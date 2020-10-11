See More Speed Reads
records galore
Edit

Nadal ties Federer, sets numerous other records with French Open victory

12:23 p.m.

Rafael Nadal defeated his longtime rival, the top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open singles title, extending a record he set years ago and further solidifying him as one of the sport's all-time great performers.

It was a record-setting kind of a day for the Spaniard. The victory means the 34-year-old Nadal has tied another contemporary, Roger Federer, for the most Grand Slam titles in a career with 20. The "King of Clay," so-called because of his dominance on the surface, is now the oldest Roland-Garros champion since 1972. It's been 15 years since he won his first grand slam in Paris in 2005, marking the longest span a male professional tennis player's first and latest Grand Slam victories.

It was also the 56th matchup between Nadal and Djokovic, the most between any pair in the professional era, and the ninth time they've faced off in a Grand Slam final, equaling the record set by Nadal and Federer. Needless to say, it's been a pretty successful run for the trio. Watch Nadal's victory speech below and read more from The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

supreme court confirmation
Edit

Barrett expected to reiterate belief that elected officials, not courts should make policy decisions in opening remarks

11:31 a.m.

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is expected to reaffirm her belief that the high court's role is "to enforce the rule of law" rather than "solve every problem or right every wrong in public life" during her opening remarks, which were obtained by The Associated Press and other publications, for her Senate confirmation hearing this week.

Barrett's expected comments mirror those she made after she received the nomination last month, first focusing on her family and the path she took on her legal career before she got the call from Trump. She also pays homage to former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg before giving a preview of her judicial philosophy. "The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people," she is expected to say. "The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."

What justices should do, she will say, is "carefully" consider "the arguments presented by the party" and do the "utmost to reach the result required by the war," regardless of personal preferences.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are set to begin Monday, sparking controversy over their proximity to the November election. Read the full expected remarks below and read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

mail voting
Edit

Appeals court issues temporary stay on ruling blocking Texas drop box limit

10:58 a.m.
Texas mail voting.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Just one day after a federal judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order that designated one absentee ballot drop-off locations per county in the Lone Star state, a U.S. appeals court issued a temporary stay on the limitation ahead of the November election.

Absentee voting is expected to surge this election cycle because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. Abbott said his order was designed to increase election security because of the increase in mail ballots, which Democrats labeled as a disguised form of voter suppression. On Friday, a U.S. district judge struck down the order by ruling that the limitation placed an undue burden on older and disabled Texas voters who could be forced to travel further and increase their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, but the state was expected to appeal, and the limitation will go forward for now.

Another federal judge, meanwhile, tossed out a lawsuit filed by the Trump re-election campaign, which wanted the court to bar the use of drop boxes or mobile sites in Pennsylvania to collect mail ballots that aren't "staffed, secured, and employed consistently within and across" the Keystone State's 67 counties. The campaign is expected to appeal the decision, The Associated Press reports. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Edit

Jim Carrey's Biden turns into infamous vice presidential debate fly in SNL cold open

9:36 a.m.

Last week, Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves by lampooning the first presidential debate. In the most recent episode's cold open, the show turned its attention to the vice presidential debate, where Maya Rudolph's Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) faced off with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, and Jim Carrey reprised his role as former Vice President Joe Biden, who was watching from home before. That's when things really went off kilter.

Carrey's Biden suddenly felt the urge to teleport to the debate to "save the soul" of the United States, but the machine malfunctioned, turning Biden into the fly that stole a good chunk of the actual debate headlines last week after it rested on Pence's head for multiple minutes. For some reason, Carrey's Biden-turned-fly found himself talking and thinking like Jeff Goldblum's character from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The debate eventually got too chaotic to continue, and Kate McKinnon's Susan Page ended it early by allowing Rudolph's Harris to hit Bennett's Pence on the head with a fly swatter. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House doctor says Trump can emerge from isolation, doesn't specify test results

8:20 a.m.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a memo Saturday night saying President Trump is "no longer considered a transmission risk" and is safe to come out of isolation more than a week after he first tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conley didn't reveal much more information than that, but he said the decision was based off Trump's Saturday morning "COVID PCR sample." That doesn't mean the president tested negative for COVID-19, but Conley said, "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus." Trump is also reportedly still fever-free and all other symptoms have "improved," but Conley didn't say if he was still exhibiting any.

There's nothing particularly out of the ordinary about Conley's announcement — as CNN notes, research has shown PCR tests can come back positive for COVID-19 patients even when they're no longer infectious, because they can still pick up pieces of the virus' genetic material long after recovery. But there are still some concerns about whether Trump's infection was more severe than the White House has admitted publicly. In more serious cases, patients may need to isolate for 20 rather than 10 days, per The New York Times. And even if there is no transmission risk, experts like Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician in South Carolina, told the Times that Trump is "not out of the woods for certain" when it comes to his own health.

Regardless, the president made his first public appearance at the White House on Saturday afternoon and is prepared to resume campaign activities this week. Read more at The New York Times and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

back at it
Edit

Trump hosts first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis, says virus will 'disappear' with 'science, medicine'

October 10, 2020

President Trump on Saturday hosted somewhere between 300 and 400 people on the South Lawn of the White House, marking his first public event since he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 last week. It's been just two weeks since a crowd gathered in the Rose Garden for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination, which experts believe may have been the catalyst for a coronavirus outbreak that affected both the Trump administration and Republican senators.

Trump was scheduled to speak Saturday for about 30 minutes, but wound up only utilizing 18, an unusual instance of efficiency for the president, who is known for going on tangents that drift far beyond the scope of his planned marks. His voice reportedly sounded "a touch hoarse," but he showed no outward signs of illness and said he was "feeling great," The Associated Press reports.

During his speech, Trump said the coronavirus "is going to disappear" largely thanks to "science, medicine," and "the American spirit." That's a familiar line for the president, although this time the optimism appeared based in his belief that newly-developed coronavirus therapies, rather than wishful thinking, would lead the charge.

The event was not billed as a campaign rally, but the president's rhetoric suggested otherwise. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea-U.S. Relations
Edit

North Korea military parade suggests Trump's strategy may not be paying off

October 10, 2020

During a pre-dawn military parade Saturday, North Korea unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile that's larger than any the country has rolled out before. The display was widely seen as an example of how President Trump's approach to denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — which have fluctuated between intimidation and cordiality — haven't panned out over the years.

Arms control experts have said the images of the missile suggest it's big enough to carry multiple warheads, or perhaps a large thermonuclear one, but it's unclear if the ICBM is actually just for show since there's no indication it's been tested.

Either way, the unveiling appears to be a bold move that signals Kim wants to strengthen his nuclear arsenal amid stalled negotiations with Trump, though it will likely be considered less provocative because of the choice to reveal the weapons system during a parade rather than conducting an actual test. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Edit

GOP senator: Pelosi victory on coronavirus relief bill 'death knell' for Republicans

October 10, 2020

A coronavirus relief package doesn't sound like it's any closer to receiving a stamp of approval from Congress after both Democrats and Republicans criticized — for different reasons — the latest $1.8 trillion proposal from the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Trump administration's offer, which comes just a few days after President Trump briefly called for a halt to negotiations, "amounted to one step forward and two steps back." The speaker, whose latest public offer was about $2.2 trillion, explained that the major divides between Democrats and the White House were over an apparent lack of national coronavirus containment strategy and inadequate funding for child care and supplemental insurance benefits.

Republicans, meanwhile, told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Trump's bill was too big during a Saturday conference call. Per Politico, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said "there's no appetite to spend" what either the White House or Pelosi have put on the table, while some of his colleagues including Sen. John Borrasso (R-Wyo.) and fellow Tennessean Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) suggested passing legislation that costly would lead to an unhappy outcome for the GOP at the ballot box this November. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.