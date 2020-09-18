-
Pence calls Biden-endorsing former aide Olivia Troye 'disgruntled.' Fauci says 'she was important to the team.'1:35 a.m.
Michigan neighbors solve mystery of a postcard delivered 100 years late2:01 a.m.
Biden blasts Barr's claim coronavirus lockdowns are biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'12:55 a.m.
Biden calls Trump's downplaying of coronavirus threat 'close to criminal'12:05 a.m.
Biden says 'guys like Trump' scorn the working class. Trump says he prefers 'people who are less successful.'September 17, 2020
Biden says he would work with police chiefs, community leaders to hold officers more accountableSeptember 17, 2020
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas faces new criminal chargesSeptember 17, 2020
Ex-Pence adviser and White House Coronavirus Task Force member endorses Biden: 'It's country over party'September 17, 2020
