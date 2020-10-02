See More Speed Reads
Opinion
For the first time, Trump faces the consequences of his actions

11:03 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

President Trump has COVID-19. It's hard to imagine someone who has asked for it more than him — he's held multiple in-person, indoor rallies, he's attempted to bully states into ending their containment efforts, he mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask (and largely refused to wear one in public himself), and on and on.

This may be the first time Trump has ever experienced any kind of serious, obvious consequence for his actions. He successfully avoided hundreds of millions of dollars in estate taxes on a massive inheritance from his father. When he had almost squandered the entire thing on failed casino and real estate projects, NBC rescued him with The Apprentice. When the money from that was drying up, he made a ludicrous bid for the presidency, happened to draw an extraordinarily unpopular opponent, and squeaked out a victory on a razor-thin margin. He seems to have the devil's own luck.

However, Trump is after all just a human being. And while media executives and political parties can quietly bail out a comically inept businessman, the coronavirus will simply infect any available host. Given his age and weight, he now faces a significant chance of severe illness or even death.

Hopefully he will start taking the pandemic more seriously. I wouldn't bet on it, though. Ryan Cooper

Opinion
The conspiracy theorizing about Trump's diagnosis has already begun

12:05 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the wives of the prime ministers of Canada and Spain were diagnosed with COVID-19 in close succession. Their husbands were not, which raised the question of political "immunity": Would the public be told if a head of government was infected?

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis answers that question for Americans. Unfortunately, that won't keep this diagnosis from being a font of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

If Trump never becomes gravely ill — as is entirely possible — his supporters who already believe COVID-19 is a "hoax" or "mild flu" will see proof of their assumption in his experience. After all, Trump is 74 and has at least one comorbidity (obesity). If he can skate through this infection, pandemic truthers will reason, anyone can. Deaths can be discounted and masks discarded.

At the other end of the spectrum, critics of the president have already suggested he may be faking the diagnosis to win sympathy and easily "recover." Such a stunt, the conspiracy theorists say, would reinforce Trump's push to re-open the economy because the risk of further contagion is acceptably low. Faking the results would be a handy distraction from negative stories about Trump, diagnosis skeptics add, like his debate performance Tuesday and the exposé of his tax returns published Sunday.

Neither of these narratives holds up under scrutiny. Trump still could develop a serious case, and plenty of elderly people with comorbidities have escaped with relatively mild symptoms. The single data point of Trump's infection will prove nothing at all. And faking test results, besides requiring finesse and discretion not in evidence in this administration, doesn't fit with Trump's manly man narrative.

He'd be more likely to hide an infection, tweeting boasts of his immense immune system between racking coughs, than claim an illness he doesn't have. Bonnie Kristian

this is also happening
Why economists think job recovery is slowing

11:43 a.m.

September's jobs report spells bad news for the future of employment recovery, economists say.

Labor Department numbers released Friday show the U.S. regained 660,000 jobs in September, dropping the unemployment rate below 8 percent for the first time in months. Still, those numbers were below economists' expectations, and continued a trend of job growth shrinking for the past four months.

Jason Furman, a Harvard University professor who led former President Barack Obama's economic council, listed three simple reasons for why economic recovery was slowing: People on temporary layoffs have already returned to work, Congress' coronavirus recovery act expired, and the virus is still rapidly spreading across much of the U.S.

Julia Coronado, a professor at The University of Texas at Austin, predicted October's job growth would be even worse. Paycheck Protection Program loans will soon run out, especially if Congress doesn't pass another relief bill. Service sector hiring is slowing back down, while airlines and other major companies have announced new rounds of major layoffs.

Friday's numbers also revealed job recovery is going especially slowly for non-white Americans, young Americans, and low-wage Americans as a whole. Jared Bernstein, an adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, added in a tweet that "not engaging in aggressive relief/stimulus in the face of this development is policy malpractice," especially for those "vulnerable groups." Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Trump campaign reportedly didn't tell the Biden campaign about the president's diagnosis

11:23 a.m.

President Trump's campaign reportedly did not contact the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden regarding the president testing positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's debate.

Trump confirmed in a tweet early on Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, which came after Trump and Biden faced off in the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday evening. Citing a senior Biden campaign official, CNN reports that "there was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure" to COVID-19.

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor also confirmed as much, reporting that no contact took place between the campaigns and that Biden's team found out Trump had tested positive through news reports.

The aide to Biden told CNN that the campaign believes the risk of exposure is low because "we were never near them" at the event, where Trump's camp ignored a mandatory mask rule. Indeed, epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding previously explained that if Trump was infectious at Tuesday's debate, it still "would have been very low risk for Biden given the distance between them." Biden was reportedly expected to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
After coronavirus adviser predicts Trump's 'rapid recovery,' Chris Wallace points out he 'has no training in this area at all'

11:02 a.m.

After President Trump's positive coronavirus test, his coronavirus task force adviser Dr. Scott Atlas predicted he'd make a "complete, full and rapid recovery." Chris Wallace is skeptical.

Atlas is on the task force despite specializing in radiology, not public health. He's also not Trump's personal physician. But he still told Fox News on Friday that there is "no reason to panic," because he anticipates Trump will make "a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period."

But as Wallace noted on the network not long after, "Dr. Scott Atlas is not an epidemiologist, is not an infectious disease specialist. He has no training in this area at all. There are a number of top people on the president's coronavirus task force who have had grave concerns about Scott Atlas and his scientific bona fides."

Also on Friday, Trump's former doctor Ronny Jackson — who hasn't treated the president in months — declared the president is "completely asymptomatic," and predicted he would stay that way in a Fox News appearance.

Not long after, the White House confirmed Trump actually does have mild coronavirus symptoms. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Barron Trump all test negative for COVID-19

10:29 a.m.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have tested negative for COVID-19, a White House source told CNN on Friday, as has Barron Trump, ABC News reports. The negative tests for the Trump family members — along with a negative test for Vice President Mike Pence — follow President Trump's positive test for the virus, first revealed early Friday morning.

It should be noted, however, that the new results likely come from the same White House testing system which missed the presymptomatic COVID-19 infection of Trump aide Hope Hicks — and that in May, the FDA raised "possible accuracy concerns" with the system, "which is known to have a lower accuracy rate than more intrusive tests," according to The Washington Post. So while the White House outbreak appears limited, The New York Times reports that "top advisers to the president ... said they expected a number of additional cases among people in Mr. Trump's orbit." Jacob Lambert

Opinion
The scary foreign policy implications of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

10:16 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

As of Friday morning, President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms are reportedly mild and Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus. But if things take a turn for the worse in the White House, with House Speaker (and Democrat) Nancy Pelosi next in line of succession, things could get scary very quickly — and nowhere more so than in foreign policy.

The greatest danger would be the possibility of foreign powers taking advantage of the domestic chaos embroiling the senior leadership of the country to make bold moves on the world stage, perhaps in coordination. Imagine Vladimir Putin making a deeper incursion into Ukraine or attempting to seize one of the Baltic states (probably Lithuania) — while China, in the boldest and riskiest act of all, makes a move against Taiwan.

One or both of these scenarios are likely in the coming decade, as rising or defiant powers seek to test American resolve in attempting to uphold the liberal international order. But a succession crisis would present a unique opportunity to undertake the test ahead of schedule, at a moment when the United States is maximally distracted.

Of course our internal confusion wouldn't guarantee that the U.S. would let the provocation(s) stand. On the contrary, one could imagine a scenario in which some combination of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff bypass a sidelined West Wing to mount a military response.

Would this be a responsible act of bold statesmanship by unelected officials? Or a military coup? Two weeks ago, it seemed we were already living through interesting times. Two weeks from now, we could learn that we hadn't seen anything yet. Damon Linker

COVID in the White House
Pelosi hopes Trump's diagnosis will lead to 'a saner approach' to fighting coronavirus

10:11 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hopes some action comes of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

After Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Pelosi said she "always pray[s] for the president and his family, that they're safe," and guaranteed that Trump will "have the best of care." But "that's we want for everyone in our country," Pelosi continued, spinning Trump's positive test into a call for better COVID-19 protections and treatments for all.

"I hope this will be a moment where people will understand" the importance of the House's next coronavirus relief bill, as well as "testing, tracing, treatment," social distancing, and masks, Pelosi said. "But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon," Pelosi continued. After all, "going into crowds unmasked ... was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen," she added. But she's "nonetheless hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about."

Trump and the first lady reported their positive diagnoses early Friday morning. As of 10 a.m. EDT Friday, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump's son Barron Trump had tested negative for the virus. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Week Logo
