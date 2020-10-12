See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Pharmacist invents 'monster spray' to help boy who is afraid of the dark

1:07 a.m.
A child's bedroom at night.
iStock

When Heather Garfield's son told her he was afraid of the dark, she turned to her pharmacy for a tried and true remedy to keep creatures at bay: monster spray.

Jakob Garfield, 7, had shared with his mom his fears about "what lies in the darkness, what's outside his bedroom, what's under his bed," Heather Garfield told CBC's Radio West. He kept coming into his parents' room at night, and when Heather suggested spritzing monster spray in his room, he didn't fall for it. "He's a little too smart for his own good sometimes," she said. "So I had to make it quite official."

Heather went to the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Prince George, British Columbia, and explained to pharmacy manager Jepal Patel that she had an unusual request. Patel "really loved the idea" of making an official monster spray for Jakob, and quickly put together a concoction that's mostly water, with some secret ingredients. On the outside of the bottle, there's a label instructing Jakob to "spray around bedroom at night before bedtime and repeat if needed." 

While Jakob did admit to his mom that he's pretty sure the spray is "just water," Heather shared with Radio West that since securing this protective potion, he has been brave enough to sleep in his room. Catherine Garcia

After losing her job, woman teaches herself how to sew and launches successful bow tie business

2:14 a.m.
A woman uses a sewing machine.
iStock

Over the course of just a few days, Nisha Blackwell went from losing her job to launching her own successful and eco-friendly business making bows and bow ties for kids.

The Pittsburgh resident was laid off right before she was supposed to attend a birthday party for her friend's daughter. Blackwell, who was also in nursing school, didn't have enough money to buy a gift, but she did own a brand new sewing machine, still in the box, and fabric. She decided to make the birthday girl several bows, but there was one big problem: she had no idea how to sew.

"I was literally typing into YouTube 'how to turn a Brother sewing machine on,' 'how to thread the bobbin,'" Blackwell told CBS News. After watching tons of videos, she had made enough bows to fill a box. Blackwell held her breath when the girl opened her present, but there was no need to worry: the bows were a hit, and Blackwell left the party with six customers who wanted their own bows.

Blackwell launched an accessories business called Knotzland, and after constant requests for items for boys, she pivoted to making sustainable bow ties. It was also important to Blackwell that she help women in her neighborhood start their own home-based businesses, and she now serves as a mentor. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Blackwell switched things up once more, and began crafting face masks.

The tools people need to transform their lives are right in front of them, Blackwell told CBS News, and she used the technology available to her for good by pulling up YouTube and teaching herself a new skill. "It's never too late to start," she said. "It's never too late to follow your dream." Catherine Garcia

NOPE
California Republicans are allegedly setting up fake 'official' drop-off boxes to harvest ballots

12:35 a.m.
Official mail drop box in California
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office has received complains about what appear to be unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Los Angels, Orange, and Fresno counties, and it appears from social media posts that California Republicans have set them up to collect ballots, The Orange County Register reported Sunday night. The metal boxes, which purport to be "official," have been reported at local political party offices, churches, and headquarters for GOP candidates.

"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes — especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes — is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," Padilla said, and a felony condition would land perpetrators in prison for two to four years. County elections officials and registrars are solely empowered to set up and maintain drop boxes in accordance with strict state security rules.

The California Republican Party did not response to the Register's requests for comments, nor did individual GOP operatives who have implicated themselves on social media. But the state GOP has "been defending the practice in replies on Twitter, alleging the process was made legal under a 2016 law that allows California voters to designate a person to return their ballot for them," the Register reports. "The GOP calls the practice 'ballot harvesting' and blames it for losses to the Democrats in OC and other places in 2018." State officials say unauthorized drop boxes would violate that law since there's no designated person to sign for the ballot, as required.

Slate judiciary staff writer Joseph Stern sees something a little more nefarious than just trying to make it more convenient for Republicans to vote. "California Republicans are allegedly creating fake drop boxes and tricking voters into depositing their ballots in them," he tweeted. "Apparently they're trying to prove voter fraud is real by committing actual election fraud."

Republicans in Texas, Ohio, and other states are currently fighting to limit ballot drop boxes to one per county. Republicans in Southern California are trying to win back a slate of congressional seats they lost in the 2018 midterms. And if they are using fake official drop boxes, they are breaking the law, Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley said Sunday. "It would be like me installing a mailbox out on the corner — the post office is the one that installs mailboxes." Read more at The Orange County Register. Peter Weber

remembering Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Lakers on win: 'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this'

12:20 a.m.
Vanessa, Kobe, Gianna, Natalia, and Bianka Bryant in 2017.
Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers after the team won their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, saying she wished her late husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, could be there to join the celebration.

Kobe and Gianna, 13, were killed in January along with seven others when their helicopter crashed during foggy weather. Kobe won five NBA titles during his 20 years as a Laker, and the team dedicated this season to him. Gianna was also a talented basketball star, and wanted to play at the University of Connecticut.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6, with a solid 106-93 win, and in an Instagram story, Vanessa Bryant congratulated the team and general manager Rob Pelinka. "Kobe was right," she said. "'Stay the course — block out the noise.' Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this."

The team honored Kobe Bryant throughout the finals — during Game 5, they wore jerseys he designed, and they shouted his nickname Mamba when breaking huddles, The Guardian reports. After Sunday night's win, Anthony Davis said that Bryant was "a big brother to all of us, and we did this for him." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
Study: Novel coronavirus can survive on smooth surfaces for 28 days

October 11, 2020
A person cleans a stainless steel surface.
iStock

Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have discovered that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on smooth surfaces like stainless steel and glass for up to 28 days.

In a study published Monday in Virology Journal, the scientists write that they found at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the SARS-COV-2 virus can stay infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces. This is a longer amount of time than the Influenza A virus remains on surfaces; it's been found to survive for 17 days.

During their research, scientists dried the coronavirus in an artificial mucus and placed it on different surfaces in concentrations similar to samples gathered by COVID-19 patients, and then returned a month later to extract the virus, Reuters reports. They conducted their experiments in a lab, and found that the higher the temperature, the lower the survival time of the virus.

In a statement, CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said "establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread and do a better job of protecting our people." Scientists say the long survival time is another reason why it is so important for people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces often. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Lakers defeat Miami Heat to win 1st NBA title in 10 years

October 11, 2020
LeBron James celebrates the Lakers' win.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving the team its first title since 2010 and 17th championship overall.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and was named the NBA Finals MVP. James joined the Lakers in 2018, and this is his first championship win with the team and fourth in total. It was a tough year for the Lakers, with legendary player Kobe Bryant dying in January and the coronavirus pandemic upending the season, and James said this win "means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise. I told [co-owner] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back to where it belongs. We just want our respect. And I want my damn respect."

The Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics for most titles by an NBA team. Catherine Garcia

if you say so
Eric Trump claims his father has 'lost a fortune' due to the presidency

October 11, 2020

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, delivered an odd message on ABC's This Week on Sunday — with the election just a few weeks away, he declared that "the last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that by looking over the president's tax returns, they found "over 200 companies, special interest groups, and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration" and "just 60 customers with interests at stake before the Trump administration brought his family business nearly $12 million during the first two years of his presidency."

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, and he refuted the report, saying the family has "lost a fortune. My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn't care. He wanted to do what was right. The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Trump about his father's debt — the Times reported the president is personally responsible for more than $300 million in loans that will soon come due, and Eric Trump responded, "If you own buildings, if you own real estate, you carry some debt. That's what developers do, that's what business owners do, they carry some debt. We have a phenomenal company, but there's nothing new about that, and by the way, it's the same debt that he got elected on." Catherine Garcia

speaking out
Fauci says Trump ad uses his words without permission and out of context

October 11, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad about the coronavirus pandemic uses his words out of context and without his permission.

The 30-second ad, titled "Carefully," praises President Trump for how he has handled the pandemic, which has left more than 214,000 Americans dead. It also features an edited clip of Fauci, his words spliced together so he says, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more."

In a statement to CBS News, Fauci said that in his "nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

The soundbite was taken from an interview Fauci did on Fox News in March, when he was asked about the federal response to the virus. Fauci discussed how the White House Coronavirus Task Force was doing an "impressive" job trying to tackle the pandemic, then in its very early stages. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CBS News the video uses Fauci's "own words," and they are "accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." Catherine Garcia

