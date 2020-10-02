See More Speed Reads
and still the fraud claims keep flowing
Trump claimed mail-in ballots were found in a river. There were no ballots and also no river.

2:52 p.m.
Filling out a mail-in ballot.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is going to have to find another allegation of voter fraud to exaggerate.

Trump has falsely tried to claim mail-in ballots are ripe with fraud, particularly focusing in an example from Wisconsin where some mail-in ballots were allegedly found in a river. But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, there was no river involved in the incident Trump keeps talking about, and also no ballots.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly mentioned eight mail-in ballots "found in a river." That included at Tuesday night's presidential debate, where the singular river became "creeks" and also "river," and some of the found ballots "just happened to have the name 'Trump'" on them, Trump claimed. A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the claims on Thursday, but she wouldn't answer who was allegedly doing it or what river was being mentioned, instead bring up an incident where mail was found in a ditch in Wisconsin.

Even if Trump and McEnany were just mistaken about the body of water, their claim of voter fraud was also off base. The director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Thursday that the mail found in a ditch outside Appleton, Wisconsin, "did not include any Wisconsin ballots." She added that she didn't know if ballots from other states were found. Kathryn Krawczyk

'you don't touch Rick Moranis'
Rick Moranis is 'fine' after being randomly assaulted in New York City, representative says

2:38 p.m.

Rick Moranis is doing "fine" after he was the victim of a random assault in New York City this week, his representative says.

The actor on Thursday morning was punched and knocked down by an unidentified man while walking near Central Park, The Associated Press reports. Video of the incident was shared online via the NYPD Crime Stoppers' Twitter account, and police asked for information from anyone who might have seen the assailant.

Moranis reportedly "suffered back, hip, neck and head pain" after the attack and took himself to the hospital afterward, the AP says. His representative, Troy Bailey, in a statement on Friday confirmed that the actor "was assaulted on the Upper West Side" on Thursday.

"He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," the representative said.

Moranis, who has largely retired from acting since his roles in movies including Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk the Kids, quickly received an outpouring of support online after news of the incident broke, with Captain America star Chris Evans tweeting, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis." Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Trump postpones all future campaign events

2:15 p.m.

President Trump will not be participating in live campaign events until further notice.

After the president tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, "all previously announced campaign events" where Trump was set to appear "are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," the campaign announced. Events involving any members of the first family — first lady Melania Trump and Trump's children — are being "temporarily postponed" as well. But Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19, "plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events."

Trump announced early Friday he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative, as did Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Trump's youngest son Barron Trump. Still, it can take a few days after exposure and contracting the virus for the body to have a high enough viral load to produce a positive test. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Notre Dame president who attended Barrett event with Trump, Mike Lee, tests positive for COVID-19

1:53 p.m.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who was recently in attendance for President Trump's announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was shared in an email to students and staff on Friday, which said that Jenkins and a "colleague with whom he has been in regular contact" had tested positive, according to the South Bend Tribune. The news was also confirmed by NBC News.

"My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home," Jenkins reportedly said. "The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be."

Jenkins was recently at the White House when Trump announced he had selected Barrett as his nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Earlier this week, Jenkins apologized for not wearing a mask at the event, writing in a letter, "I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden. I failed to lead by example, at a time when I've asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so." He said he had tested negative for COVID-19 at the event.

Jenkins' diagnosis came after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who was in attendance for the Barrett announcement, also tested positive for COVID-19. Barrett herself tested negative on Friday; she reportedly already recovered from COVID-19.

Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Guests at Trump's Minnesota fundraiser posed next to Trump without masks, sang karaoke

1:26 p.m.
President Trump greets supporters in Minnesota.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Singing is one of the worst things you can do during a pandemic featuring a virus that's spread through the air. Supporters of President Trump did it anyway on Wednesday.

Trump revealed early Friday morning that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was displaying mild symptoms of the virus. Aides reportedly said Trump started displaying those symptoms Thursday earlier at a fundraiser in New Jersey, where he didn't wear a mask and mingled with a crowd. And he did the same in Minnesota on Wednesday, where backers partook in some significantly risky activities, Minnesota radio station WCCO reports.

Blois Olson, a political consultant, said private Instagram photos of the event showed staff and guests "lingered after the president was there." "They sang karaoke, they had their arms around each other," he told WCCO Morning News. Maskless guests included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Minnesota's House GOP leader Kurt Daudt, who posted a picture posing with a similarly maskless Trump.

After Trump announced his test results, Daudt said Friday he would be tested as well and stay in quarantine until he had a negative result. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) also told WCCO he would self-isolate and be tested, as did several other Republicans who were at the event.

One study has suggested that singing is no more likely to spread the virus than talking, though doing either becomes more risky the louder you are. We don't need a study to know there's no such thing as quiet karaoke. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Nancy Pelosi calls on airlines to delay mass furloughs while aid bill negotiations continue

1:22 p.m.
An airplane.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday called on airlines to "delay their devastating job cuts as relief for airline workers is being advanced in Congress," vowing to enact "bipartisan stand-alone legislation" or "a comprehensive negotiated relief bill, extending for another six months the Payroll Support Program." Pelosi's comments immediately jolted the stock market, and an index of United States airlines rose 3.2 percent shortly after her statement, Bloomberg reports.

On Thursday, airlines began the furloughing of more than 33,000 employees following the expiration of a $25 billion federal payroll aid package, which was enacted in March. Under the terms of the aid, the airlines — which, much like many other industries, have been pummeled by a decline in bookings due to COVID-19 — were not allowed to cut jobs until October 1. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker on Wednesday said the layoffs of 19,000 of the company's workers could be avoided with a further extension of the aid. "We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now, and save jobs." Jacob Lambert

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19, vows to return in time to advance Barrett's nomination

12:33 p.m.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a statement on Friday said he was experiencing "symptoms consistent with longtime allergies" on Thursday morning, and a test for COVID-19 came back positive. The news came after President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19; Trump's adviser Hope Hicks, as well as Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive

"On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days," Lee said.

The Utah senator, however, said he'll be "back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues" in advancing President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee met in person with Barrett on Tuesday; on Friday, Barrett tested negative for COVID-19. Lee was also in attendance for Trump's Saturday White House event announcing Barrett's nomination and was seen not wearing a mask. Lee said he previously tested negative for COVID-19 when visiting the White House.

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process is expected to proceed as scheduled, Axios reported. According to Bloomberg's Laura Litvan, "all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a Thursday meeting alongside Mike Lee." Brendan Morrow

COVID in the White House
Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

12:23 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for COVID-19, he said Friday.

Both Biden and President Trump tested negative for the virus before Tuesday night's debate. But Trump has since tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms on Friday, so Biden and others at the debate were tested to verify the potential spread. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's vice presidential pick, also tested negative on Friday, an aide said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after flying on Air Force One with White House adviser Hope Hicks, who tested positive on Thursday. Trump's family and team didn't wear masks while seated at the debate, even when personnel from the Cleveland Clinic asked them to put them on; they had all tested negative for the virus before entering the debate. The Cleveland Clinic verified Friday the risk of exposure at the outdoor debate was "low." Kathryn Krawczyk

