The early vote in Texas and Florida is already greater than Trump's 2016 totals in those states

The early vote in Texas and Florida is already greater than Trump's 2016 totals in those states11:36 a.m.
Sacha Baron Cohen says 'it was pretty clear to us' what Giuliani was doing in Borat scene: 'It is what it is'10:17 a.m.
How Texas could be the linchpin in finally dismantling the Electoral College9:46 a.m.
U.S. reportedly sets new record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases in 1 day8:34 a.m.
Trump campaign is videotaping voters dropping off ballots in Philadelphia7:25 a.m.
Trump 'yet again broke the fact-check meter' in the final presidential debate, while Biden made a 'few gaffes'6:24 a.m.
Trump absolutely bombed in CNN's debate watch-party for undecided voters5:03 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel gratefully recap the final Trump-Biden debate3:58 a.m.
