling foreign money to U.S. political campaigns; he pleaded not guilty. Additionally, federal prosecutors say Parnas and another associate, Igor Fruman, were involved in an attempt to remove former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch from her position. Giuliani has admitted that Parnas and Fruman helped him in Ukraine as he tried to find dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Catherine Garcia

Ex-Pence adviser and White House Coronavirus Task Force member endorses Biden: 'It's country over party'

September 17, 2020

Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence's former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser and his lead staff member on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is a lifelong Republican who says after seeing up close how President Trump is responding to the pandemic, she is voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Republican Voters Against Trump organization released a video on Thursday sharing Troye's story. Troye says in the ad it was "terrifying" and "awful" to work in the Trump White House, and the president cared more about being re-elected than protecting Americans from the coronavirus. "The truth is he doesn't actually care about anyone else but himself," she adds.

Troye says that during one task force meeting, Trump said maybe COVID-19 was "a good thing," because "I don't like shaking hands with people. I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people." Those are the "same people that he claims to care about," Troye says. "These are the people still going to his rallies today who have complete faith in who he is. If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives." She is endorsing Biden because "I truly believe we are at a time of constitutional crisis. At this point it's country over party."

Other former Trump White House officials have also spoken out against the president and in favor of Biden, including Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. When asked for comment, White House spokesperson Judd Deere and Pence both called Troye "disgruntled," and Trump told reporters on Thursday evening he had "no idea who she is." Catherine Garcia

