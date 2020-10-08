-
CNN's undecided voters reacted strongly to just 1 moment in the VP debate. It wasn't the Pence fly.4:32 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel think Mike Pence's fly probably won the vice presidential debate3:44 a.m.
-
Biden's lead doubles to 10 points in new Fox News poll2:02 a.m.
-
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Scott Walker reportedly played the role of Kamala Harris during Pence's debate prep1:26 a.m.
-
Amy Coney Barrett wouldn't sit out any Supreme Court case on a contested election1:21 a.m.
-
5-year-old shows his appreciation for firefighters by giving them a Baby Yoda doll12:41 a.m.
-
The New England Journal of Medicine urges people to vote Trump out in an extraordinary editorial12:34 a.m.
-
CNN's instant poll says Harris won VP debate12:25 a.m.
CNN's undecided voters reacted strongly to just 1 moment in the VP debate. It wasn't the Pence fly.
4:32 a.m.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel think Mike Pence's fly probably won the vice presidential debate
3:44 a.m.
2:02 a.m.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Scott Walker reportedly played the role of Kamala Harris during Pence's debate prep
1:26 a.m.
1:21 a.m.
12:41 a.m.
The New England Journal of Medicine urges people to vote Trump out in an extraordinary editorial
12:34 a.m.
12:25 a.m.