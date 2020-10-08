See More Speed Reads
This just in
Edit

FBI reportedly thwarts alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

12:59 p.m.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has reportedly thwarted an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

A federal affidavit on Thursday described how six men allegedly discussed kidnapping the governor and bringing her to Wisconsin to "stand 'trial' for treason" before the 2020 presidential election, and the plot "involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia," The Detroit News reported. An FBI investigation into the individuals reportedly began in early 2020.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent reportedly said in the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

Six men have been charged in connection with the alleged plot, The Associated Press reports. They allegedly conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home twice, reports The Detroit News.

"The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient," the affidavit reportedly said. "They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As part of that recruitment effort, [Adam] Fox reached out to a Michigan-based militia group."

According to AP, the FBI says four of the men planned to meet on Wednesday to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear," and the complaint alleges that "the men gathered over the summer for firearms training, combat drills and tried to make explosives," The New York Times writes. The men were reportedly each charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Brendan Morrow

the debate debate
Edit

Trump campaign demands new in-person debate dates after wildly accusing committee of protecting Joe Biden

12:53 p.m.

President Trump's campaign has suggested the next debate went virtual to "protect Joe Biden" — but not for the reason that makes sense.

Early Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, would be held virtually. But Trump's team decided to ignore the fact that the debate was moved because their candidate has a contagious and potentially deadly disease, and instead claim it was to give Biden the advantage.

"The American people should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president debate face to face two more times," the Trump campaign said Thursday, forgetting Trump was the one to opt out of the debate in the first place. It then purported the change was made because Vice President Mike Pence "had just wiped the floor" with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during Wednesday's debate, and that it would let Biden use a "teleprompter from his basement bunker."

Instead, the Trump campaign said it would agree to moving the Oct. 15 debate to Oct. 22 if it could be in person, as Biden's team had suggested. In addition, the debate scheduled for Oct. 22 should be held Oct. 29, the campaign added.

This is far from the first debunked conspiracy Trump's supporters have pushed against Biden during the debates. At the first one, they claimed Biden was receiving answers via an earpiece before the debate had even started. They've also pushed disproven lies about Biden relying on a teleprompter during interviews. Kathryn Krawczyk

pivot
Edit

Biden will answer voters' questions instead of debate after Trump opts out

12:15 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a new plan.

After the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would make next week's presidential debate virtue due to coronavirus concerns, President Trump said Thursday he simply wouldn't come. Biden opted out as well later in the day, but still called on Trump to debate later on.

The Oct. 15 debate was set to be a town hall with undecided voters, with candidates directly answering their questions. So without Trump there, Biden's campaign said he'll find "an appropriate place to take questions directly from voters" in a Thursday statement. Trump "clearly does not want to face questions from voters about his failures on COVID and the economy," the Biden campaign continued, but hoped the debate commission would reschedule the town hall to Oct. 22 so "the president is not able to evade accountability."

Trump announced Thursday he would hold a rally instead of debating, telling Fox Business "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 840,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week: 'The downward trend has stalled'

11:04 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again come in higher than expected.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 840,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, a decline of 9,000 claims from the revised number from the previous week. This was higher than the 825,000 claims economists had been expecting, CNBC reports. Continuing claims fell to 10.98 million, a decline of around a million claims.

"The decline in continuing claims is welcome, but initial claims offer a better read on the real-time state of the labor market, and the downward trend has stalled, more or less," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson told CNBC.

The number of new claims also still remains significantly higher than the record for most jobless claims filed in a week prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which was 695,000. Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar said, per CNN, "Let's hope we soon break below the 800k mark in initial claims soon because hanging around the 800k+ level is still not a good place to be, especially going into the winter."

Additionally, Navy Federal Credit Union corporate economist Robert Frick told The Washington Post, "The story is, we've hit a plateau in unemployment claims. That is going to hurt the jobless rate and lead to more people eventually leaving the labor force. ... I'm not seeing the kind of job creation that would lead us to believe that these claims are going to fall." Brendan Morrow

law and order?
Edit

Mark Meadows held 70-person wedding in May despite Atlanta limiting gatherings to 10

10:28 a.m.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows violated the law and put dozens of people at risk at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On May 31, Meadows held an indoor, maskless wedding for his daughter in Atlanta featuring about 70 guests, photos of the wedding reveal. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) statewide order limited gatherings to 10 people at the time, as 47,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 2,000 people had died of it.

Photos of the wedding show a "lush scene [that] could have come from any wedding magazine — were it not taking place at the height of a global pandemic," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. Guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), gathered close together and didn't wear masks inside the ballroom as they danced to a live band. Meadows didn't respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's requests for comment, but it was reported at the time he was out of the White House for a wedding.

Meadows is one of many White House officials to flout safety precautions and shutdown orders during the pandemic. In recent days, the Trump campaign and administration have taken to rejecting guidelines altogether, holding rallies, fundraisers, and White House events that very likely got President Trump himself sick. Kathryn Krawczyk

non-disclosure
Edit

Trump reportedly asked doctors at Walter Reed to sign NDAs during 2019 visit

9:50 a.m.
White House physician Sean Conley(C) answers questions surrounded by other doctors, during an update on the condition of US President Donald Trump, on October 4, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump required doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements during his surprise visit in 2019, NBC News reports.

Trump, according to the report, "mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff" when he visited Walter Reed in 2019, although at least two doctors reportedly refused to sign them and, therefore, weren't allowed to be involved in treating him.

When the president paid an unannounced visit to Walter Reed in November 2019, the White House said this was so he could "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam" ahead of a "very busy 2020," although The Washington Post reported at the time that "it is unusual for a president to undergo a physical exam in multiple stages months apart."

NBC notes that since federal law already prohibits anyone providing medical care from revealing a patient's personal health information without consent, it's unclear why Trump would require NDAs on top of that.

"Ethically and legally you can ask for an NDA, but you don't need one," NYU Grossman School of Medicine director of medical ethics Arthur Caplan told NBC News. "Doctors can't share information with anyone except anyone caring for the patient or anyone billing the patient. And ultimately it's up to the patient whether or not the doctor can share information. It's more redundant than unethical."

This report comes amid ongoing questions regarding Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has evaded numerous questions from reporters and declined to say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his positive test last week. NBC reports it's not clear whether Trump had the same NDA requirement when he was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed. Brendan Morrow

this makes sense
Edit

Trump rants about Hillary Clinton's emails in wild Fox Business post-VP debate interview

9:38 a.m.

President Trump seems to have forgotten who he's running against.

Trump joined Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning to discuss whatever he wanted to talk about, apparently. And he started out on a relevant note, saying he wasn't going to "waste my time on a virtual debate" scheduled against Joe Biden due to the fact that Trump has coronavirus.

Bartiromo later got a question in, asking Trump if he would be able to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "If we don't, it's the Republicans' fault," Trump said, before spinning to claim Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made a mistake about the history of election year confirmations at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. "They're worse than Crooked Hillary," Trump then said out of nowhere, pivoting to her 2016 email scandal and marking a transition from relevancy to history in less than a minute.

And again as Bartiromo tried to end her interview with Trump, he jumped back in with some off-the-wall accusations, "Everyone else I know gets indicted" when they don't hand over emails, Trump claimed — which begs the question of just who Trump hangs out with. Kathryn Krawczyk

bailing
Edit

Trump campaign says he'll skip the virtual 2nd debate and 'do a rally instead'

9:05 a.m.
President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The next 2020 presidential debate is going virtual — but President Trump apparently doesn't plan to be there.

Trump on Thursday slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement that the second presidential debate will be going virtual for health and safety reasons. The president, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 debate last week, called this change "not acceptable" and said he will no longer be participating.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business. "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It's ridiculous."

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who like Trump also recently tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement the campaign will "pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was making its decision to take the debate virtual and have the candidates participate remotely to "protect the health and safety of all involved" following Trump's recent coronavirus diagnosis and hospitalization. The White House has said Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, but it has not disclosed when he last tested negative for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.