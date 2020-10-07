See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
102-year-old woman who has never missed an election puts on PPE to send in her ballot

1:11 a.m.
Bea Lumpkin mails her ballot.
Facebook/Chicago Teachers Union

Bea Lumpkin has voted in every election since 1940, and nothing was going to stop her from casting a ballot in 2020.

The 102-year-old retired teacher from Chicago put on personal protective equipment (PPE) and took a short walk to a neighborhood mailbox, where she had her grandson take a photo showing her about to drop off her ballot. "If I could come out at the age of 102 and face a pandemic [to vote], nobody should have an excuse," Lumpkin told Good Morning America.

The photo of Lumpkin was shared by the Chicago Teachers Union and quickly went viral, with people praising Lumpkin for doing her civic duty. "There's a lot at stake," she said. Lumpkin thinks the next generation will turn out at the polls to push forward change, telling GMA, "I have a lot of confidence in the young people." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Maryland 7-year-old is helping get essentials to people in need across the U.S.

2:08 a.m.

Cavanaugh Bell is only in the second grade, but he's already doing his part to make the world a kinder place.

The Maryland resident started a nonprofit called Cool & Dope after being told by several organizations that he was too young to be a volunteer. Earlier this year, he used his $600 life savings to make care packages for more than 125 senior citizens in his neighborhood, so they didn't have to risk catching coronavirus at the grocery store. This summer, Bell raised money and held drives to get essentials like hygiene and cleaning products, clothes, diapers, and nonperishable food to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Bell told People he saw Pine Ridge while on a road trip in 2018, after his family drove for "miles and miles and there was straight-up nothing. I was like, 'Well, maybe we should do something for them since they're in the middle of nowhere.'" He dropped off his first load of supplies in July, and is preparing to make another delivery before winter. "I'm just trying to make them have a big fat smile on their faces," Bell said.

Bell aims to spread positivity, and Alice Phelps, a member of the Pine Ridge community, told People he's doing exactly that. The 7-year-old "believes he can save the world, and I believe him," she said. "He just carries that, 'Well, no problem, let's do it,' and he doesn't see anything as a challenge, so I love that innocence about him." Bell said he wants people to know that they can "have an impact no matter their age — no matter if you're 8, 10, or even my grandma's age, 74 — you can do anything." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter of 'I Can See Clearly Now,' has died at 80

12:52 a.m.

Johnny Nash, the singer, songwriter, and producer of the enduring 1972 hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," died Tuesday. He was 80 and died from natural causes at home in Houston, his son, Johnny Nash Jr., told The Associated Press.

By the time Nash recorded his signature song, reportedly written as he was recovering from cataract surgery, he had already "lived several show business lives," AP reports, including teenage crooner, R&B singer, movie actor, record executive, and early booster of reggae and its leading light, Bob Marley. Nash met Marley and fellow Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston on a trip to Jamaica in 1968, helped sign the group to his JAD Records label, and brought Marley on tour to London in the early 1970s. His cover of Marley's "Stir It Up" helped bring reggae to an American audience, and the two collaborated on a song, "You Poured Sugar On Me."

Nash's last album, Here Again, came out in 1986. Always private, he withdrew entirely from the music business by the 1990s, moved to a ranch in Houston with his family, and managed rodeo shows.

John Lester Nash Jr. was born in Houston in 1940, sang in church, and had is own show on Houston television at age 13, gaining a national audience after a few years with appearances on "The Arthur Godfrey Show." He was married three times, and he's survived by his wife, Carli Nash, and two children, Johnny Nash Jr. and daughter Monica.

In the late 1990s, Nash told The Gleaner in Jamaica that he had "achieved gratification in terms of the people I've had the chance to meet," and "a lifetime body of work I can be proud of is more important to me" than a Grammy or other "things of that nature."

"I Can See Clearly Now" sold more than a million copies, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1972, and has been covered by a broad array of musical legends. You can watch Nash perform the song, dubbed "2 minutes and 48 seconds of undiluted inspiration" by Robert Christgau, below, from 1973. Peter Weber

2020 vice presidential debate
Pence's team agrees there can be plexiglass on his side of the debate stage

12:15 a.m.
The stage being set up for Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The vice presidential debate isn't until Wednesday, but there's already been a healthy dose of drama.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will face off at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, with the event organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The commission decided on Monday night that there would be plexiglass onstage to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, but Pence's team opposed this, calling it an unnecessary move since Harris and Pence will be 12 feet apart.

"If she wants it, she's more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable," Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, said on Tuesday. "It's not needed." In response, Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for Harris, said that if "the Trump administration's war on masks has now become a war on safety shields, that tells you everything you need to know about why their COVID response is a failure."

On Tuesday night, commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf Jr. said after Pence's team walked through the debate hall and saw how the stage was set up with plexiglass barricades, they dropped their objection to the extra protection. However, there is still one matter that won't be decided until Wednesday morning.

President Trump and several members of his administration and campaign have contracted the coronavirus within the last week, including senior adviser Stephen Miller. His wife, Katie Miller, is Pence's press secretary, and she is in Salt Lake City now preparing for the debate. She was infected by the virus in May, but the University of Utah has a rule that anyone exposed to COVID-19 must self-quarantine for 14 days. When asked about Miller's situation, Fahrenkopf told The Washington Post that "at this point in time, we have no position. We will find out in the morning." Catherine Garcia

the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project tunefully mocks Trump's COVID-19 balcony scene in an Evita homage

October 6, 2020

President Trump, true story, is a big fan of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita. The Republicans behind the Lincoln Project are fans of poking Trump. And the president's theatrical return to the White House from Walter Reed hospital on Monday night was so over-the-top and autocracy-adjacent that this ad, joining the two amusements, probably all but wrote itself. (It did not sing itself, however, and kudos to the vocalist who brings Covita to life.)

If Weird Al Yankovic can do semi-serious original political commentary in The New York Times, it seems fair that a serious super-PAC can pull a Weird Al. And if you think it unfair or unkind to use something Trump loves against him, it isn't the first time "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" has been used to mock Trump, even in the past two years. And, let's be honest, the Lincoln Project could easily have gone much darker. Peter Weber

whiplash
Trump now says he is ready to 'IMMEDIATELY' sign bills for stimulus checks, small business relief

October 6, 2020
Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Hours after President Trump said he instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on a coronavirus relief bill, Trump tweeted that the House and Senate should "IMMEDIATELY" approve legislation giving $25 billion to the airline industry and $135 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

"Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the CARES Act," Trump said. "Have this money. I will sign now!" He followed up with a second tweet saying if he is "sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?"

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he ordered his representatives "to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business." He claimed that Pelosi was asking for "$2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith." Catherine Garcia

endorsements
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden endorses Joe Biden: 'Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not.'

October 6, 2020

Retired Gen. Michael Hayden served as director of the CIA under former President George W. Bush and director of the National Security Agency, and in a powerful new video released Tuesday night by Republican Voters Against Trump, Hayden says "if there's another term for President Trump, I don't know what happens to America."

Hayden had a stroke in 2018 and suffers from aphasia, and the ad states that "though it's difficult, he feels it's important to speak out." In intelligence, the truth is "really important," Hayden says, but Trump "doesn't care about facts. President Trump doesn't care about the truth. He doesn't listen to his experts. The FBI says white nationalism is a real problem and the FBI wants to do something about it, but the president doesn't want to talk about that. He doesn't keep the country safe. It's unbelievable."

Hayden spent 40 years in the military, and believes foreign alliances are "wonderful" and "win-win." Now, he doesn't know how fractured these relationships are, and says "if Trump gets another term, I think many alliances will be gone and America will be alone. That's a real, real problem." While he "absolutely" disagrees with some of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's policies, "that's not important," Hayden says. "What's important is the United States, and I'm supporting Joe Biden. Biden is a good man. Donald Trump is not." Catherine Garcia

biden speaks
Biden calls for unity and a revival of 'the spirit of bipartisanship in this country'

October 6, 2020
Joe Biden.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech calling on Americans to "revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country, the spirit of being able to work with one another."

Biden said people don't have to "agree with me on everything, or even on most things," to clearly see that from the coronavirus pandemic to President Trump calling into question the fairness of elections, what "we're experiencing today is neither good nor normal." There is "unrelenting partisan warfare" between Democrats and Republicans, making the United States "a house divided," Biden said, and that "can no longer be. We are facing too many crises, we have too much work to do, we have too bright a future to have it shipwrecked on the shoals of anger and hate and division."

Biden said he believes in "law and order," and has "never supported defunding the police," but he also knows that "injustice is real. We do not have to choose between law and order and racial justice in America. We can have both." He urged Americans to find common ground and stay calm amid the chaos, and embrace common sense when it comes to the pandemic. The coronavirus "doesn't care where you live, what political party you belong to," he said, and it's time to "end the politics and follow the science. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's a scientific recommendation. Social distancing isn't a political statement. It's a scientific recommendation." Catherine Garcia

