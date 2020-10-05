Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House

-
Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House7:33 p.m.
-
Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House6:54 p.m.
-
White House residence staffers who caught coronavirus were reportedly told to keep it quiet5:34 p.m.
-
Trump is apparently planning on participating in the next presidential debate5:29 p.m.
-
Two-thirds of Americans think Trump behaved irresponsibly after his coronavirus diagnosis4:42 p.m.
-
Trump's doctor invoked HIPAA to avoid talking about his lung scans. Trump could've waived it.3:59 p.m.
-
Trump doctor repeatedly evades questions on the last time president tested negative for coronavirus3:46 p.m.
-
Trump says he'll be discharged shortly, tells people not to fear coronavirus2:59 p.m.
7:33 p.m.
6:54 p.m.
5:34 p.m.
5:29 p.m.
4:42 p.m.
3:59 p.m.
Trump doctor repeatedly evades questions on the last time president tested negative for coronavirus
3:46 p.m.
2:59 p.m.