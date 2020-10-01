Fox News' John Roberts angrily tells off the White House for its refusal to denounce white supremacy

Fox News' John Roberts doesn't think the White House has been clear enough in its condemnation of white supremacy.

After President Trump's deflection of a request to condemn far-right extremist group the Proud Boys in Tuesday night's debate, reporters and lawmakers have been demanding a better answer from the White House. Roberts was among them on Thursday, asking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a statement on the matter and not exactly getting one.

.@johnrobertsFox: "Does the president denounce White supremacism and groups that espouse it in all its forms?" @PressSec: "This has been answered...he has condemned White supremacy more than any president in modern history." Full video here: https://t.co/OcSaWpGbAE pic.twitter.com/KltsyCENtu — CSPAN (@cspan) October 1, 2020

Roberts was clearly not satisfied with this answer. Broadcasting later from the White House, Roberts questioned why Trump and his communications team wouldn't clearly say "'I denounce white supremacy. I've always denounced white supremacy.'"

And Roberts wasn't happy with criticism he received on Twitter for asking it either. "I don't care. Because it's a question that needs to be asked," Roberts said, getting visibly angry. "Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I'm tired of it," he finished.

On Fox News, @johnrobertsFox is visibly angry that @PressSec won't offer a clear denunciation of white supremacy: "Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I'm tired of it. " pic.twitter.com/GcPcOsAHqJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 1, 2020

But it wasn't long until McEnany fired back with some very personal criticism of her own. Kathryn Krawczyk