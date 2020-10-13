Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says

Men arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the FBI.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask during a hearing on Tuesday regarding the charges against the alleged Whitmer conspirators revealed that some of the suspects also discussed targeting the governor of Virginia during a meeting in Ohio, The Washington Post reports.

"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask said.

The Justice Department announced last week that authorities had arrested and charged six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer and put her on "trial" prior to the November presidential election, and seven members of the militia group the Wolverine Watchmen who allegedly "intended to instigate a civil war" were also arrested.

Following the news from the FBI on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Northam criticized President Trump over his previous call to "liberate" Virginia as the state implemented COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

"President Trump called upon his supporters to 'LIBERATE VIRGINIA' in April — just like Michigan," the Northam spokesperson said, reports The Associated Press. "In fact, the president regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop." Brendan Morrow