Fox News' Brian Kilmeade says Trump blew 'the biggest layup in the history of debates'

President Trump at the first 2020 presidential debate blew "the biggest layup" in debate history, according to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.
The Fox & Friends host on Wednesday morning slammed Trump for not explicitly condemning white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate. When asked to do so by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by."
"Donald Trump blew the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists," Kilmeade said. "I don't know if he didn't hear it, but he's got to clarify that right away. That's like, 'Are you against evil?'"
Kilmeade added that he's "not sure" why Trump didn't "knock it out of the park" on that answer. Fox News' Steve Doocy perviously suggested on the show the debate had no clear winner, as "we didn't see" either candidate land "a knockout punch," while Kilmeade concluded that "we were the big losers last night, meaning the American people."
Donald Trump Jr. suggested in an interview after the debate that the president may have misspoken when he told the Proud Boys to "stand by," telling CBS, "I don't know if that was a misspeak, but he was talking about having them stand down. He's more than happy to condemn that."
Among those who previously called out Trump for failing to condemn white supremacists at the debate was former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, who told CNN this was a major "gaffe" on Trump's part and a "huge mistake." Brendan Morrow
"The Trump campaign is trying to say that the president put in a strong performance" at Tuesday night's presidential debate, "but Robin, nobody really believes that," ABC News' Jonathan Karl told Robin Roberts on Wednesday's Good Morning America. "I heard from Republicans after the debate, some during the debate, frankly exasperated by the president's performance — the bullying, the rudeness, the incessant interrupting of the moderator, the utter inability to make a case for what he would do in the next four years if he was re-elected."
"You know, Democrats weren't particularly thrilled with Joe Biden's performance, but they believe the contrast was crystal clear, that there was only one person on that stage who appeared plausibly presidential," Karl said, and it wasn't Trump. Biden's campaign also said it raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. — during and right after the debate — breaking its single-hour fundraising record.
At the very least, Politico says, "Biden cleared the very low bar Trump set for him: He was cogent, and not the mental mess the president has been suggesting for months." But as CNN's Dana Bash said, the entire debate was "a sh-tshow," and despite what Biden's campaign says, it is possible we watched "the last presidential debate of 2020." On CNN's New Day, John Avlon said Trump owed any children watching their first presidential debate an apology for throwing "rhetorical feces" at Biden and America. Peter Weber
Watching Tuesday night's presidential debate "was painful," Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's Late Show. "I mean, to see a Fox News commentator have to try to constantly wrestle with the president of the United States just so Joe Biden would have time to speak, it was embarrassing to our country." President Trump acted like he thinks, "Well, Putin doesn't have to go through these things, why do I even have to be here?" he added, "What I liked about Joe Biden is he kept trying to turn it away from the two men on the stage and back to the American people."
"The whole night was just sad" and "our commander in chief was just so ugly," Booker said, but Trump's comments about the Proud Boys alone was "like a dagger to the heart of that American aspiration" and "truly menacing to all that we stand for." Because he didn't just fail to condemn white supremacists, "he said 'stand back and stand by' to the Proud Boys, a right-wing hate organization," Booker said, and they seem to have embraced "those words almost as if they're a license from the president to stand ready in an election to engage."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) told Jimmy Kimmel that Biden had a "very, very difficult" job in debating Trump, "who is a bully, who is a liar, who doesn't even respect the rules of the debate." Kimmel asked if he thinks "these televised debates are constructive," and Sanders said probably not: "I don't think tonight was a great night for America, and I think I was probably not the only person yelling at the TV."
"I wonder if you were surprised when specifically asked if he would denounce white supremacists, that the president dodged it and did not do that," Kimmel said. "I guess that it's hard to be shocked anymore, but that was shocking to me." Sanders said Trump is a "racist" and a "xenophobe" and urged people to vote: "The American people have got to make this clear — and I say this to Republicans and I say this to independents, not just Democrats: If you believe in democracy, if you believe in the Constitution and in the rule of law, Trump has got to go, because he does not believe in those things." Watch below. Peter Weber
Tuesday night was the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden — or as The Late Show called it Tuesday night: "Old Man Slap Fight!!!"
Stephen Colbert was as pleased with the debate as his late-night colleagues — which is to say, not at all. "I never thought I'd say this, but I am so looking forward to the vice presidential debate. I mean, for Pete's sake, children watched that!"
"It seemed pretty clear from the beginning that Trump's debate strategy was just to talk over everyone," Colbert said. "And he just kept doing it all night. It reminded me of that time Abraham Lincoln debated a leaf blower." Now, "Joe Biden did get in some zingers," and at one point, "Joe, he just got fed up," he said, but there was also "an interesting moment of civility from Biden," when he called Trump "a clown," then changed it to "a person." "Whew, it's a good thing Joe corrected himself," Colbert said. "He wouldn't want to lose the clown vote. It's also not accurate: If Trump was a clown, he'd have a much more professional face paint."
"One of the most telling, one of the most upsetting moments not only of the night but of my lifetime," Colbert said, was "when the president of the United States was asked simply to condemn white supremacy," and he just "didn't do it! 'I don't support white supremacists, I just command them.'"
"After an hour and a half of soul-pulverizing menace, I feel like I did coming out of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace — how can we possibly do this two more times?" Colbert asked. "Ultimately, I think the American people, they were hurt tonight. And if you look online, they're angry, because this is a serious moment where human lives and the future of this irreplaceable country is on the line," and Trump delivered "one and a half hours of chaos and lies."
Seth Meyers taped Late Night before the debate, so he was still able to joke about it — pretty presciently, it turns out: "The topics included coronavirus response, mail-in ballots, Hunter Biden, taxes, Hunter Biden, climate change, the Supreme Court, and Hunter Biden. According to a new poll, 41 percent of voters expected President Trump to win tonight's debate; the other 59 percent think he'll lose and claim the loss on his 2020 tax returns." Watch below. Peter Weber
The snap polls after Tuesday's first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden gave Biden the win. But lots of people just thought America lost.
CNN's Ana Cabrera watched the "exhausting" debate with 14 undecided voters in Ohio, and "we saw a lot of grunts, we saw head-shaking, we saw eye-rolling, especially in those moments of large interruptions and a little bit of the back-and-forth," she told Anderson Cooper.
A voter named Kevin, who says he voted for Trump in 2016, called the debate a "train wreck, disaster," saying "the whole interrupting started with him — President Trump was very childish." He said he "was also disappointed that Joe Biden got drawn in, but I can also understand how difficult it would be not to when you're hearing, you know, that kind of stuff — crazy stuff about his family that's so clearly not true. How you gonna leave that unspoken and not say anything against it. So I get it, but it was too bad."
"But did it bother you at all to hear Joe Biden calling the sitting president of the United States names, calling him a 'clown' and that type of thing?" Cabrera asked. "You know, I think we've pretty much gotten past that now, haven't we?" Kevin replied. "I mean, he's spent the last five years calling Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' and, you know, talking about AOC and all the other people, and so is it great that Joe called him a clown? No, but when the shoe fits — when the clown shoe fits." The next undecided voter said calling Trump a clown was "out of pocket and I just don't agree with it."
Kevin was the only one who said Biden won the debate, while two other voters said Trump came out on top. But "nobody felt really good about what they heard tonight," Cabrera said, and "the majority of this group tells me there was no winner tonight."
Tuesday night "was the main event, Sleepy vs. Sleazy, the first — and hopefully last — debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. " It got off to an interesting start: you know, they flipped a coin to determine who would get the first question, but when Trump saw the quarter in the air, he said, 'Hey, that's how much I paid in taxes last year,' and it went downhill from there."
"It was a terrible debate — I'd call it a nightmare, but at least during a nightmare, you get some sleep," Kimmel said. "Trump treated Chris Wallace like he was Eric asking for more allowance money."
"Before the debate, Chris Wallace said that if he does his job right, it will be like he's not there," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "Well, mission accomplished." Seriously, "what the hell was that debate?" he asked. "Was that helpful to any American? The only person who enjoyed that was Vladimir Putin while he was stroking a cat."
"Tonight's debate was presented without commercials," so "the only interruptions were Trump cutting off Biden and Chris Wallace every 8 seconds," Fallon said. "You know it was a rough debate when the guy who told the president to 'shut up' was seen as the classy candidate" — though after telling Trump to shush for the umpteenth time, "Biden got a standing ovation from Melania."
"Trump would not shut up!" Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. He had some suggestions for the next debate moderator, including spray bottles — "I promise you, Trump will be quiet, because his hair turns into a gremlin if it gets wet" — and a new fact-checking feature where for every lie a candidate tells, "a brick should come down on their side of the screen, you know, like Tetris. ... I mean the best part for Trump is that 5 minutes into the debate, he'll finally have his wall."
"What is my takeaway? I don't actually know. I mean, I don't know how Biden did, because Trump did more interrupting than Kanye West in a room full of Taylor Swifts," Noah said. "And as for Trump's performance, two things: One, now we finally know what it would be like if he read his Twitter feed out loud, and two, I can't believe how hard his brain malfunctioned when they asked him to denounce white supremacists." Peter Weber
