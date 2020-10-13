See More Speed Reads
Barrett Confirmation
Amy Coney Barrett calls George Floyd video 'very personal' for her family

12:46 p.m.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) used his time questioning Amy Coney Barrett to touch on a big topic in America and the law: racism.

During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Durbin asked Barrett whether she had seen the video of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, and how it affected her. "Given that I have two Black children, that was very, very personal for my family," Barrett responded, referring to her two children adopted from Haiti.

Barrett's husband Jesse had taken her boys on a camping trip, but Barrett was home with her 17-year-old daughter Vivian, who is Black, as "all of this was erupting," she said. "It was very difficult for her; we wept together in my room," Barrett continued. "To understand there would be a risk to her brother or the sons she might have one day, of that kind of brutality, has been an ongoing conversation."

It was difficult to "try to explain" the incident to her 10-year-old daughter who was also home, as her children "have had the benefit of growing up in a cocoon where they have not yet experienced hatred or violence," Barrett continued. Durbin then asked her to explain "where are we today when it comes to the issue of race. Barrett responded by saying it's "uncontroversial and obvious" that "racism persists in our country," but would not go further into what she called "hotly contested policy questions" about race. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 voting
Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed

1:03 p.m.

Virginia's citizen portal and registrar's offices shut down Tuesday, the final day to register to vote before the November election, following a fiber optic cable cut that shut down other government agency sites, as well.

Local news station WUSA9 described the cut as accidental, and a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections said "Verizon technicians are on site and working to to repair" the severed cable. Still, the incident could affect thousands of Virginia voters, The Washington Post reports. Judy Brown, the general registrar in Virginia's Loudoun County, told the Post "we have no idea what's happening" and the disruption reportedly forced her office to manually confirm the registration status of county voters who cast early ballots Tuesday.

Virginia Beach officials have reportedly had trouble processing early ballots because of the cut. Apparently, per the Post, very few voters accepted an offer to instead fill out provisional ballots, which are typically counted last in an election, choosing to wait for the system to come back. "It's affecting everyone," said Christine Lewis, Virginia Beach's deputy registrar for elections. "Just because one wire got cut." Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'possible targets'
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says

1:02 p.m.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor's mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Men arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the FBI.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask during a hearing on Tuesday regarding the charges against the alleged Whitmer conspirators revealed that some of the suspects also discussed targeting the governor of Virginia during a meeting in Ohio, The Washington Post reports.

"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask said.

The Justice Department announced last week that authorities had arrested and charged six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer and put her on "trial" prior to the November presidential election, and seven members of the militia group the Wolverine Watchmen who allegedly "intended to instigate a civil war" were also arrested.

Following the news from the FBI on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Northam criticized President Trump over his previous call to "liberate" Virginia as the state implemented COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

"President Trump called upon his supporters to 'LIBERATE VIRGINIA' in April — just like Michigan," the Northam spokesperson said, reports The Associated Press. "In fact, the president regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop." Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett says she is 'not hostile' to the Affordable Care Act

12:09 p.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday attempted to assure the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, which has become a focal point for Democrats during Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked Barrett about her prior criticisms of the high court's rulings that upheld the ACA, including her 2017 assertion that Chief Justice John Roberts "pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute" in 2012. Barrett didn't explicitly refute that critique, but she tried to differentiate between her opinion on the court's legal decision and any personal views on the policy itself.

"I think that your concern is that because I critiqued the statutory reasoning that I'm hostile to the ACA, and that because I'm hostile to the ACA that I would decide a case a particular way, and I assure you that I am not," Barrett told Durbin, adding that she is not hostile to "any statute that you pass." Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, could be out of cash by the end of 2020

11:56 a.m.
Movie goers watch a film at the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on August 20, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images

The largest movie theater chain in the world is warning it could be out of cash by the end of 2020 or early 2021 as the industry is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Theatres offered this bleak assessment of its financial state on Tuesday after movie studios in recent weeks have increasingly scrapped plans to release big blockbusters in theaters this year, CNN and Variety report.

"Given the reduced movie slate for the fourth quarter, in the absence of significant increases in attendance from current levels or incremental sources of liquidity, at the existing cash burn rate, the company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021," AMC said, per Variety.

After AMC closed its U.S. locations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened them where possible in anticipation of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in September, only for that film to disappoint at the domestic box office. Since then, as upcoming tentpoles like No Time to Die are delayed to 2021, the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, Regal Cinemas, has decided to close its U.S. locations again. AMC has not yet made a similar move.

In some major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, theaters have not been permitted to reopen. AMC says that 494 of its almost 600 locations in the United States are open, but according to Variety, attendance at those theaters "is down approximately 85 percent." Brendan Morrow

stop trying to make 'voter fraud' happen
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.

11:19 a.m.

Where you get your news seems to directly correspond to how you view the myth of voter fraud.

As false claims of absentee voter fraud rise amid the 2020 election season, the Pew Research Center asked thousands of Americans how they view voter fraud, and compared it to where they say they get their news. Only a quarter of respondents told Pew they see voter fraud as a major problem when it comes to voting by mail, but Fox News viewers see things very differently.

More than half of Fox News viewers see mail-in voter fraud as a major problem, and another 30 percent see it as a minor problem, Pew found. The next highest percentage of those who see it as a major problem came from CBS News viewers, at 20 percent, while just a tiny 3 percent of New York Times and NPR consumers agreed.

President Trump and Fox News have stoked unfounded fears about voting fraud since the beginning of his presidency. Elections officials and experts have made it clear that voting by mail is safe and directly dispelled instances Trump has mentioned.

Pew surveyed 9,220 randomly selected U.S. adults from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 via online surveys, with a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

tone it down everyone
Mitt Romney directly calls out Trump for fueling 'hate-filled morass' in U.S. politics

11:10 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has apparently had enough.

In a statement released Tuesday, Romney said that, as the November election nears, he is "troubled" by the American political landscape, which he argues has transformed from a place of "spirited debate" into a "vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation."

Romney directly called out President Trump for insulting his political opponents — even after the discovery of a plot to kidnap one of them — and calling for former President Barack Obama's imprisonment. He also said Democrats "launch blistering attacks of their own," though he clarified he believes former Vice President Joe Biden, the party's presidential nominee, "refuses to stoop as low as others."

All of this, he said, has been amplified by the media on the left and right, and he suggested the "rabid attacks" could have severe consequences if people "take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action." With that in mind, Romney urged all leaders in the country, political or otherwise, to "lower the heat" and "tone it down." Tim O'Donnell

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election

10:47 a.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say that a United States president doesn't have the authority to unilaterally delay an election.

During the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Tuesday, Barrett was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) whether the president has "the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances," noting that President Trump floated this idea earlier this year while pushing baseless voter fraud claims. Barrett did not comment on whether the president would have the authority to do so.

"If that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerks and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process," she said. "If I give off the cuff answers, then I would be basically a legal pundit, and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges to approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind."

Sylvia Albert, Common Cause director of voting and elections, previously explained to The Washington Post that the Constitution "empowers Congress, not the president, to select Election Day." Albert added, "No laws passed by Congress have delegated these powers to the president, even in an emergency, so Congress is the only entity that has the power to change the date of the election." Brendan Morrow

