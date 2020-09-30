GOP Sen. Tim Scott calls for Trump to correct his Proud Boys comments: 'If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is calling for a correction from President Trump after he refused to condemn white supremacists and told the Proud Boys to "stand by" during the first 2020 presidential debate.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, reacted Wednesday to Trump during Tuesday's presidential debate not condemning white supremacists when asked to do so and telling the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by." Scott said he believes Trump "misspoke" but that he should correct the remarks.

"I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said, per CNN. "He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."

When Wallace asked Trump during the debate if he would be willing to condemn white supremacists and tell them to "stand down," Trump said he's "willing to do" so. But Trump then asked Wallace "who would you like me to condemn," and when former Vice President Joe Biden suggested the Proud Boys, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley on Wednesday told CNN the Proud Boys is a "reprehensible group" and that Trump wants them "to get out of the way." Trump, however, has yet to offer a clarification of his remarks, and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News there isn't "anything to clarify" about what he said.

Trump faced criticism for his failure to specifically condemn white supremacy and the Proud Boys including on Fox News, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped the president prepare for the debates, on Wednesday told Good Morning America that "the next opportunity" Trump has to "clarify that answer," he "should do that." Brendan Morrow