'i'm tired of it'
Fox News' John Roberts angrily tells off the White House for its refusal to denounce white supremacy

12:55 p.m.

Fox News' John Roberts doesn't think the White House has been clear enough in its condemnation of white supremacy.

After President Trump's deflection of a request to condemn far-right extremist group the Proud Boys in Tuesday night's debate, reporters and lawmakers have been demanding a better answer from the White House. Roberts was among them on Thursday, asking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a statement on the matter and not exactly getting one.

Roberts was clearly not satisfied with this answer. Broadcasting later from the White House, Roberts questioned why Trump and his communications team wouldn't clearly say "'I denounce white supremacy. I've always denounced white supremacy.'"

And Roberts wasn't happy with criticism he received on Twitter for asking it either. "I don't care. Because it's a question that needs to be asked," Roberts said, getting visibly angry. "Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I'm tired of it," he finished.

But it wasn't long until McEnany fired back with some very personal criticism of her own. Kathryn Krawczyk

in a snap
Snapchat says it has helped over a million people, largely under 30, register to vote

1:01 p.m.
The Snapchat app logo is displayed on an iPad on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Registering to vote is a snap, as a whole lot of young people have learned via Snapchat.

Snapchat has helped more than a million users, over 80 percent of whom are under the age of 30, register to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election, representatives for the company told NBC News and Axios on Thursday. More than half of the users who registered are first-time voters, Snapchat said. Additionally, roughly 65 percent are between the age of 18 and 24, The Hill reports.

While NBC notes this isn't as many as the 2.5 million users Facebook has helped register to vote, it's more than double the number of users Snapchat helped register for the 2018 midterms, per Axios. Snapchat says that nearly 60 percent of those it helped register for that election ultimately cast ballots. This year, Texas was reportedly the state where Snapchat saw the most registrations.

Additionally, NBC notes that "the recruitment of Generation Z and millennial voters could play a larger role in affecting the outcome in certain districts" and that the million Snapchat registrations "will almost certainly be a boon for Democrats." Brendan Morrow

what happens next
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are about to max out their state unemployment benefits

11:45 a.m.

It's been nearly nine months since the coronavirus pandemic launched America into its steepest unemployment crisis in recent history. But another emergency could be around the corner if the federal government doesn't act.

Over the past few weeks, Americans who lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic have started to hit the maximum number of weeks their states will allow them to receive unemployment benefits. They've since been registering for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, a federal unemployment program meant to make up for expired state benefits.

New and continuing unemployment claims did fall in the past week, but 183,000 Americans filed for PEUC benefits in the week ending Sept. 12, Labor Department numbers out Thursday revealed. That's a steady jump from weeks before, and economists expect those new registration numbers will only continue to grow.

But the PEUC benefits won't last forever. They provide Americans with up to 13 weeks of benefits, and the program as a whole will expire at the end of 2020. Some states, including New York, have introduced extended benefits programs to cover those still unemployed after PUEC expires, but others, as well as the federal government, have nothing coming up after Dec. 31.

The federal government's other unemployment program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, extends 39 weeks of benefits to self-employed people and contractors who aren't eligible for state unemployment benefits. It covers about half of Americans receiving unemployment benefits right now, but it's also set to expire Dec. 31 unless Congress and President Trump agree on another pandemic stimulus package extending it. Kathryn Krawczyk

very nice
Borat 2 trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen was the Trump impersonator who interrupted Mike Pence's CPAC speech

11:29 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence didn't know it at the time, but when he delivered his speech at CPAC earlier this year, he was actually taking part in a secret sequel to Borat.

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's upcoming Borat sequel, which sees Borat travel to America in an attempt to gift his daughter to "someone close to the throne" in the Trump administration. Because Borat is famous from the first film, he wears various disguises so he won't be recognized. The trailer concludes with footage of Borat at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference disguised as President Trump and interrupting Pence's speech while carrying his daughter over his shoulder, yelling to the vice president, "I brought a girl for you!"

As was quickly pointed out on Twitter after the trailer debuted, Pence's speech at CPAC was indeed interrupted by a person dressed as Trump back in February; ABC News reported at the time that "the convention center asked for help" from police "to escort the individual from the premises" and that police were "not pursuing charges against the man."

This second Borat movie was filmed in secret, and reports didn't emerge that it was on the way until September. Baron Cohen was, however, filmed back in June at a far-right rally getting attendees to sing along to a shocking song about wanting to inject people like Dr. Anthony Fauci with the coronavirus, and Rudy Giuliani in July said he called the police after Baron Cohen tried to prank him.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is set to be released by Amazon on Oct. 23, less than two weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Watch the trailer below. Brendan Morrow

A change of heart
Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorses Biden a decade after being fired for criticizing him

9:55 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received an unexpected endorsement from someone who wasn't always on his side.

Back in 2010, now-retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal was heading up multinational forces in Afghanistan under former President Barack Obama when he was fired for criticizing then-Vice President Biden. But he seems to have had a change of heart, endorsing Biden in a Thursday appearance on Morning Joe.

McChrystal on Thursday described Biden as "humble enough to listen to experts, who is humble enough to listen to people who serve and have served." "Not everybody will agree with every policy ― nobody ever will ― and that's healthy in a democracy," but "you have to believe that your commander-in-chief, at the end of the day, is someone you can trust. And I can trust Joe Biden."

McChrystal was fired and replaced with Gen. David Petraeus after mocking Biden in a Rolling Stone profile. He has since been critical of President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Moderna CEO says vaccine won't be ready to be distributed widely until the spring

9:27 a.m.
A view of Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Moderna was given FDA approval to continue to phase 2 of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials with 600 participants.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna won't be able to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate earlier than late November, and the vaccine would likely not be available to the general public prior to March, its CEO says.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times on Wednesday that the company wouldn't have enough data to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine candidate before Nov. 25 at the earliest. He also told the Financial Times that the company wouldn't be able to file for approval to get the vaccine to the entire population until late January at the earliest, meaning that "late [first quarter], early [second quarter]" of 2021 is a "reasonable timeline" for approval.

This, CBS News writes, was both a "setback for Moderna" as well as a "blow to claims by" President Trump that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready prior to Election Day. Trump has repeatedly touted such a possibility, and he contradicted experts in his administration during the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday while claiming that "we're weeks away from a vaccine."

But Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress last month that in terms of when a vaccine might be "generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage" of it to "get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at ... late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

Given the Moderna CEO's comments, the Financial Times writes that the "most realistic hope of a pre-election vaccine" would be from Pfizer, as that company's CEO says it should know whether its vaccine works by the end of October. But The New York Times writes that "the idea that it will be ready in October is far-fetched." Brendan Morrow

Everybody Knows
Homeland Security reportedly told U.S. officials to speak sympathetically about Kyle Rittenhouse

8:15 a.m.
Kyle Rittenhouse supporter
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Internal talking points from the Department of Homeland Security directed federal law enforcement officers to speak sympathetically about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Trump supporter facing intentional homicide charges for the shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a chaotic night on Aug. 25, NBC News reports. Rittenhouse brought an AR-15-style rifle to Kenosha from his home in Illinois to guard private businesses alongside armed militia groups. According to police and video footage, he killed one protester, then shot two more after he tripped while trying to flee the scene.

The talking points obtained by NBC News urge federal officials to tell the media that Rittenhouse "took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners," and that "Kyle was seen being chased and attacked by rioters before allegedly shooting three of them, killing two." Also, "subsequent video has emerged reportedly showing that there were 'multiple gunmen' involved, which would lend more credence to the self-defense claims," the documents claim.

It isn't clear if the talking points originated in the department of in the White House, where President Trump and his press secretary have defended Rittenhouse. Three former Homeland Security officials told NBC News law enforcement isn't typically instructed to discuss particular groups or people before an investigation is finished. "It is as unprecedented as it is wrong," said one, Peter Boogaard.

The talking points also advise telling reporters that Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group in Oregon that clashes with anti-racism protesters, is not racist. One protester, Michael Reinoehl, apparently shot dead a Patriot Prayer member in Portland, before Washington state law enforcement, working for the U.S. Marshals, fatally shot him outside an apartment. Before being killed, Reinoehl said he was acting in self defense, and a witness said the officers did not identify themselves before killing Reinoehl and disputed police assertions that he was armed and fired at police. Trump said at Tuesday's debate that the Marshals "took care of business"; earlier, he called Reinoehl's killing "retribution." Peter Weber

heartbreaking
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share 'deep pain' after losing baby due to pregnancy complications

7:45 a.m.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have tragically lost their child due to pregnancy complications.

Teigen and Legend shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Teigen's Instagram and Twitter pages after she was recently hospitalized due to bleeding during her pregnancy, per CNN.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the statement said. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

The couple went on to say that they had picked out the name Jack for their third child, writing, "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen had recently shared that she had been hospitalized on Sunday after bleeding for around a month and after having been on "serious bed rest" for several weeks while about halfway through her pregnancy. She and Legend on Thursday said they are "so grateful for the life we have" with their two children, Luna and Miles, and thanked those who have sent their thoughts and prayers.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out," the statement said. "But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it." Brendan Morrow

