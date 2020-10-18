See More Speed Reads
Texas Sen. John Cornyn likens relationship with Trump to 'women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse'

1:51 p.m.
John Cornyn is the former majority whip.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) admitted in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's disagreed with President Trump on a number of major issues, but that he's kept the differences of opinion private. "I have found that has allowed me to be much more effective, I believe, than to satisfy those who say I ought to call him out or get into a public fight with him," Cornyn said.

The comments come as Cornyn faces a tight reelection campaign against Democrat challenger MJ Hegar, who lags in the polls by only a handful of percentage points. The move fits a pattern of a number of threatened Republican senators who are now distancing themselves from Trump out of the concern that he risks their chances of holding their seats.

Cornyn specifically described differing from Trump on topics like budget deficits during the COVID-19 crisis, funneling money from the defense budget to the construction of the border wall, and trade. "I applaud him for standing up to China but, frankly, this idea that China is paying the price and we're not paying the price here at home is just not true," Cornyn said, as one example.

Cornyn likened his relationship with the president to "a lot of women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse, and that doesn't usually work out very well." He added, "He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there's not much in between. What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I've observed, those usually don't end too well." Read more about Cornyn's differences from the president, and his justification for keeping them quiet, at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jeva Lange

Kanye West says he's 'praying' for Issa Rae after she uses him as an SNL punchline

1:10 p.m.

Kanye West was not amused by Issa Rae using him as a punchline during the Oct. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Rae had appeared in a "Your Voice Chicago" sketch where she played an NAACP lawyer who went to great lengths to justify "voting for everybody Black" — a twist on her comment at the 2017 Emmy Awards that she was "rooting for everybody Black."

But even Rae's lawyer had her limits: "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West," Kenan Thompson, who was playing the show's anchor, said, with an exasperated Rae blurting: "Kanye? F him."

On Sunday morning, West responded to the skit, tweeting that "I've always said SNL uses Black people to hold other Black people back," and adding: "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family."

West released his first presidential campaign ad last week, less than a month before the election. In it, he claimed that "we as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored." Jeva Lange

CNN's Jake Tapper scolds Lara Trump for seemingly mocking Joe Biden's stutter in heated interview

12:34 p.m.

CNN's Jake Tapper cut off Lara Trump during a tense interview on State of the Union on Sunday after she dodged a question about appearing to mock Joe Biden's stutter by claiming the Democratic presidential candidate is in "cognitive decline."

Tapper had aired a clip of Trump's daughter-in-law claiming that every time Biden speaks, "I'm like 'Joe, can ya get it out, let's get the words out, Joe.' You kinda feel bad for him." Tapper asked Lara Trump in response, "How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?"

Trump said she didn't know Biden had famously overcome a stutter, and pivoted to alleging his speech was evidence of "cognitive decline." Tapper quickly interrupted: "I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline," he told her, pointing out that "I'm sure it offends you" when people do the same to President Trump.

"I'm not diagnosing him," Trump protested. "I'm saying Joe Biden is struggling at times on stage and it's concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world. That is all I'm saying. I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden."

But Tapper's patience had run out. "I'm sure [your comments] were from a place of concern," he said. "We all believe that." Watch below. Jeva Lange

Dutch woman becomes first known person to die from COVID-19 reinfection

11:50 a.m.
Scientists around the world are racing to understand how COVID-19 works.
RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

An 89-year-old woman in the Netherlands has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice, CNN reports. The woman notably had a compromised immune system due to therapy she was receiving for her rare bone marrow cancer, but researchers said her natural immune response still could have been "sufficient" enough to overcome the disease.

The woman was initially hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this year, but released after five days with no symptoms except "some persisting fatigue." Fifty-nine days later, she once again tested positive for COVID-19, and no antibodies were detected in her blood; she died two weeks later.

The case is the first known in the world that a person has died after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. However, a number of people have now been confirmed to have contracted the disease more than once, leading to questions about the lasting endurance of immunity. Jeva Lange

Twitter deletes tweet from White House coronavirus task force member over misleading claim

11:25 a.m.
Scott Atlas.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image

Twitter zapped a tweet from White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas, who falsely claimed that masks don't work in combating COVID-19. Twitter said the tweet violated the platform's COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy.

Atlas is far from the first member of the Trump administration to have Twitter step in over spreading misinformation about the pandemic; in the past several weeks, the website has put warning labels on a number of the president's own tweets, including his erroneous claim that he is "immune" to COVID-19.

Trump has praised Atlas, who diverges from government medical experts about the seriousness of the pandemic. "He's working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus," Trump said in August, as reported by CNN. "And he has many great ideas. And he thinks what we've done is really good, and now we'll take it to a new level." Jeva Lange

Archbishop of San Francisco performs exorcism ceremony at site of vandalized Saint Junipero Serra statue

10:49 a.m.

The archbishop of San Francisco performed an exorcism ceremony on Saturday outside the Saint Raphael Catholic Church in downtown San Rafael, at the spot where protesters had toppled a statue of Saint Junipero Serra earlier in the week.

Armed with holy water and Latin prayers, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed the ritual to "drive out evil and defend the image of Serra," the Los Angeles Times reports. As Cordileone explained to the crowd of 150 who'd assembled for the ceremony, "the experts in the field tell me that Latin tends to be more effective against the devil because he doesn't like the language of the church."

For those whose Latin was a little rusty, a translation of the proceedings was provided, and included prayers calling for Satan's "proud head" to be "crushed." "Be gone, Satan, inventor and master of all fallacy, enemy of the salvation of men. Place yourself before Jesus Christ," Cordileone ordered.

As the San Francisco Chronicle notes, despite the popular representation in The Exorcist, exorcisms are "more commonly a solemn ceremony like Saturday's, a religious ritual to evict the devil or evil spirits from an area or person."

Meanwhile, in the more earthly sphere, five people have been arrested on vandalism charges for knocking over the statue on Monday, which was both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. Critics say Serra, a Spanish missionary priest, was a "brutal colonialist" who helped "to erase and destroy" the culture of native Californians, Vox writes. Cordileone defended Serra in the Saturday ceremony, saying the missions were "not to dominate and annihilate" but to save native Californians "from domination and annihilation" with the teachings of Catholicism.

The statue will be repaired, according to a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Jeva Lange

U.N weapons embargo on Iran lifts after 13 years

10:22 a.m.
Russian fighter jets.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A 13-year-old United Nations embargo on Iran that blocked the nation from buying and selling weapons expired on Sunday, despite U.S. protests, The Associated Press reports. Iran's foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif, called the occasion a "momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime's effort."

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency claimed last year that if the embargo was allowed to expire, as was in keeping with the five-year timetable described by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, then Iran would potentially attempt to purchase fighter jets, anti-aircraft missiles, and tanks from Russia, or other arms from China. Iran has insisted it has no plans for a "buying spree," and some experts say the country is "more likely to purchase small numbers of advanced weapons systems," The Guardian reports. Jeva Lange

Pelosi gives the White House a 48 hour deadline to address 'differences' in stimulus talks

8:48 a.m.
Pelosi has drawn the line.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has reportedly given the White House a deadline of 48 hours to address an "array of ... differences" in stimulus negotiations, Bloomberg reports. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for an hour and 15 minutes on Saturday night, with the agreement of speaking again on Monday about a package to help the economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

"While there was some encouraging news on testing, there remains work to do to ensure ... additional measures to address the virus' disproportionate impact on communities of color," Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said in a tweet.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, "has said he would not put a potential $1.8 trillion+ deal struck by Democrats and the Trump administration on the Senate floor," Axios reports. Jeva Lange

