Trump says Biden will take away your electricity, celebrates low Black voter turnout in Wisconsin rally

President Trump made another visit to the swing state of Wisconsin on Friday evening, bringing some unfounded theories and repetitive rants along with him.

For starters, Trump celebrated reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wasn't driving Black voter turnout, framing it in a way that made it seem like he was happy about the disenfranchisement. "The Black vote is not turning out for him," Trump said of Biden. "They're not showing up to vote and others aren't either."

At a rally in Green Bay, WI, Trump says “the Black vote is not turning out for [Biden] … they’re not showing up to vote and others aren’t either.” pic.twitter.com/HXnqAECxoL — The Recount (@therecount) October 30, 2020

Biden's team is worried that he's failed to drive Black and Latino voters to the polls, Bloomberg reports. But far less believable — in fact, actually false — is Trump's claim that Biden will send the U.S. back to the 18th century. "There will be no heating in the winter, no air conditioning in the summer, and no electricity whenever the hell you want it," Trump claimed, for some incomprehensible reason.

"There will be no heating in the winter, no air conditioning in the summer, and no electricity" -- Trump on what will happen if Biden wins pic.twitter.com/xh5rytolgv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whom Trump ranted about despite not even being in her state, was having none of it. Kathryn Krawczyk