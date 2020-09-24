Outsized support from women has Biden ahead or competitive in Iowa, Georgia, and Texas, poll finds

Democratic presidential nominee is Joe Biden is leading President Trump by more than 7 percentage points in national polling averages, but as Trump showed in 2016, winning the Electoral College is what gets you elected. Well, "Trump is on the defensive in three red states he carried in 2016," The New York Times reported Thursday morning, unveiling new Times/Sienna College polls of likely voters in Iowa, Georgia, and Texas.
Thanks to "a wall of opposition from women," the Times reports, Trump trails Biden by 3 points in Iowa, is tied with him in Georgia, and is ahead by 3 points in Texas, and the Democrats are competitive in those states' Senate races as well.
Biden is beating Trump among women by 14 points in Iowa, 10 points in Georgia, and 8 points in Texas. Trump leads among men in all three states, but Biden has "sharply narrowed" Trump's advantage among men "while improving on Hillary Clinton's 2016 lead with women in Texas and Iowa," the Times reports. And "the overwhelming majority of voters — about nine in every 10 in all three states — say they have definitely made up their minds about whom to vote for, leaving relatively little room for late developments to shift the overarching shape of the race."
The Times/Sienna poll was conducted via phone among likely voters Sept. 16-22 and its margin of sampling error is ± 4 percentage points for Texas and ± 5 points in Georgia and Iowa. The results are mostly better for Biden than in polling averages, where Trump leads by 0.9 points (FiveThirtyEight) or 1.2 points (RealClearPolitics) in Georgia, 0.4 points (FiveThirtyEight) or 1.4 points (RCP) in Iowa, and 1 point (FiveThirtyEigth) or 2.3 points (RCP) in Texas. Peter Weber
The British government is on the verge of approving and funding the first clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in which healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with live coronavirus, the Financial Times reports. Such "challenge trials" are not new — they have been conducted since the 1790s — but they are more dangerous than double-blind placebo studies and therefore more rare. Still, 2,000 people have signed up to participate in the proposed trials in east London, FT reports, and Britain could green-light the research as soon as next week.
The volunteer subjects will be young, healthy, and deemed at low risk of being harmed by exposure to the new coronavirus. They will first be given a dose of the experimental vaccine and then later get a "challenge" dose of the coronavirus, to see if the vaccine works, FT reports. Imperial College London will reportedly be the academic lead on the trials. It's not clear which vaccines will bet tested at the proposed new London quarantine facility, but AstraZeneca and Sanofi both told Reuters they are not involved. Peter Weber
"A chicken in every pot and a vaccine by Election Day!" That's how Politico paraphrases President Trump's election pitch, plus a chicken. Trump keeps promising a pre-election COVID-19 vaccine, "even though his own top health officials, including the former drug company executive leading his Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, have said again and again they are highly dubious of his rosy timeline," Politico notes. The public has noticed, and their faith in the safety of a vaccine has dropped accordingly.
The top vaccine developers have responded the apparent politicization of the COVID-19 inoculation by releasing their typically private blueprints to their vaccine safety and approval process, and the Food and Drug Administration is reportedly preparing to issue stricter guidelines for emergency approval of a vaccine. Trump was asked about the FDA's plans on Wednesday, and he did not seem pleased. "That has to be approved by the White House," he said. "We may or may not approve it. That sounds like a political move. ... I think that was a political move more than anything else."
Still, "if Trump thinks an October vaccine is the key to his election, he may be the one who gets a surprise," Politico reports, citing a new poll conducted with the Harvard T.C. Chan School of Public Health. It turns out, "getting a vaccine before Election Day would have virtually no effect on how likely voters cast their ballots," Politico says. "That's what 84 percent of voters favoring Trump say, along with 89 percent of those supporting Joe Biden." Roughly equal numbers say a pre-election vaccine would make them more likely (7 percent) and less likely (6 percent) to vote for Trump.
"On a normal election night, the story is predictable," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show: "The votes are counted, cable news paints the states red or blue, a winner is declared, and the loser calls the fireworks company to see if they can get a refund. But this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever will be voting by mail," and "it might be a while until we know who actually won the election."
And "while the FBI is warning America about foreign adversaries spreading disinformation after the election," before all the votes are counted, Noah said, "we don't need to wait for Russia to undermine America's election, because America's president is already doing it himself. I guess he is bringing foreign jobs back to the U.S. after all. I mean, if Trump isn't working with Russia on this, then the Russians must be really confused."
"But here's the thing: Because this is 2020 and everything is a nightmare, it turns out that Trump doesn't even need to prove that mail-in ballots are invalid in order for him to snatch the election away," Noah said. "All he needs to do is prolong the fight over it," specifically for 35 days. "Now, is Trump going to get away with any of this?" he asked. "Ultimately that's going to be up to the Supreme Court — which is exactly what Donald wants. ... The one thing I'll always appreciate about Donald Trump is that he doesn't try and make us work to figure out his evil plan."
"But there are two flaws in Donald Trump's plan," Noah said. "One is that even the justices that he put on the Supreme Court could end up ruling against him — and based on how many people Trump's hired that end up hating him, that could actually happen. The second flaw in Trump's plan is that if people come out to vote against him in high enough numbers, the results will be so clear and resounding that there will be no way he can challenge them."
Yes, "there's increasing concern that even if he loses, Trump will refuse to leave the White House," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "But here's the thing, it's simple: If the American people want to guarantee that Donald Trump will leave us, there's a very simple thing we can do — marry him." Watch below. Peter Weber
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden assumed reporters wanted to ask him about the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor killing when he landed in Wilmington on Wednesday night after a trip to North Carolina. They were more curious about his reaction to President Trump's point-blank refusal to commit to leaving office if the voters reject him in November. "What country are we in?" Biden asked, explaining that he was "being facetious" — and then explaining it again because it's hard to communicate facetiousness with a face mask on. "Look, he says the most irrational things. I don't know what to say about it. But it doesn't surprise me."
Biden's campaign had already put out a more pointed statement: "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."
When Wynn Radke's mom, Colleen, told her to pick an outdoor activity they could do together during quarantine, the 5-year-old came up with an ambitious plan to visit 67 waterfalls.
"I told her we weren't going to sit around and watch YouTube all summer," Colleen Radke told KARE 11. When asked how she came up with the idea to see 67 waterfalls, Wynn said simply, "Just thought of it in my brain."
The Radkes live in Minneapolis, and over the course of five months, they traveled across Minnesota and into western Wisconsin to visit waterfalls, starting at Fairy Falls in March and ending at Winnewissa Falls in August. While some waterfalls were visible from roads, other times Wynn and Colleen had to hike several miles in order to see the cascading water.
Colleen recently went back to work after being furloughed, and she's grateful for the five months she spent chasing waterfalls with Wynn, especially since it came as she was finalizing a stressful divorce. "It was just a really fun time for the two of us to bond and grow and heal together," she said. Catherine Garcia
President Trump followed up his refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November with a prediction election experts found equally ominous. "I think this will end up in the Supreme Court, and I think it's very important that we have nine justices," Trump told reporters in the White House. "I think it's better if you go before the election, because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling — it's a scam — this scam will be before the United States Supreme Court, and I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation."
The Trump team's litigation strategy "has become clear," Hasan writes: "Try to block the expansion of mail-in balloting whenever possible and, in a few key states, create enough chaos in the system and legal and political uncertainty in the results that the Supreme Court, Congress, or Republican legislatures can throw the election to Trump if the outcome is at all close or in doubt. It's a Hail Mary, but in a close enough election, we cannot count the possibility out. I've never been more worried about American democracy than I am right now."
Trump "keeps saying that he is counting on the courts, the federal courts, to help him win," and that "he's not going to wait for the ballots to be counted," MSNBC's Chris Hayes pointed out Wednesday night. He and his allies "are also making this part of their explicit argument to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. ... The Republicans already have a 5-3 majority of the court, but apparently they do not trust Chief Justice John Roberts to be enough of a hack to corruptly hand them the White House."
"I know, it sounds like dystopian science fiction," Hayes concluded, but "before you get paralyzed by this nightmare scenario," the "off-ramp" is "delivering a resounding, unquestionable defeat of the president." Peter Weber
Wolf, who has been acting head of DHS since November, said overall, the deadliest threats to the U.S. are pandemics, national disasters, and foreign adversaries, and the government "cannot ignore" anti-fascist protesters.
Earlier this month, a DHS whistleblower named Brian Murphy said Wolf instructed him to stop providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States. Murphy also alleged that Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Ken Cuccinelli told him to change an assessment's section on white supremacy to make "the threat appear less severe" and to add information "on the prominence of violent 'left-wing' groups." Murphy said in both cases, he did not comply.