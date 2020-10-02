Trump is reportedly experiencing 'cold-like symptoms' and has appeared 'lethargic'

President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is reportedly experiencing "mild" symptoms.

Trump announced in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the coronavirus, though the White House did not immediately clarify whether the president was experiencing any symptoms. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump is "showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but mild ones," and he reportedly has "what one person described as cold-like symptoms."

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Trump aides on Wednesday began to sense that he "was feeling poorly" and "seemed exhausted" but thought this was due to his busy campaign schedule. The Times similarly reports that Trump "seemed lethargic" at a Thursday fundraiser and reportedly fell asleep on Air Force One on the way back from his Wednesday rally. NBC News also confirmed that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, with an official saying that it's "business as usual" for the president.

The White House, according to the Times, is still discussing a treatment plan for Trump, and officials are also reportedly considering whether to have the president deliver an address to the nation or some other kind of statement. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told CNN on Friday that he has spoken to Trump and that the president "sounded good, sounded upbeat." Brendan Morrow