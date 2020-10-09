See More Speed Reads
Michigan militia plot
Militants arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were incensed over COVID-19 gym closures, FBI says

3:51 a.m.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that FBI agents and Michigan state law enforcement had arrested six "violent extremists" in a well-developed plot that involved kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) before the Nov. 3 election, taking her to Wisconsin, and putting her on "trial" for treason. Michigan authorities concurrently arrested seven other men, members of the "anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group" the Wolverine Watchmen, for planning actions "intended to instigate a civil war."

The 13 suspects had trained together and planned "various acts of violence," state police said. The six men arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer — allegedly led by Adam Fox, 37, and Barry Croft, 44 — face up to life in prison if convicted. The seven militants could spend 20 years in jail on state terrorism charges.

Fox, according to the FBI, was particularly incensed that Whitmer had ordered gyms closed to limit the spread of COVID-19. He and his co-conspirators started planning their assault in June and had decided on kidnapping Whitmer from her vacation home, possibly blowing up bridges to slow police from responding, by late August, the indictment says. Fox and three other suspects were arrested Wednesday when the met with undercover FBI agents to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear."

At least three of the 13 defendants were among the armed protesters who entered the Michigan Capitol in late April to protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order, according to state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. WXYZ TV Detroit identified two of them standing in the Senate balcony.

"I think that those protests were used actually as recruiting stations to add more members and to find people that were angry with the governor, angry with the government, and frankly, I think encouraged by the words of our president," Nessel said Thursday. "The people that we charged are affiliated with this Wolverine Watchmen group," she added. "But there are multiple white supremacy groups and militia groups that have been acting in accordance with one another. ... This effort to have a mass uprising nationally is something that we should be very concerned about because, again, it's not just a Michigan problem, this is an American problem." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood

2:02 a.m.

When the Hildre family first walked through their new home in Forest Lake, Minnesota, they all noticed the same thing: a closet door with the letter "R" carved into it.

"It was one of the interesting things that caught my eye," Ben Hildre told KARE 11. "What's this door? I was just so curious." The door is in his daughter Haiden's room, and the 7-year-old thought the letter "might be for rainbows," she said. It turns out, the "R" was in honor of another young resident — Rudy Olson, now 77, who lived in the home when he was a child.

In September, Olson and his wife walked by the house and saw the new owners outside. He asked if the door with an "R" on it was still inside, and explained that when he was a toddler, his parents carved the "R" at eye level so they could check in at night without waking him up. The Hildres told Olson that his old bedroom had been converted into the closet that is now in Haiden's room, and he was delighted to learn that it was still there.

Seeing how much the door meant to Olson, Ben Hildre decided they should take it off its hinges and give it to him as a gift. Olson was touched, and said he plans to hang it in his home, adding a plaque to it in honor of the Hildre family. "I say it's the greatest gift," Olson told KARE 11. "And we need that in today's world, people caring about other people." Ben Hildre is now working on a new closet door for his daughter, and she has already requested he put an "H" on it. Catherine Garcia

The Daily Showdown
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gently mocks good-humored Trump fans outside a MAGA rally

1:31 a.m.

"On the day Donald Trump most likely contracted COVID at an event in the Rose Garden, he hosted another, slightly different kind of superspreader event, a campaign rally," Jordan Klepper said in a report on Thursday's Daily Show. "These rallies are a known vector for spreading many of Trump's favorite lies, so I traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to see just how many people had caught Trump's version of reality."

Most, but not all, of the interviews Klepper included are with a handful of Trump super-fans who laugh with him when he points out ironic or bizarre contradictions in their arguments for another four years of Trump presidency. One of the most jovial Trump fans really hit it out of the park in the final interview of the video. Watch below. Peter Weber

voting in 2020
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county

12:56 a.m.
People drop off their ballots in Dayton, Ohio, this April.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday evening blocked an order from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) that would limit the number of mail-in ballot drop boxes to just one in each county.

LaRose said that he interpreted Ohio law to mean that county election officials could only set up one drop box at their office, and nowhere else, but U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled that this unfairly burdens larger counties. "While it may be said that the 7,903 registered voters in Noble County may find a single drop box location sufficient, the record demonstrates that the 858,041 registered voters in Cuyahoga County will likely not," Polster stated. Cuyahoga County had planned to have ballot drop off boxes set up at six different libraries.

Several organizations filed lawsuits to stop LaRose's order, saying that it was unfair to people with disabilities, senior citizens, people without transportation options, and those who live far away from county election offices. LaRose has filed an appeal, and his spokeswoman said that "the place to make changes in how we run our elections is in the statehouse, not the courthouse." Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview

12:41 a.m.

President Trump called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night, and he sounded at times like a 74-year-old man suffering through a respiratory infection.

Trump, who said he tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week ago, then spent four days at Walter Reed hospital, has declared himself cured. "I'm back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young," he said on Fox Business earlier Thursday, adding that he doesn't think he's contagious. Later, in a video he posted to Twitter, he joked, "I'm a senior — I know you don't know that," and again suggested he received a COVID-19 cure.

Trump did make some news on Hannity, though — or at least he appeared to — when he suggested he hasn't been tested since his positive result came back. "The test will be tomorrow," he told Hannity, "because there's no reason to test all the time, but they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don't know that they found any, I didn't go into it greatly with the doctors."

The White House has point-blank refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus, and Trump wouldn't tell Hannity, either. Peter Weber

Sigh
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plot

October 8, 2020

President Trump on Thursday night had harsh words for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), tweeting that she has done "a terrible job" and should have told him "thank you" after the FBI thwarted an alleged kidnapping plot against her.

In April, Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" after Whitmer extended a stay-at-home mandate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not long after, armed protesters entered the Michigan statehouse, with some shouting "Lock her up!" about Whitmer. The FBI revealed on Thursday that at least six men allegedly worked toward kidnapping Whitmer and taking her to Wisconsin, where the governor would "stand 'trial' for treason."

During a press conference, Whitmer said Trump's words only encourage extremists, a statement that apparently offended the president. "The federal government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan," Trump tweeted. "My Justice Department and federal law enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a white supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn antifa, anarchists, looters, and mobs that burn down Democrat run cities." (Whitmer did not directly call him a "white supremacist," and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned looters.)

Trump went on to tweet that he does not tolerate "ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your president! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"

Biden also tweeted about the plot, except he praised Whitmer for working to "protect her state from a deadly pandemic." Biden said that when Trump tweeted about liberating Michigan, "that call was heard. He's giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it." Catherine Garcia

hmmmm
Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in Indiana

October 8, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be flying to Indianapolis on Friday to engage in early voting, and while his office won't say what's behind the cancelation, his spokesman is adamant that Pence is healthy.

"Nobody's sick," Press Secretary Devin O'Malley told the Indianapolis Star. "The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday. We'll have more information on the vice president's schedule next week soon." O'Malley also said Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pence had planned on flying into Indianapolis on Friday, then voting in person at the Indianapolis City-County Building before returning to Washington, D.C., in the evening. While his office won't say why the trip was canceled, it did promise that the visit would be rescheduled. Pence spent Thursday on the road, attending rallies in Nevada and Arizona. Catherine Garcia

