-
Trump says Biden will take away your electricity, celebrates low Black voter turnout in Wisconsin rally5:51 p.m.
-
Taylor Swift lends song to Biden–Harris campaign ad4:27 p.m.
-
Trump wildly claims doctors are profiting off COVID-19 deaths3:53 p.m.
-
Poll reveals what kids want from the next president3:27 p.m.
-
Biden would lead the kids' vote, poll shows3:27 p.m.
-
Last North Carolina polls before election give Biden, Cunningham narrow leads2:58 p.m.
-
Philadelphia police say they rescued a lost child. His family says they actually ripped him from his mother's car.1:34 p.m.
-
Elizabeth Warren reportedly wants to be Biden's Treasury secretary11:22 a.m.
Trump says Biden will take away your electricity, celebrates low Black voter turnout in Wisconsin rally
5:51 p.m.
4:27 p.m.
3:53 p.m.
3:27 p.m.
3:27 p.m.
2:58 p.m.
Philadelphia police say they rescued a lost child. His family says they actually ripped him from his mother's car.
1:34 p.m.
11:22 a.m.