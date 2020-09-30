'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

-
'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies at 782:07 a.m.
Despite hopeful speculation, Biden campaign says remaining debates are still on1:25 a.m.
The Proud Boys are celebrating Trump's 'stand back and stand by' debate shout-out12:57 a.m.
Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for debate, said he was 'too hot'12:24 a.m.
Who won the debate? Early polls say Joe Biden.12:12 a.m.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace wonders who Trump's 'misbehaved child' debate strategy was supposed to win over12:02 a.m.
Biden is the pro-democracy candidateSeptember 29, 2020
CNN's Wolf Blitzer: 'I wouldn't be surprised if this was the last debate'September 29, 2020
