Breonna Taylor
Kentucky attorney general agrees to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings Wednesday

12:27 a.m.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed under mild protest Monday night to release recordings from the grand jury proceedings into the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and allow the grand jurors to speak about his office's presentation. Despite concerns about tainting an ongoing federal investigation or possible jury pool, Cameron said in a statement, "we will comply with the judge's order to release the recording on Wednesday. The release of the recording will also address the legal complaint filed by an anonymous grand juror."

The juror had made the rare move to request the grand jury records be unsealed earlier Monday, suggesting Cameron had not been truthful about the lack of indictment for either officer who fatally shot Taylor inside her apartment. The juror's lawyer, Kevin Glogower, said his client was uneasy about Cameron claiming the grand jury agreed with his interpretation that neither officer could be charged under Kentucky law, when in fact the option to indict the officers for Taylor's death was never presented to the jurors.

Taylor, 25, was fatally shot after police executed a warrant at her apartment on drug charges tied to her ex-boyfriend. Her current boyfriend fired a shot at the officers, believing, he told investigators, that they police were criminal intruders. Cameron relied on one witness who said he heard police identify themselves before crashing through Taylor's door, but more than a dozen other neighbors told Vice News they did not hear the police identify themselves that night — and that lone outside witness had told police the same thing before changing his story two months later, Vice News reports, citing recorded interviews from Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit. Peter Weber

Trump Taxes
Tax records show The Apprentice was a '$427 million lifeline' for Trump, New York Times found

1:31 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Apprentice came along in the nick of time for President Trump, The New York Times reports — the reality show's popularity allowed him to monetize his fame, and this "$427 million lifeline" gave Trump a huge boost financially after years of major losses.

The Times obtained tax return data for Trump covering more than two decades, and on Sunday, reported that he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The records also show that in 10 of the previous 15 years, Trump paid no income taxes because he reported losing more money than he made. On Monday, the Times published part two of its deep-dive into the records, this time focusing on Trump's Apprentice years.

Over 16 years, Trump earned about $197 million directly from The Apprentice, and $230 million from licensing and endorsement deals linked to the show, with his face selling everything from Double Stuf Oreos to Serta mattresses to All laundry detergent. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Trump reported tens of millions in annual net losses on his income tax returns, but he began declaring positive adjusted gross income when the money started coming in from The Apprentice, the Times reports.

Trump is an avid golfer, and when The Apprentice premiered in January 2004, he operated two golf courses and had two others that were undergoing renovations. From 2006 to 2016, Trump used his Apprentice money to buy 11 more golf courses, but they have been hemorrhaging money, the Times reports; tax records show from 2014 to 2017, Trump put $144.5 million into his Turnberry course in Scotland, despite the property reporting massive losses every year.

Trump had an arrangement with The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, where they would split profits from product placements on the show, the Times reports. That helped Trump, but when ratings started to drop in 2011, Trump's Apprentice money also began drying up — he went from making $51 million that year to $21 million in 2014, and received less than $3 million in 2018. During the early 2010s, the Times says, Trump began selling millions in stocks and bonds and borrowed $100 million against his equity in Manhattan's Trump Tower. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning win hockey's Stanley Cup

September 28, 2020

The Tampa Bay Lightening defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday night to win the 2020 Stanley Cup, the team's second National Hockey League's championship in franchise history. Their first Stanley Cup was in 2004. The Lighting shut out the Stars in Monday's Game 6 with a power-play goal by Brayden Point in the first period followed by a second-period goal by forward Blake Coleman, who got the puck from Pat Maroon off a turnover by the Stars' Alexander Radulov.

This year's NHL season resumed play over the summer in COVID-19 bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Canada. The league said it administered 33,174 coronavirus tests to players and club personnel in quarantine and recorded no positive tests in the past nine weeks. Peter Weber

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor grand jury member files petition to release transcripts

September 28, 2020
A picture of Breonna Taylor.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

A member of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case filed a motion in Jefferson County, Kentucky, on Monday, asking that the sealed grand jury transcripts and records be released and jurors receive permission to publicly discuss the proceedings.

In March, three officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department entered Taylor's apartment on a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation into her former boyfriend. Her current boyfriend, a legal gun owner, said he thought they were intruders, and fired his weapon. The officers returned fire, and Taylor died after being shot multiple times.

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury decided not to indict any of the officers in connection with Taylor's death, but one of the men, Brett Hankison, was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartment of Taylor's neighbor. Hankison, who was fired by the police department, pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The anonymous juror's petition was filed by attorney Kevin Glogower, who wrote that the person wants the transcripts released "so the truth may prevail," adding that they felt "compelled to act in a manner that promotes transparency, truth, and justice."

The motion also states that Cameron "attempted to make it very clear that the grand jury alone made the decision. The citizens of this commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself. Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses 1 million

September 28, 2020
A family in Brazil attends a funeral for someone who died of COVID-19.
Andre Coelho/Getty Images

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has killed at least one million people around the world.

"It's not just a number," Dr. Howard Markel, a University of Michigan professor of medical history who has advised governments on containing pandemics, told The Associated Press. "It's human beings. It's people we love. It's our brothers, our sisters. It's people we know. And if you don't have that human factor right in your face, it's very easy to make it abstract." Markel's 84-year-old mother died of COVID-19 in February.

The first known COVID-19 death was reported in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 11, and the virus has made its way to all corners of the globe, devastating communities and causing economic turmoil. The United States has the highest number of deaths — roughly 205,000, or 1 out of 5 worldwide. The virus has also killed 142,000 people in Brazil, 95,000 in India, and more than 76,000 in Mexico.

There is already a second wave sweeping through parts of Europe, and experts believe that due to students returning to college campuses and people not taking precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, a second wave will likely soon hit the United States, coinciding with flu season.

The death toll is based on data recorded by Johns Hopkins University, and because of inadequate testing and possible suppression of the real numbers by some countries, it is likely an undercount. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Researchers believe they've detected 3 hidden lakes under Mars' icy surface

September 28, 2020
Mars.
Space Imaging via Getty Images

The same scientists who reported in 2018 that they likely discovered a large saltwater lake under the ice on Mars' south pole believe they have found three additional lakes in the same area.

The researchers published their findings Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy. The scientists used radar data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft, which was collected by its Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS). MARSIS sent out radio waves that bounced off the surface and subsurface layers of Mars, and the scientists were able to determine the material present at each location based on how the signal reflected back.

The high reflectivity indicated there were bodies of liquid water trapped about a mile beneath the ice, Nature reports. For their study, the researchers used 134 observations from 2012 to 2019, and they figured the lakes are spread out over nearly 29,000 square miles. "It's a complex system," the University of Rome's Elena Pettinelli, a co-author of the study, told Nature. While nothing is confirmed right now, Pettinelli said it is exciting to think that "there may have been a lot of water on Mars. And if there was water, there was the possibility of life." Catherine Garcia

california fires
Family-owned winery among properties destroyed by raging fire in Napa Valley

September 28, 2020
The Glass fire burns behind a vineyard.
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images

The Chateau Boswell Winery, one of the few privately owned family wineries remaining in California's Napa Valley, was destroyed on Sunday night as the Glass fire swept through the property.

Located in St. Helena, the Chateau Boswell Winery was established in 1979, and is one of dozens of wineries that dot the famed Silverado Trail. The Glass fire has burned at least 11,000 acres, and KPIX reports that three other wineries — Reverie Winery, Viader Winery, and Davis Estates — are being threatened by flames. A boutique inn and several other buildings have also been destroyed in St. Helena.

Two new fast-moving fires, the Boysen fire and Shady fire, started burning on Sunday night, and are being fueled by high winds. The fires have forced at least 35,000 people to evacuate from Napa and Sonoma counties. Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Rapid coronavirus tests will soon be delivered to lower income countries after WHO approval

September 28, 2020

Low- and middle-income countries should expect a boost in coronavirus testing soon, The Guardian reports.

Rapid and affordable coronavirus antigen tests from two different companies — SD BioSensor in South Korea and Abbott in the U.S. — will soon be distributed across the world as part of the global Access to Covid Tools initiative, which was launched in March by the World Health Organization, the European commission, the Gates Foundation, and the French government. The WHO has granted BioSensor's test emergency approval and is expected to do so for Abbott's in the near future, with 20 percent of their production going to lower income countries.

The WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove explained Monday that the tests are crucial because of their turnaround time, which is just 15 to 30 minutes, and the fact that they don't need to be taken to labs to determine a result. Faster testing will likely play a significant role in helping countries, especially those that currently have less access to reliable diagnostic tools, combat all aspects of the pandemic.

Antigen tests aren't always accurate, but they should pick up most cases, especially during the right timeframe, and their ease of use allows for more regular testing, which lowers the risk of a false result. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

