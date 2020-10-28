Vin Scully congratulates Dodgers on World Series win — and asks fans to celebrate responsibly

Vin Scully, the beloved former voice of Dodgers baseball, tweeted his congratulations to the team after their World Series win on Tuesday night, and also shared a message to the fans.

'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

Congratulations @Dodgers — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020

Scully, who called his last Dodgers game in 2016 after 67 seasons with the team, was called in to give a gentle reminder to fans who might use the victory as a reason to get rowdy. Immediately after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1, winning the series in six games, the team tweeted out a video of Scully asking fans to commemorate the occasion safely.

"The word is out, the Dodgers are world champions and I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let's do it properly, let's do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in their selves and pride in our great city," Scully said. "Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way. So congratulations to the ball club, congratulations to you, and now together, let's celebrate the right way in honor of our city and of the Dodgers. Go Dodgers!" Catherine Garcia