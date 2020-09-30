See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Presidential debate organizers promise 'additional tools to maintain order'

2:25 p.m.
Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace directs the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The first 2020 presidential debate was so chaotic that its organizers are already considering changes that might allow for a "more orderly discussion" in the next two.

The Commission on Presidential Debates in a statement on Wednesday said that Tuesday's presidential debate, the first match-up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." The organization said it will be "carefully considering" changes to adopt and will announce them "shortly."

Tuesday's messy debate was widely panned among pundits, and it frequently descended into chaos as Trump interrupted Biden. The debate's moderator, Chris Wallace, asked the president to abide by the established rules and reminded him that "your campaign agreed that both sides would get two-minute answers, uninterrupted."

While Wallace received some criticism for his performance during the debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it's "grateful" for his "professionalism and skill." At the same time, the commission said it "intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

The organizers did not clarify what "additional tools" might be considered, although as the debate was underway, a frequent suggestion was to allow the moderator to mute a candidate's microphone if they interrupt their opponent. The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15. Brendan Morrow

never heard of them
Trump says he doesn't 'know who the Proud Boys are'

3:41 p.m.

In an attempt to clarify comments he made during Tuesday night's president debate, President Trump said Wednesday at the White House that he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but added that they should "stand down" and let law enforcement do their jobs.

Trump stirred up controversy during the debate when moderator Chris Wallace asked him if he was willing to denounce far-right and white supremacist groups. Trump asked who he should specifically address, and when the Proud Boys — a far-right group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — were suggested, he told them "to stand down and stand by," which members quickly adopted as a rallying cry.

The president's aides argued he didn't need to clarify anything since he was trying to tell the group to "get out of the way," but Trump added a new wrinkle to the situation by claiming ignorance. His critics aren't taking him for his word since he has a history of saying he doesn't know who people are when his connections to them are called into question, like David Duke in 2016, and because he didn't need any clarification about the group before telling them what to do. which suggests awareness. But regardless of whether Trump knows who the Proud Boys are or not, he seems to have deliberately dropped "stand by" from his rhetoric. Tim O'Donnell

2020 presidential debate
Even Rush Limbaugh admits Trump's debate strategy 'didn't work'

2:50 p.m.
Rush Limbaugh.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Some of President Trump's staunchest supporters didn't love his debate performance.

During Tuesday night's first presidential debate, Trump barely let Democratic nominee Joe Biden — or moderator Chris Wallace — get a word out. He meanwhile refused to denounce white supremacy or answer questions about his taxes, leading some Fox News hosts and even members of Trump's own party to call out his missteps.

Asked Wednesday, several Republican senators had brief criticisms for the debate. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) described the faceoff as a "sh-tshow," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) called it "awful," and Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) recommended the president "restrain himself a little" next time. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) meanwhile said "I thought it was an embarrassment," though it wasn't clear if he and the other senators were calling out Trump, Biden, Wallace, or the debate as a whole.

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh was a little softer on Trump, but he still had some criticism. "He had a strategy, and the strategy didn't work. But he had a strategy. And he undermined his own strategy," Limbaugh said Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 presidential debate
'Basically nobody' turned off the 1st presidential debate while it was in progress

2:20 p.m.

Viewers apparently couldn't peel their eyes away from the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Despite widespread criticism of the chaos that unfolded on stage, the final 15 minutes actually rated slightly higher than the opening 15 minutes, and audiences fell just 2 percent from the 9:30 p.m. ET peak by the time it all wrapped up, Nielsen data shows. So, even if they were disappointed with what they witnessed, it seems like those who tuned in were prepared to finish what they started and stay engaged with the national political moment.

Overall, though, Tuesday's ratings across the major networks dropped significantly from 2016's first presidential debate. Tim O'Donnell

covid consequences
Washington Post analysis reveals coronavirus recession is 'most unequal' in history

2:00 p.m.

The coronavirus led to steeper job losses than the U.S. has ever seen — and it's hitting certain demographics harder than others.

Americans are slowly starting to regain the massive number of jobs lost at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a data analysis by The Washington Post showed mothers of young children, Black people, young Americans, and some other groups have recovered more slowly than others, leading the Post to label the COVID-19 recession "the most unequal in modern U.S. history."

"Between February and April, 10 percent of Americans ages 25 to 54 lost their jobs," leading the percentage of employed Americans to hit its lowest level since 1975, the Post writes. As of August, about half of those jobs have been regained, but the recovery hasn't been equal. While white Americans have recovered more than half of their jobs, Black Americans have regained just over a third of theirs, the Post analysis shows.

Young Americans age 20-24 meanwhile saw the steepest drop of any age group early in the pandemic, while workers age 25-34 have seen the shallowest recovery rate of any age group. Mothers also lost a greater percentage of their jobs than fathers did, and have seen slower recovery, especially if they're raising young children. And when directly compared to the 1990, 2001, and 2008 recessions, it's clear the COVID-19 pandemic hit the lowest-earning Americans harder than ever before.

Explore more data at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and sports
NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after COVID-19 outbreak

1:35 p.m.
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings drops back against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The National Football League is postponing Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans after multiple Titans players tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the Steelers-Titans game that had been scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to allow for "additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," per Axios.

This comes after the NFL announced on Tuesday that three Tennessee Titans players, as well as five team personnel members, had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Titans to close their facilities until Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings also closed their facilities after recently playing the Titans. It was the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, and USA Today notes that Sunday's game being postponed "marks the first NFL regular-season schedule change stemming from the coronavirus pandemic."

Since Tuesday's announcement, another Titans player has also tested positive for COVID-19, USA Today reports. The NFL in its statement said it expects the game to be postponed to Monday or Tuesday but will announce further details "as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow

armenia-azerbaijan conflict
Turkey has allegedly recruited Syrian mercenaries to fight in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

12:30 p.m.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory has shown no signs of slowing down, and Turkey's involvement on behalf of Azerbaijan also appears to be growing, which has been a concern among the international community since fighting broke out this weekend.

Armenia has accused Turkey of shooting down one of its jets, which Turkey denied, and there are multiple reports, including from BBC and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, that Ankara has been recruiting hundreds of mercenaries from Syria to aid Azerbaijan in the conflict (SOHR also reports Armenian-born Syrians have also been transported to Armenia to join the fight, per BBC).

BBC Arabic spoke to one man who alleged he was recruited by the commander of the Hamza Division of the Turkish-backed Syrian "National Army" for a $2,000 per month. The details obtained by BBC appear to match those provided by other sources; there have also been reports of dozens of casualties, with sources in Syria telling BBC that families are receiving death notices from Azerbaijan.

One of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's advisers, Ilnur Cervik, has dismissed the allegations, which he claims are part of a "disinformation campaign." Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

the denissance
HHS wanted A-list celebrities for an ad campaign to 'inspire hope' amid the pandemic. It got Dennis Quaid.

12:18 p.m.

Before his abrupt departure from the Department of Health and Human Services, former spokesperson Michael Caputo had a big idea. The department would round up more than 30 A-list celebrities to "inspire hope" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and nabbed $300 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make it happened, Politico reports.

HHS envisioned Billy Joel, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and others recording messages for their ad campaign. "But they ended up with only Dennis Quaid, CeCe Winans and Hasidic singer Shulem Lemmer" — and Quaid has already quit, Politico writes.

To fund the ad campaign, which Caputo said President Trump "demanded," the former HHS spokesperson reportedly transferred $300 million from the CDC and used it to pay marketing firms tasked with producing at least 20 PSAs by Election Day. So far, "it's been a total mess," one person involved in the process told Politico. "The team should have been recording one celebrity per day. Instead, they've been only recording one per week or, actually, less," they said. Even talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz — a former advocate for the discredited coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine — fell through, while one celebrity's representative said it would "be malpractice" to collaborate with the Trump administration.

"This is a boondoggle," one HHS official added. "We're in the middle of a pandemic … We could use that quarter of a billion dollars on buying PPE, not promoting PSAs with C-list celebrities." Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

