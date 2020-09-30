Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for debate, said he was 'too hot'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) helped President Trump prepare for Tuesday night's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and while he was quick to pan Biden's performance, Christie didn't have a lot of praise for Trump either.

Trump spent much of the debate interrupting and talking over both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, and when ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked Christie if this was the debate they prepared for, Christie responded, "No." He called Biden "very shaky" and said he wasn't "reassuring," but Trump was "too hot. You come in and decide you want to be aggressive and I think it was the right thing to be aggressive, but that was too hot. I think that what happens is with all that heat, you lose the light."

"Is that the debate you prepared for?" @GStephanopoulos asks. "No," @ChrisChristie says, saying Pres. Trump was "too hot," but that Joe Biden did not turn in a "reassuring performance." https://t.co/wGz0RuZ29W #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/mdlpAy9iDb — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

On CNN, Rick Santorum, the former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, was asked by Anderson Cooper if he was "proud of the president tonight." Looking slightly terrified, Santorum said, "I thought the president was going to come out hot, and as I predicted, he came out hot." Santorum laughed a little after he said this, and Cooper responded, "It's not even funny. Are you actually proud of the president of the United States?" Santorum replied, "I think the president overplayed his hand tonight."

Even Rick Santorum cannot defend Trump's performance tonight. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Exg8XsriHe — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is contractually obligated to praise Trump, tweeted that he "made a confident, commanding, and compelling case for his re-election," adding that the choice between Trump's "47 months of delivering real results versus Biden's 47 years as a failed, career politician has never been clearer." Catherine Garcia