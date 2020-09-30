See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for debate, said he was 'too hot'

12:24 a.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) helped President Trump prepare for Tuesday night's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and while he was quick to pan Biden's performance, Christie didn't have a lot of praise for Trump either.

Trump spent much of the debate interrupting and talking over both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, and when ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked Christie if this was the debate they prepared for, Christie responded, "No." He called Biden "very shaky" and said he wasn't "reassuring," but Trump was "too hot. You come in and decide you want to be aggressive and I think it was the right thing to be aggressive, but that was too hot. I think that what happens is with all that heat, you lose the light."

On CNN, Rick Santorum, the former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, was asked by Anderson Cooper if he was "proud of the president tonight." Looking slightly terrified, Santorum said, "I thought the president was going to come out hot, and as I predicted, he came out hot." Santorum laughed a little after he said this, and Cooper responded, "It's not even funny. Are you actually proud of the president of the United States?" Santorum replied, "I think the president overplayed his hand tonight."

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is contractually obligated to praise Trump, tweeted that he "made a confident, commanding, and compelling case for his re-election," adding that the choice between Trump's "47 months of delivering real results versus Biden's 47 years as a failed, career politician has never been clearer." Catherine Garcia

2020 presidential debate
Who won the debate? Early polls say Joe Biden.

12:12 a.m.

Early polls show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden was the runaway winner of the first presidential debate, with CNN's survey showing a full 60 percent of Americans believe he won the night, compared to 28 percent who believe President Trump did — a two-to-one margin.

Other polls were a little tighter, with a CBS News poll of battleground states finding that 48 percent of debate watchers believed Biden won, compared to 41 percent who thought Trump did and 10 percent who thought it was a tie.

"There was no winner, certainly not the United States," wrote Nate Cohn of The New York Times. "And that makes Biden the winner. He's the frontrunner. It's Trump who needed the win, and I think most anyone would agree, as Chris Wallace said, that the president was largely responsible for the debate."

Trump trails Biden in RealClearPolitics' average of polls by 6.1 percent. Jeva Lange

2020 presidential debate
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wonders who Trump's 'misbehaved child' debate strategy was supposed to win over

12:02 a.m.

Nicolle Wallace was not impressed with Tuesday night's debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Specifically, she said on MSNBC, she was appalled at Trump's performance and underwhelmed by Chris Wallace's moderating.

"Chris Wallace did not act as a moderator, Donald Trump did not act as a debater," Nicolle Wallace said. "Donald Trump was the abuser, Chris Wallace was among the abused. Also among the abused, his opponent, who had a debate challenger who was cheating." Both campaigns agreed to the rules, "Donald Trump didn't follow them, and the debate moderator didn't hold his feet to the fire," she added. "And everyone who was suggesting, 'Oh, there was nothing he could do,' try driving down the freeway in a rainstorm with an 8-year-old in the back, screaming — there's always something you can do. You take the iPad and you throw it out the window. There is always something you can deprive a misbehaved child of, and in this case it was Donald Trump's desperate need for the oxygen of airtime."

As for Joe Biden, "men and women, I think, will react to this differently," Wallace said. "I think in the face of abuse, there's just a human instinct to defend, and so I think men might think Joe Biden missed opportunities to punch back. I think women might have appreciated that this didn't descend into pure violence. I mean, this felt like an assault." And it's clear Trump and his team "prepped for this" performance, she added. "I think the question now becomes 'why.' What's the plan, because that ain't gonna win you one vote from a mom in the suburbs."

Wallace, who has worked on three Republican presidential campaigns, said "that is not how you talk to" suburban women, so "what are they doing?" Peter Weber

Opinion
Biden is the pro-democracy candidate

September 29, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

One candidate offered faith in democracy. The other tried to sow doubts.

The final moments of Tuesday night's presidential debate offered a clear distinction between President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Only one of them — Biden — testified to a belief in America's system of elections, and faith in its people to make it work.

Given a chance, Biden used his time to urge Americans to vote, whether by mail-in ballots or by going to the polls. "Show up and vote," he said, delivering his message directly into the camera. "You will determine the outcome of this election. Vote vote vote."

Trump, by contrast, peddled baseless conspiracy theories.

"Take a look at what's going on in Virginia — mailmen selling the ballots," the president said. "They're being sold, they're being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country. This is not going to end well."

That last sentence felt like the truest thing the president said all night. Otherwise, his statement seemed indecipherable, except perhaps to the most committed Fox News viewers.

There was a practical element to each man's comments. For Biden to win an Electoral College stacked in favor of Republicans, he needs his voters to show up — whether by mail or in person — in overwhelming numbers. Trump, trailing in the polls, may see sowing confusion about the legitimacy of the election results as one of his best chances to stay in office. So each man played to his electoral strengths.

But we should take each man at his word. Biden pledged to abide by the results of the vote. Trump refused to commit. The contrast between the two candidates on a fundamental issue — democracy itself — couldn't be more clear. Joel Mathis

2020 presidential debate
CNN's Wolf Blitzer: 'I wouldn't be surprised if this was the last debate'

September 29, 2020

Tuesday night's presidential debate may be this year's last.

That's what CNN's Wolf Blitzer speculated after President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's first faceoff of the election year. Biden and moderator Chris Wallace often couldn't finish their sentences before Trump jumped in, resulting in what Blitzer called an "embarrassment for the United States."

Jake Tapper kicked off CNN's post-debate breakdown, straightforwardly calling it a "hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck." Host Dana Bash concurred, calling it a "shit show." "Clearly this was the most chaotic debate I've ever seen," Blitzer chimed in, adding that it "raises a lot of questions about the future of a presidential debate between these two candidates. I wouldn't be surprised, by the way, if this is the last presidential debate" between Biden and Trump.

Later, CNN's Daniel Dale did his best to describe an "avalanche of lying from President Trump" during the debate. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 presidential debate
Undecided voters describe Trump as a 'crackhead,' 'arrogant' in post-debate focus group

September 29, 2020

The first presidential debate left undecided American voters in agreement about at least one thing: President Trump's negativity.

Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz asked his focus group to use one word to describe the president and basically "every single word was negative," observed Politico's Tim Alberta. One respondent from Wisconsin called Trump obnoxious and un-presidential, while a Pennsylvania voter said he behaved like a "crackhead." Others described the president as being "un-American" and "arrogant."

In all, from 17 voters in swing states, 15 used negative words and just two used positive words or phrases to describe the president (that is, if you consider "an ass but a confident ass" to be a compliment).

The focus group's opinion of the debate tracks with a CBS poll, which found that 83 percent of debate watchers believed the tone of the evening to be "negative" while 17 percent thought it was "positive." Which raises the question: What debate were those 17 percent watching? Jeva Lange

2020 presidential debate
Biden: Trump is trying to cast doubts on mail-in ballots because he's 'afraid of counting the votes'

September 29, 2020
Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if they would urge their supporters to remain calm should it take longer than expected to count the votes in November and not declare victory early. Biden said he would, while Trump refused.

Trump repeated his baseless claims about mail-in voting fraud, and said he is "urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully." He also declared that if he sees "tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that." If there are disputes over mail-in ballots, Trump said he is counting on the Supreme Court to "look at the ballots, definitely. I don't think we'll — I hope we don't need them in terms of the election itself. But for the ballots, I think so."

Biden said that if he wins "that will be accepted, if I lose that will be accepted," and encouraged people to "vote whatever way is best for you," whether it's in person or by mail. Trump, he said, is trying to raise doubts about the veracity of mail-in voting, despite the fact that he "sits behind the Resolute Desk and sends his ballot to Florida," but it's clear why the president is doing this. "He's just afraid of counting the votes," Biden stated. Catherine Garcia

2020 presidential debate
CNN's Jake Tapper declares the debate 'a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck'

September 29, 2020

CNN's Jake Tapper doesn't think anyone won Tuesday night's tumultuous presidential debate.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off for the first time Tuesday night, but they didn't have many coherent discussions. Instead Trump continuously interrupted Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, while failing to answer direct questions or even condemn white supremacists.

"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," Tapper concluded just after the debate wrapped. "That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn't even a debate. It was a disgrace. And it's primarily because of President Trump," as Trump was the one "lying," "maliciously attacking" Biden's son, and telling white supremacists to "stand back and stand by."

Watch Tapper's review — and Dana Bash's safe-for-cable addition — below. Kathryn Krawczyk

