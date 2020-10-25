-
White House chief of staff says Trump administration is 'not going to control the pandemic'7:57 p.m.
-
Senate advances Barrett, setting up Monday evening confirmation2:29 p.m.
-
Former FDA commissioner describes steps Pence must take to campaign safely after coronavirus exposure1:50 p.m.
-
Ocasio-Cortez: No problem with Biden's lack of support for fracking ban, would be 'privilege' to lobby him12:59 p.m.
-
Majority of Biden, Trump supporters will accept election results no matter who wins, poll shows11:41 a.m.
-
Trump reportedly doesn't 'want to help some' GOP senators amid warnings of 'potentially catastrophic' election11:13 a.m.
-
SNL's Biden, Trump face off one last time in cold open debate8:25 a.m.
-
'Essential' Pence will forego quarantine despite office's apparent COVID-19 outbreak7:53 a.m.
7:57 p.m.
2:29 p.m.
Former FDA commissioner describes steps Pence must take to campaign safely after coronavirus exposure
1:50 p.m.
Ocasio-Cortez: No problem with Biden's lack of support for fracking ban, would be 'privilege' to lobby him
12:59 p.m.
Majority of Biden, Trump supporters will accept election results no matter who wins, poll shows
11:41 a.m.
Trump reportedly doesn't 'want to help some' GOP senators amid warnings of 'potentially catastrophic' election
11:13 a.m.
8:25 a.m.
7:53 a.m.