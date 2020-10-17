Trump: If Biden wins, 'maybe I'll have to leave the country'

President Trump at a rally on Friday wondered what he's "going to do" if he loses the 2020 presidential election and joked that if he does, he may "leave the country."

Trump at a rally in Georgia went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "corrupt politician" and at one point during his address described himself as feeling "pressure" while running against the former vice president.

"Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said. "My whole life. What am I going to do? I'm going to say, 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know."

Trump's comments come as Biden continues to lead him in the polls during the final weeks before Election Day. It was the latest instance in which, Politico wrote, Trump was "openly grappling with the prospect of a loss" and "saying the quiet part out loud about his own campaign." Brendan Morrow