How to watch the 2020 vice presidential debate

How to watch the 2020 vice presidential debate8:56 p.m.
Both Harris and Pence blew past the most important question of the debate9:55 p.m.
Kamala Harris says Trump has a lot of explaining to do about his taxes9:51 p.m.
Pence, Harris spar over potential coronavirus vaccine9:42 p.m.
Harris blasts Pence in heated COVID-19 exchange: 'You respect the American people when you tell them the truth'9:27 p.m.
Australian man finds a way to befriend his neighbors without having to leave his house9:02 p.m.
Trump files 'emergency' appeal to the Supreme Court to halt the Census count8:41 p.m.
Internal government memo reveals 34 coronavirus cases tied to White House in recent days, higher than previously known8:27 p.m.
