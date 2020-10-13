See More Speed Reads
and that was her being nice
Edit

During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP

8:15 p.m.

During a contentious interview on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he had "no idea" what he was talking about regarding negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill, and he is an "apologist" for the Republican Party.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to work out a stimulus bill, with the White House's latest offer of a $1.8 trillion package delivered last week. On Oct. 1, the House approved a $2.2 trillion package, down from the $3.4 trillion bill approved in May. Blitzer asked Pelosi why, when there are people who can't pay their rent and need to go to food banks, she won't accept the $1.8 trillion offer.

"I hope you'll ask the same questions about Republicans, why they don't want to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi responded. She said that when it comes to her constituents, "I know what their needs are. I listen to them, and their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, why don't you accept theirs, why don't they accept ours?"

Blitzer pushed back, saying some members of her caucus, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), want her to take the offer so the ball goes into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) court. "What do you say to Ro Khanna?" Blitzer asked. "What I say to you is, I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues apologists, for the Republican position," Pelosi shot back. "Ro Khanna, that's nice. That isn't what we're going to do and nobody is waiting until February. I want this very much now because people need help now. But it's no use giving them a false thing just because the president wants to put a check with his name on it in the mail."

Pelosi kept at Blitzer, asking him if he had "any idea what the difference is between the spending that they have in their bill and that we have in our bill? Do you realize that they have come back and said all these things for child tax credits and earned income tax credits, helping people who have lost their jobs, are eliminated in their bill."

People not involved in the negotiations "have no idea" what they are talking about, Pelosi continued, and she said it was amazing how "you all think you know more about the suffering of the American people than those of us who are elected by them, to represent them at that table. It is unfortunate that we do not have shared values with this White House and that they have in their bill a tax break for the wealthiest families in the country." Pelosi said she is "confident" in her negotiations and her caucus "overwhelmingly" wants her to keep fighting for her bill. Watch the heated interview below. Catherine Garcia

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Barrett says she doesn't have 'firm views' on climate change

8:53 p.m.

During her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, said she is neutral when it comes to climate change, holding no "firm views."

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) brought up climate change during his questioning, when he said to Barrett, "My colleagues think you're only qualified if you're dumb, if you have a blank slate. If you've never thought about the world. Have you thought about the world?"

Barrett said yes, she had, and Kennedy followed-up by asking if she has thought about "social problems," "economic problems," and "climate change." Barrett answered in the affirmative regarding social and economic problems, and told Kennedy regarding climate change, she's "read about" the subject, but is "certainly not a scientist. I mean, I've ready things on climate change — I would not say I have firm views on it." Kennedy did not press Barrett further on the topic.

Dr. Jennifer Marlon, a researcher with the Yale Program on Climate Communication, told Missouri news station KOMU earlier this month that Americans are increasingly seeing climate change as a major issue. In conservative Missouri, "a strong majority" of people are "convinced that climate change is happening, and that it is a serious risk that is going to cause harm to future generations, certainly to other plants and animals, that it's going to harm people in the United States." She added that climate change is "not an opinion. The climate is in fact changing. We have over 250,000 different pieces of evidence, indicators of how that climate is changing." Catherine Garcia

2020 polls
Edit

New Opinium/Guardian poll shows Biden leading Trump by 17 points

6:51 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An Opinium/Guardian poll released on Tuesday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a commanding 17-point lead over President Trump.

The survey found that 57 percent of likely voters plan on voting for Biden, while 40 percent say they will vote for Trump. A CNN poll from last week showed Trump down by 16 points, with 57 percent of likely voters backing Biden and 41 percent supporting the president.

Over the last month, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Trump and Biden met for their first debate, and Trump and several White House staffers became infected by the coronavirus. All of this helped Biden, Opinium found, with the Democrat gaining five percentage points among undecided voters since September. Biden is also now leading Trump on who is best for the economy, at 45 to 43 percent; Trump had an edge on the economy in earlier polls.

Opinium also found that 62 percent of those who voted for Trump in 2016 but will vote for Biden in 2020 said they are switching to the former vice president because of how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to how people will vote, 55 percent of mail-in voters intend to vote for Trump, compared to 42 percent who plan on voting for Biden. Among mail-in voters, 75 percent intend to vote for Biden and just 22 percent say they will vote for Trump.

Opinium interviewed 2,003 adults online from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, and the surveys were sampled and weighed to match the demographics of the U.S. adult population while factoring in education levels and past voting habits. Catherine Garcia

2020 Census
Edit

Supreme Court rules Trump administration can end census count 2 weeks early

5:41 p.m.
U.S. Census.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked without explanation a federal trial court ruling requiring the census count to continue through the end of October, allowing the Trump administration to halt the process two weeks early. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, Bloomberg reports.

The White House said the count needed to stop immediately so that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can send President Trump a report by the statutory deadline on Dec. 31. Civil rights groups have said ending early will mean minority groups in certain areas will likely be undercounted and subsequently receive less political representation and federal funding than if a more accurate count was taken.

The activists have also argued that Trump asked to shorten the census schedule to accommodate a July order that would exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. The court is currently considering how to handle that order and will likely decide later this month whether they will hear arguments on the issue. Read more at Bloomberg and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

5:41 p.m.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who starred as Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at 77.

Ferrell died surrounded by her family in California due to "complications following a cardiac arrest," Deadline reported on Tuesday. A representative for Warner Bros. Television confirmed the actress' death to Variety.

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever," Warner Bros. Television said on Tuesday.

Outside of Two and a Half Men, Ferrell had roles in a wide variety of films and shows including L.A. Law, E/R, Network, Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, and Krampus. She was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Two and a Half Men and L.A. Law.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer on Tuesday was among those who paid tribute to Ferrell, remembering his former co-star as "a beautiful human" and reflecting on "how fortunate I was to share a stage with her." Cryer also wrote, "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many." Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen paid tribute as well, describing Ferrell as "an absolute sweetheart," a "consummate pro" and a "genuine friend." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

U.S. health regulators paused Eli Lilly's coronavirus treatment trials, but experts aren't worried

5:21 p.m.
Eli Lilly headquarters.
iStock/jetcityimage

Federal health regulators paused enrollment in trials of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatment on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials did not explain why the pause was recommended, but a spokesperson for the company indicated it was "supportive of the decision" by an independent data safety monitoring board. Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University School of Medicine, told NBC News that "pauses are not infrequent in a clinical trial," especially one as "truncated" as the COVID-19 treatment development process.

The decision comes after Johnson & Johnson announced Monday night it paused its coronavirus vaccine trial. One of its volunteers came down with an "unexplained illness," though it's unclear if that illness had anything to do with the vaccine.

Last week, Eli Lilly said it would soon request emergency authorization for another antibody treatment it had developed. The treatment paused Tuesday was determined to reduce patients' COVID-19 viral load and help them avoid hospitalization. It's similar to the treatment from Regeneron given to President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus campaign
Edit

Minnesota traces 22 coronavirus cases to Trump campaign rallies, another 2 to Biden events

3:56 p.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Minnesota.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

2020 campaign events are quickly turning into superspreader events.

As of Monday, Minnesota officials have tied 24 COVID-19 cases to 2020 campaign events in the past month, The New York Times reports. Most of them stemmed from a Sept. 18 rally President Trump held at the Bemidji airport, including among those who protested the event.

Twelve people in the "packed and maskless crowd" at the airport rally later tested positive for COVID-19, the Times writes. In addition, four people who went to protest the event had the virus. Another three people who went to a Sept. 30 Trump rally in Duluth also contracted the virus, as did three people who went to a Sept. 24 rally featuring Vice President Mike Pence at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. One person was at both of those events.

Meanwhile, one person who went to an event bolstering Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 16 tested positive. Another person tested positive after a Sept. 22 Biden event outside of Minneapolis. The reports come as Minnesota sees COVID-19 cases rise again, with a record 1,537 new infections reported Saturday.

Minnesota's health department reported last week that nine people who had COVID-19 reported attending the Bemidji airport rally, and that two of them had been hospitalized. Officials say there's no indication these infected people caught the virus at campaign events. They may have had the virus and been infectious with it while at the rallies, or they may have contracted it later. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Barrett refuses to answer Klobuchar's 'hypothetical' question on voter intimidation

3:42 p.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett returned to a familiar argument Tuesday during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Amy Klobucher (D-Minn.), citing a situation in her home state that involved an outside contractor hiring "poll watchers" to patrol voting locations, asked her if voter intimidation was illegal.

"I can't characterize the facts in a hypothetical situation, and I can't apply the law to a hypothetical set of facts," Barrett responded. "I can only decide cases as they come to me, litigated by parties on full record after fully engaging precedent, talking to colleagues, writing an opinion. And so I can't answer questions like that."

Klobuchar then read aloud a law "that has been on the books for decades" which bans threatening, coercing, or attempting to intimidate at the voting booth, but Barrett still said it wasn't "appropriate" to answer whether a "reasonable person" would be intimidated by armed civilians at the polls. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.