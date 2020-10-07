See More Speed Reads
2020 vice presidential debate
Edit

CDC officials are reportedly horrified their boss wrote a letter excusing Mike Pence from their own quarantine guidance

7:07 p.m.
Mike Pence speaks at the White House in May.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reportedly flabbergasted that their boss, CDC chief Robert Redfield, took the extraordinary step of signing a letter excusing Vice President Mike Pence from quarantining.

While Pence has so far tested negative for coronavirus, over a dozen people in Trump's orbit have been diagnosed with the disease since last week. Nevertheless, following a "detailed discussion" with Trump's doctor about Pence's chances of exposure to the disease, Redfield determined that "from a public health standpoint, it is safe for the vice president to participate in the upcoming vice-presidential debate."

"To me, if we are not involved in the investigation, I don't know how we could make that determination," one CDC official told The Washington Post anonymously. "We should stick to our guidance. You should be quarantined for 14 days if exposed." Another CDC official expressed dismay that such a letter was written by the agency's chief at all: "Pence should have asked for a private entity to endorse he was 'clean.' Using his special privileged access to the nation's top public health official is disturbing."

According to the CDC website, "For COVID-19, a close contact is anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes." But the Post points out, "Pence attended the Rose Garden ceremony two Saturdays ago marking the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett — an event attended by several others since diagnosed with COVID-19." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Internal government memo reveals 34 coronavirus cases tied to White House in recent days, higher than previously known

8:27 p.m.
White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

An internal government memo distributed Wednesday among senior leadership at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and obtained by ABC News revealed that 34 "White House staffers and other contacts" have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. That figure is higher than the 24 cases among White House aides previously reported by ABC News.

It's unclear who exactly is counted among that group, but regardless, the number highlights the growing outbreak within the Trump administration after President Trump himself tested positive last week.

ABC News notes that the higher number also strengthens speculation that the White House has attempted to downplay and "block information" about the virus' spread within its ranks. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Marine Corps' No. 2 officer tests positive for coronavirus

8:10 p.m.
The Pentagon.
Staff/AFP via Getty Images

Assistant Marine Commandant Gen. Gary Thomas, the Marine Corps' No. 2 officer, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Thomas was already in quarantine, as he attended a meeting at the Pentagon last Friday with Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

In a statement, Headquarters Marine Corps said Thomas is experiencing mild symptoms but "otherwise is feeling well." He will continue to quarantine at home. Catherine Garcia

'the bottom'
Edit

GOP official says 'everyone is wondering where the bottom is' during Trump campaign's final stretch

7:54 p.m.
U.S. Capitol building.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Four years ago, The Washington Post published the infamous Access Hollywood tapes that appeared to threaten to derail then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Now, some Republicans feel like Trump's re-election campaign has reached a similar make or break juncture after his coronavirus diagnosis, with some vulnerable congressional Republicans beginning to distance themselves from the president, the Post reports.

One senior GOP official close to Trump told the Post "the situation is getting worse and worse," adding that "this is like Access Hollywood because we're all seeing terrible poll numbers. We didn't think it'd be this bad at this point. Everyone is wondering where the bottom is, and they're figuring out what they need to do."

But not everyone is concerned. After all, the seemingly damaging recordings didn't prevent Trump from defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016, and something — perhaps Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process — could shift the winds again. "People's memories are so short that what has them down today could be forgotten by next week if the court or whatever else becomes the issue," said Tom Ingraham, a Tennessee-based GOP strategist. "It's natural for this period to be a little nerve-racking for Republicans, given the president's illness and the way he handled the first debate. That doesn't mean it lasts." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

2020 vice presidential debate
Edit

The plexiglass shields at the vice presidential debate are 'absurd' and useless, infectious disease experts say

7:34 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have already scuffled over having protective plexiglass barriers on stage during Wednesday night's debate, with Pence's team ultimately relenting to allow it. But the effectiveness of the plastic shields has drawn outright laughter from infectious disease experts, who claim the measure is "absurd" and useless, The New York Times reports.

COVID-19 is carried by aerosols, which can drift around a room and travel further than six feet when people are indoors. While Harris and Pence will be positioned 12 feet apart, the barriers around them will offer little protection if one of them is sick, since the aerosols can just float past or circulate around them.

Pence, notably, has tested negative for COVID-19 despite probable exposure, but he has also not yet made it out of the 14-day window in which the disease can begin to manifest.

"Those plexiglass barriers are really only going to be effective if the vice president or Kamala Harris are spitting at each other," Boston University epidemiologist Ellie Murray explained to the Times. "Those are really just splatter shields." Linsey Marr, a scientist at Virginia Tech whose expertise is in airborne transmission, actually laughed out loud when she saw the stage's set up, explaining that the barriers "are even smaller and less adequate than I imagined."

Embed from Getty Images

Joseph Allen, a ventilation expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the Times that it's not just about the danger to Pence, Harris, and the moderator: "My biggest concern," he said, "is that millions of people will be getting the message that this is what an effective set of controls looks like." Read more about what actually would make the debate safer at The New York Times. Jeva Lange

2020 polls
Edit

New polls show Biden leading Trump in Nevada, a virtual tie in Ohio

7:15 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New polls by The New York Times and Siena College released on Wednesday show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a healthy lead over President Trump in Nevada, and a virtual tie between the two in Ohio.

Among likely voters in Nevada, Biden led Trump by six points — 48 percent to 42 percent — and in Ohio, they were virtually tied, with Biden ahead by just one point, at 45 to 44 percent. The polls, which were taken after Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19, found that six percent of Nevada voters and seven percent of Ohio voters are undecided.

Regarding the coronavirus, 62 percent of voters in Nevada and 58 percent of voters in Ohio said Trump did not take adequate precautions to protect himself from the virus. Most also didn't think he should have been holding large rallies — when asked about campaigning during the pandemic, 20 percent of Ohio voters and 28 percent of Nevada voters said it was okay to appear in person before large crowds, but 65 percent of voters in Ohio and 58 percent of voters in Nevada believe the candidates should only hold small events with a few people who are socially distanced.

Women, suburbanites, and third-party voters are giving Biden a boost in both Nevada and Ohio. Among women, Biden leads Trump by 11 percentage points in Ohio and 14 percentage points in Nevada. When it comes to suburban voters Biden is ahead of Trump by 32 percentage points in Nevada and 22 percentage points in Ohio. Biden's support from people who did not vote in 2016 or voted for third-party candidates is massive, with 51 percent backing him in Ohio, compared to 16 percent for Trump, and 45 percent supporting Biden in Nevada, compared to 26 percent for Trump.

The polls were conducted from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, with 661 likely voters in Ohio and 660 likely voters in Nevada surveyed. The margin of error in both states in 4.3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Edit

Trump's attacks on Kamala Harris haven't landed

7:14 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

A reminder: When Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) appears on the debate stage tonight, it's because she is the Democratic nominee for vice president — even though President Trump seems to wish she was the presidential nominee instead.

For a week or two in August — after Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate — it appeared the president's campaign would shift the focus of its attacks and negative advertising from Biden to Harris. Trump launched a series of racist and sexist attacks on Harris and falsely hinted that she is ineligible to serve on the ticket, while his surrogates spread word that she would be the real power in a Biden White House — Biden would be her "puppet."

It's unusual for a campaign to focus so intently on the VP candidate. But Trump relishes campaigning against minorities and women, and finds it more difficult to get his footing against consensus-oriented white guys like Biden.

"The notion of a Biden presidency simply does not provoke the visceral rage that Clinton and Obama did — not in Trump, and not in his supporters," The Atlantic's Adam Serwer noted in June.

Attacking Harris put Trump back in his political comfort zone. But it didn't work. Polls show Biden with a widening lead over the incumbent. So while Trump still lobs the occasional tweetbomb at Harris, the energy and frequency of those attacks seems to have waned.

So Harris will face Vice President Mike Pence at tonight's debate. And Trump, dragged down by a faltering economy and his mishandling of the coronavirus, will keep trying to find a winning argument for his re-election. He is running out of time. Joel Mathis

coronavirus and sports
Edit

The NFL season may be on the brink as positive coronavirus tests increase

6:40 p.m.
Stephon Gilmore.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The National Football League finds itself in a bind after more players from multiple different teams tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Two more Tennessee Titans reportedly received positive results on Wednesday, bringing the number of infections in that locker room up to 22 and putting the 3-0 team in jeopardy of having a second consecutive game postponed. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, tested positive Wednesday, as well. The Patriots, including Gilmore, played on Monday despite quarterback Cam Newton testing positive last week, which raises questions about whether they and their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, can play this coming Sunday. A player for the Las Vegas Raiders has also reportedly contracted the virus.

Gilmore's result, in particular, shows just how challenging the virus will be for the NFL. He had tested negative for three consecutive days prior to playing against the Chiefs, but the virus often isn't detected for a number of days after it infects a person. That means the Patriots, and perhaps the Chiefs, have to remain vigilant.

As things stand, the NFL, which did not employ a bubble like the National Basketball Association, looks like it's going to forge ahead with the season, but the league may have to make a choice of how handle to the remaining schedule if positive tests pile up. The possibility of a season cancellation loomed over Major League Baseball early on after the Miami Marlins experienced a major clubhouse outbreak, as well. Those concerns ultimately faded, and the shortened 2020 MLB season was largely a success, but, as Defector notes, baseball games can be made up by foregoing scheduled off-days and playing double headers. The NFL, which operates on a one-game-per-week schedule, doesn't have that luxury. Read more at Defector and Yahoo. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.