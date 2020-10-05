Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House

President Trump immediately removed his mask when he returned to the White House on Monday evening, after receiving treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Monday that Trump is still contagious.

After walking up steps on the South Portico, Trump took the mask off and stuffed it in his pocket. He stood there, staring out at the South Lawn and giving two thumbs up before saluting Marine One as it departed. Trump then walked in and out of the White House at least twice, with what appeared to be a White House photographer taking photos of his entrance.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people infected with the coronavirus should separate themselves from others, not share personal household items, and wear masks that cover their nose and mouth when around others. Catherine Garcia