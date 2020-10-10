See More Speed Reads
coronavirus relief
Edit

GOP senator: Pelosi victory on coronavirus relief bill 'death knell' for Republicans

1:48 p.m.

A coronavirus relief package doesn't sound like it's any closer to receiving a stamp of approval from Congress after both Democrats and Republicans criticized — for different reasons — the latest $1.8 trillion proposal from the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Trump administration's offer, which comes just a few days after President Trump briefly called for a halt to negotiations, "amounted to one step forward and two steps back." The speaker, whose latest public offer was about $2.2 trillion, explained that the major divides between Democrats and the White House were over an apparent lack of national coronavirus containment strategy and inadequate funding for child care and supplemental insurance benefits.

Republicans, meanwhile, told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Trump's bill was too big during a Saturday conference call. Per Politico, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said "there's no appetite to spend" what either the White House or Pelosi have put on the table, while some of his colleagues including Sen. John Borrasso (R-Wyo.) and his fellow Tennessean Sen. Marsha Blackburn suggested passing legislation that costly would lead to an unhappy outcome for the GOP at the ballot box this November. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Chris Christie released from hospital following COVID-19 treatment

1:10 p.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday morning that he has been released from the hospital, where he spent a week being treated for COVID-19. Christie thanked the medical staff that tended to him, and while he was short on specifics about his illness and treatment, he did suggest he will provide some clarity soon.

CNN had reported that Christie received the antiviral drug remdesivir, which President Trump was also treated with during his bout with the coronavirus last week. Christie initially said last week that he checked himself into the hospital for precautionary reasons because he has a history of asthma.

He was one of several people connected to the White House who contracted the virus in recent weeks and had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate shortly before both men tested positive. Tim O'Donnell

french open
Edit

Poland's Swiatek captures French Open title without dropping a set the entire tournament

11:22 a.m.

Iga Swiatek, an unseeded 19-year-old, became the first even tennis player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title after she defeated her 21-year-old American opponent Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in February, 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open Final on Saturday.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek had only played in seven major tournaments before this year's French Open and never made it past the fourth round. But while her run to the tile sounds improbable, ESPN notes that it wasn't fluky. She didn't drop a set the entire tournament, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat at Roland-Garros since Justine Henin 2007. And while some top players like Naomi Osaka and last year's French Open winner, Ash Barty, sat out the event, and Serena Williams withdrew after an injury, Swiatek still had to go beat some formidable opponents, including Simona Halep and, of course, Kenin. Tim O'Donnell

armenia-azerbaijan conflict
Edit

Why Azerbaijan may not want a long-term ceasefire with Armenia in disputed region

10:54 a.m.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, which went into effect Saturday after nearly two weeks of violent conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region so the two sides could exchange prisoners and recover bodies. Both countries quickly accused the other of breaking it, although the main cities that have experienced shelling so far — Shushi and Stepanerkt — have reportedly experienced a respite from the violence.

The agreement was reached after 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Yerevan and Baku would now begin "substantive talks," but not everyone is optimistic, since both sides appear to be rigid in their demands.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia wants Nagorno-Karabakh — officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but mostly governed by ethnic Armenians — to be an independent state, while Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said not enough pressure was placed on Armenia during the discussions, adding that Azerbaijan, which is backed by Turkey, expects to take control of more territory and the ceasefire will only last as long as it takes for the Red Cross to arrange for bodies to be exchanged.

Per Al Jazeera, there is a sense among the Azeris that, after 30 years, "this is the first time they have the upper hand" thanks to increased military power and "sophisticated weapons," and, therefore, a long-term ceasefire reportedly may not be widely desired. Read more at BBC and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

absentee voting
Edit

Texas counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations, federal judge rules

8:48 a.m.
Texas ballot drop-off site.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled late Friday night that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots this election cycle, striking down an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that limited drop-off locations to one per county, a decision that he said was made to increase election security. The ruling comes just days after another federal judge blocked a similar order in Ohio.

Democrats had accused Abbott — who has opposed universal mail-in voting during the pandemic, but did extend early in-person and absentee voting — of trying to suppress the vote. While Pitman's ruling didn't make that specific claim, it did say Abbott's order placed an extra burden on older and disabled Texas voters in the state's larger counties who "must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus."

Texas may appeal the ruling, NPR reports. Read more at NPR and The Texas Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump says he's taking 'pretty much nothing' 1 week after hospitalization

8:14 a.m.

President Trump gave his first televised interview Friday night since his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization and discharge, telling Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel at one point that he had been "medication free" for eight hours. Later in the interview, however, Siegel asked Trump what medications he was on, to which the president replied "pretty much nothing." That response was more vague than his previous declaration, but Siegel didn't ask for clarification.

Trump said he "didn't feel very vital" or "like the president of the U.S. should feel" before he was flown to Walter Reed hospital last week and revealed he had congestion in his lungs, but said he "didn't have a problem with breathing." As The New York Times notes, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped to a point where doctors believed it was necessary to give him supplemental oxygen, although there have been reports of COVID-19 patients with startlingly low blood oxygen levels who haven't had breathing troubles.

The president praised the hospital's medical staff who treated him, as well as the medications he received for helping him recover quickly. He also said he's been re-tested for the virus, and while he doesn't know results, he said he was "either at the bottom of the scale or free." Read more at Fox News and The New York Times.

supreme court uproar
Edit

Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate

October 9, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

CNN has found another controversial event Amy Coney Barrett didn't inform the Senate about.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, the Senate asked Barrett to list every talk she had given, as well as provide a transcript of the event. But she failed to mention speaking at two events held by right-to-life student groups at the University of Notre Dame, CNN reports.

Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame, as well as a circuit court judge. She delivered one lecture and one seminar for anti-abortion groups back in 2013, both in her capacity as a professor, CNN reports via social media ads and a faculty newsletter describing the events. The seminar was given "on changes to law and life for women after Roe v. Wade," as part of a series on "issues related to human life and dignity." Notre Dame's Right to Life club and constitutional studies minor co-sponsored the event. The lecture was also about Roe, put on by the Jus Vitae club devoted to the "right to life."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats questioned why Barrett didn't disclose an anti-abortion ad she'd signed onto in 2006 that called for the Roe decision to be overturned. Democrats have opposed Barrett's nomination not only because it came just weeks before Election Day, but also because Barrett has a conservative judicial outlook and has been tied to anti-abortion groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

farewell to the chairman of the board
Edit

Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford.
AP Photo/Preston Stroup

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who led the New York Yankees to six World Series titles and 11 American League pennants in his 16-year career, has died at the age of 91, the Yankees announced on Friday. A cause of death was not given.

A 10-time all-star and the winner of the 1961 Cy Young Award, Ford won more games as a Yankee than any other pitcher, compiling a career record of 236-106 and a .690 winning percentage — the best of any pitcher with at least 300 career decisions. Ford was also an eight-time Game One starter in the World Series, and holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), strikeouts (94), and innings pitched (146).

In his autobiography, Ford, a native New Yorker, wrote that his 1974 Hall of Fame election was not "anything I imagined was possible or anything I dared dream about when I was a kid growing up on the sidewalks of New York… I never really thought I would make it as a kid because I always was too small."

Ford is the latest baseball legend to pass away in 2020, following the deaths of Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, and Bob Gibson. Jacob Lambert

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.