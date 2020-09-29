See More Speed Reads
absentee voting
Edit

Almost 100,000 voters in Brooklyn were sent absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses

5:55 p.m.

Nearly 100,000 Brooklyn voters received absentee ballots that had the wrong names and addresses printed on the return envelopes, CNN reports.

Completed ballots in New York need to be placed inside an initial "oath" envelope — which displays the voter's name, address, and voter ID — and the oath envelope then gets placed inside a second envelope, which is mailed back to local election officials. A mistake by a third-party vendor contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens, however, has led to some 99,477 voters receiving an oath envelope with the personal information of a different voter.

Michael Ryan, the election board's executive director, said that the BOE would "do everything that it needs to do ... to ensure that all of the ballots received are appropriately processed and the votes that are tallied are properly credited to the voters who have participated in the process." But the mistake still only fuels claims by President Trump and his allies, who've sought to shake confidence in what experts say is a secure and safe absentee voting process.

Ryan added that everyone who was potentially affected will receive a new ballot with an explanation of why; voters who received envelopes with the wrong name are also asked to contact the Board of Elections via Twitter, email, or by calling 1-866-868-3692 (New Yorkers can also track their ballots here). So far, a total of 520,000 absentee ballots have been sent out in the city across all boroughs, and just over a million people nationwide have cast their votes in the election. Jeva Lange

magic doesn't pay the bills
Edit

Disney will lay off 28,000 theme park employees after months of coronavirus furloughs

6:06 p.m.
Disneyland.
DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Disney has realized its parks won't be back at full capacity anytime soon.

Disney furloughed and stopped paying more than 100,000 of its parks employees in April, about a month into the coronavirus pandemic. And on Tuesday, Disney's head of parks, experiences, and products Josh D'Amaro announced about 28,000 of those furloughs will become permanent layoffs. Employees at all levels of D'Amaro's department will be affected, though 67 percent of those laid off are part-time employees.

After the April furlough, an agreement with a union led the company to continue paying health care for furloughed workers. D'Amaro said in his statement the company was currently talking with unions and union-represented employees about the layoffs. He also blamed California's coronavirus restrictions for keeping Disneyland closed, failing to mention that California and Florida — the home of Disney's American parks — are still among the hardest-hit states by coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit every aspect of Disney's business hard, though it still brought in a lower-than-expected $11.87 billion in revenue in 2020's second financial quarter. It theme park division alone saw a $3.5 billion revenue drop; it usually accounts for 37 percent of the company's total revenue. Kathryn Krawczyk

Campaign ads
Edit

'Doom-and-gloom' ads attacking Trump are backfiring, Democratic strategist argues

5:42 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Political ads that attack President Trump, like those produced by the Lincoln Project, tend to go viral, but Jess McIntosh, a veteran Democratic communications strategist, told Vanity Fair that's not the way to go if Democrats (or, in the case of the Lincoln Project, anti-Trump Republicans) want to prevent the president's re-election.

McIntosh specifically criticized "scary, doom-and-gloom, negative spots" that use Trump's voice or even just his face. She said they "not only aren't working with people that we want, they're causing backlash among the people that we need."

That doesn't mean McIntosh and others want to ignore Trump; they just believe, she said, "you can make the case that you want to make without even saying his name. The point of ads that seem to work is not centering him, either with audio or visually."

McIntosh learned from experience, having overseen a digital ad earlier this year condemning Trump's march across Lafayette Square during the George Floyd protests. Testing reportedly showed the campaign changed almost no minds about Trump or the demonstrations. Subsequently, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, McIntosh's non-profit ad agency Fellow Americans, took Trump out of a lot of its content, opting to challenge his response to the crisis "in more creative ways." Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

This American Gaffe
Edit

North Carolina senate candidate commits grievous sin: confusing grilling for barbecuing

4:56 p.m.

You've got to hand it to North Carolina — they have some truly scrumptious scandals down in the Tar Heel State.

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham found himself in hot water on Monday night after tweeting a photo of himself standing next to a gas grill, spatula in hand as he apparently readied hot dogs and hamburgers. "There's nothing better than BBQ — except for winning this Senate seat, of course," he wrote as a caption.

But North Carolinians quickly took issue with the fact that "the tweet itself appears to suggest, wrongly, that barbecue can be made on a gas grill, or worse, that grilling falls within the realm of barbecue," explains the Raleigh-based News & Observer. Sure enough, Cunningham was soon the target of many angry foodies online:

Sure enough, the North Carolina GOP even issued a statement, slamming Cunningham by writing, "In North Carolina, we have Eastern BBQ and Western BBQ but neither involves a spatula, hot dog buns or gas grills. Cunningham is an elitist trial lawyer, and this BBQ gaffe demonstrates that he is out of touch with North Carolina voters who actually know what North Carolina BBQ is."

Cunningham, a native of Lexington, quickly backtracked, telling The News & Observer that he would never mix up grilling with barbecuing. "No self-respecting son of Lexington would ever do that," he emphasized, claiming he'd only used the term because he was showing off his new campaign swag, an apron which reads — perhaps now rather audaciously — "Ambassador for North Carolina BBQ." Jeva Lange

king in the castle
Edit

Borat sequel that could reportedly 'derail a political career' to debut before Election Day

4:27 p.m.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen appears in character as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev at a press conference and photo call to promote his film Borat Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Opera House on Nove
Stephane L'hostis/Getty Images

High five!

A surprise sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Borat from Sacha Baron Cohen is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video prior to Election Day, Deadline reports.

Collider previously reported that a Borat sequel had already been filmed, although it wasn't clear at the time when it might be released. The plot of the sequel, Collider reported, involves Baron Cohen's character of Borat going undercover to conduct interviews after the original film made him famous, and The Film Stage also reported that "Trump and Epstein's relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled." Additionally, The Film Stage reports that "one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career."

The original Borat featured Baron Cohen starring as a reporter from Kazakhstan interacting with real people who were unaware he was playing a character. Baron Cohen continued to dupe real people on 2018's Showtime series Who Is America?, which saw him managing to secure interviews with politicians like former Vice President Dick Cheney. In one case, a Georgia politician resigned from office after he was filmed on the show yelling the N-word.

For the Borat sequel, Deadline reports that Baron Cohen "flew to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot" it, and he reportedly "risked his life multiple times" doing so, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two days. The film, which according to The Film Stage appears to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is expected to debut in late October. Brendan Morrow

2020 presidential debate
Edit

Trump's ear piece conspiracy is a perennial rehash

3:52 p.m.

There's a conspiracy theory spreading on social media that former Vice President Joe Biden may be planning to use an electronic ear piece so his campaign can feed him lines during the first presidential debate Tuesday night. President Trump's re-election campaign is playing it up, having requested both candidates receive an ear inspection before they take the stage, although Biden's camp declined after reportedly agreeing to it.

The unfounded claims are apparently based on a single tweet from an anonymous source and were quickly denied by the Biden campaign, but they've made the rounds anyway, eliciting eye rolls and criticism of Facebook for allowing the spread of disinformation.

As it turns out, this theory has popped up before. In a Twitter thread, GEN's Garance Franke-Ruta compiled a series of articles detailing how Hillary Clinton was subjected to the same rumors in 2016 when she ran against Trump. And it goes even further back than that, all the way to the pre-Trump era, with allegations of ear piece-related debate cheating hurled at former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Edit

The Trump camp claims Biden is senile 007

3:46 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

The day of the first debate of the 2020 presidential election began with Rudy Giuliani's appearance on Fox & Friends to drive home and amplify the months-long message of the Trump campaign: 77-year-old Democratic nominee Joe Biden is demented. He flubs the Pledge of Allegiance. He forgets the prologue to the U.S. Constitution. "He can't do numbers!" He displays eight out of the 10 symptoms of dementia listed in the DSM-5, the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

It was quite a performance, lowering expectations for the former vice president below the sub-basement. Perhaps out of fear of overkill, Republicans shifted tactics by early afternoon. Now, they insisted, Biden was refusing to allow "third-party inspectors" to examine his ears for a hidden device that might allow campaign staffers to feed him questions and answers in real time on the debate stage.

Desperation on the part of the Trump campaign? Or just a willingness to say anything and everything and see what sticks? Either way, the president's surrogates should perhaps have thought through the implications of their clashing insinuations. Is Biden a senile old codger who's incapable of remembering basic facts or putting a coherent thought together without performance-enhancing drugs? Or is he the political equivalent of a world-class secret agent using technological cheats to gain a marginal advantage over his adversary?

I don't know if Biden is a doddering old man or a candidate capable of seamlessly parroting attack lines whispered in his ear during a high-pressure, high-stakes gambit in a live broadcast before the nation and the world. But it's hard to see how he could be both. Damon Linker

settled
Edit

Gabrielle Union reaches settlement with NBC after America's Got Talent allegations

2:52 p.m.
Gabrielle Union attends America's Got Talent Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NBC has reached a settlement with Gabrielle Union after her allegations of a toxic work environment at America's Got Talent.

NBC and spokespeople for Union, a former judge on America's Got Talent, announced on Tuesday that "we've reached an amicable resolution," reports Variety. The statement also says that NBC Entertainment "appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

Union filed a discrimination complaint in June following reports that she was not brought back as a judge on America's Got Talent after complaining about a toxic work environment and alleged on-set racist incidents. Her complaint alleged that "by virtue of Union refusing to silently endure the racist and misogynistic conduct on AGT, she was labeled as 'intimidating' and viewed as the problem, thus resulting in her termination," per Deadline.

NBC said in May that an investigation found that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," as well as that "the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Union additionally alleged that NBC executive Paul Telegdy threatened her in an attempt to "silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show." As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Telegdy was "let go amid a corporate restructuring" after a Reporter investigation found that "he and his top unscripted lieutenant fostered a toxic work culture." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.