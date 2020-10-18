See More Speed Reads
censored?
Edit

Twitter deletes tweet from White House coronavirus task force member over misleading claim

11:25 a.m.
Scott Atlas.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image

Twitter zapped a tweet from White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas, who falsely claimed that masks don't work in combating COVID-19. Twitter said the tweet violated the platform's COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy.

Atlas is far from the first member of the Trump administration to have Twitter step in over spreading misinformation about the pandemic; in the past several weeks, the website has put warning labels on a number of the president's own tweets, including his erroneous claim that he is "immune" to COVID-19.

Trump has praised Atlas, who diverges from government medical experts about the seriousness of the pandemic. "He's working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus," Trump said in August, as reported by CNN. "And he has many great ideas. And he thinks what we've done is really good, and now we'll take it to a new level." Jeva Lange

Watch this
Edit

CNN's Jake Tapper scolds Lara Trump for seemingly mocking Joe Biden's stutter in heated interview

12:34 p.m.

CNN's Jake Tapper cut off Lara Trump during a tense interview on State of the Union on Sunday after she dodged a question about appearing to mock Joe Biden's stutter by claiming the Democratic presidential candidate is in "cognitive decline."

Tapper had aired a clip of Trump's daughter-in-law claiming that every time Biden speaks, "I'm like 'Joe, can ya get it out, let's get the words out, Joe.' You kinda feel bad for him." Tapper asked Lara Trump in response, "How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?"

Trump said she didn't know Biden had famously overcome a stutter, and pivoted to alleging his speech was evidence of "cognitive decline." Tapper quickly interrupted: "I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline," he told her, pointing out that "I'm sure it offends you" when people do the same to President Trump.

"I'm not diagnosing him," Trump protested. "I'm saying Joe Biden is struggling at times on stage and it's concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world. That is all I'm saying. I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden."

But Tapper's patience had run out. "I'm sure [your comments] were from a place of concern," he said. "We all believe that." Watch below. Jeva Lange

COVID-19
Edit

Dutch woman becomes first known person to die from COVID-19 reinfection

11:50 a.m.
Scientists around the world are racing to understand how COVID-19 works.
RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

An 89-year-old woman in the Netherlands has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice, CNN reports. The woman notably had a compromised immune system due to therapy she was receiving for her rare bone marrow cancer, but researchers said her natural immune response still could have been "sufficient" enough to overcome the disease.

The woman was initially hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this year, but released after five days with no symptoms except "some persisting fatigue." Fifty-nine days later, she once again tested positive for COVID-19, and no antibodies were detected in her blood; she died two weeks later.

The case is the first known in the world that a person has died after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. However, a number of people have now been confirmed to have contracted the disease more than once, leading to questions about the lasting endurance of immunity. Jeva Lange

I cast you out!
Edit

Archbishop of San Francisco performs exorcism ceremony at site of vandalized Saint Junipero Serra statue

10:49 a.m.

The archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism ceremony on Saturday outside the Saint Raphael Catholic Church in downtown San Rafael, at the spot where protesters had toppled a statue of Saint Junipero Serra earlier in the week.

Armed with holy water and Latin prayers, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed the ritual to "drive out evil and defend the image of Serra," the Los Angeles Times reports. As Cordileone explained to the crowd of 150 who'd assembled for the ceremony, "the experts in the field tell me that Latin tends to be more effective against the devil because he doesn't like the language of the church."

For those whose Latin was a little rusty, a translation of the proceedings was provided, and included prayers calling for Satan's "proud head" to be "crushed." "Be gone, Satan, inventor and master of all fallacy, enemy of the salvation of men. Place yourself before Jesus Christ," Cordileone ordered.

As the San Francisco Chronicle notes, despite the popular representation in The Exorcist, exorcisms are "more commonly a solemn ceremony like Saturday's, a religious ritual to evict the devil or evil spirits from an area or person."

Meanwhile, in the more earthly sphere, five people have been arrested on vandalism charges for knocking over the statue on Monday, which was both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. Critics say Serra, a Spanish missionary priest, was a "brutal colonialist" who helped "to erase and destroy" the culture of native Californians, Vox writes. Cordileone defended Serra in the Saturday ceremony, saying the missions were "not to dominate and annihilate" but to save native Californians "from domination and annihilation" with the teachings of Catholicism.

The statue will be repaired, according to a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Jeva Lange

Iran nuclear deal
Edit

U.N weapons embargo on Iran lifts after 13 years

10:22 a.m.
Russian fighter jets.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A 13-year-old United Nations embargo on Iran that blocked the nation from buying and selling weapons expired on Sunday, despite U.S. protests, The Associated Press reports. Iran's foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif, called the occasion a "momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime's effort."

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency claimed last year that if the embargo was allowed to expire, as was in keeping with the five-year timetable described by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, then Iran would potentially attempt to purchase fighter jets, anti-aircraft missiles, and tanks from Russia, or other arms from China. Iran has insisted it has no plans for a "buying spree," and some experts say the country is "more likely to purchase small numbers of advanced weapons systems," The Guardian reports. Jeva Lange

stimulus split
Edit

Pelosi gives the White House a 48 hour deadline to address 'differences' in stimulus talks

8:48 a.m.
Pelosi has drawn the line.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has reportedly given the White House a deadline of 48 hours to address an "array of ... differences" in stimulus negotiations, Bloomberg reports. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for an hour and 15 minutes on Saturday night, with the agreement of speaking again on Monday about a package to help the economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

"While there was some encouraging news on testing, there remains work to do to ensure ... additional measures to address the virus' disproportionate impact on communities of color," Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said in a tweet.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, "has said he would not put a potential $1.8 trillion+ deal struck by Democrats and the Trump administration on the Senate floor," Axios reports. Jeva Lange

COVID crisis
Edit

COVID-19 cases are only improving in 2 states

8:40 a.m.

Just two states in the country are seeing COVID-19 cases "trending in the right direction," CNN reports.

Missouri and Vermont were alone in recording a more than 10 percent improvement in the average number of cases reported over the last week. Cases rose between 10 and 50 percent in 27 other states, and increased by more than 50 percent in Connecticut and Florida. The rest of the states saw their new cases remaining steady.

On Friday, the United States reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since July, with more than 69,000 new cases on Oct. 16. The CDC's forecast predicts 3,400 to 7,100 new deaths from the disease will "likely" be reported during the week of the election. Jeva Lange

Watch this
Edit

Saturday Night Live uses cold open to slam host network NBC over Trump town hall

7:51 a.m.

Saturday Night Live managed to get in a few digs at its host network, NBC, over President Trump's controversial town hall last week.

More than 100 Hollywood writers and stars had signed a letter asking NBCUniversal to reverse the decision to host a dueling town hall debate with Trump at exactly the same time that ABC was set to host its own town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Oct. 17 episode of SNL used the snafu as comedic fodder: "One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country. The other featured President Trump," the cold open began.

SNL went on to recreate both town halls, announcing Trump's portion with a scroll that read "NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump."

The "Weekend Update" portion of the show also criticized the network, with comedian Michael Che commenting that the Thursday shenanigans shouldn't be a surprise. "What can we say, we have a type," he said, with pictures of Bill Cosby and Matt Lauer — who have been accused of rape — appearing alongside Trump's. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.