Rest in peace
Famed Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

10:33 a.m.
Sean Connery.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Sean Connery has died, his family confirmed Saturday. He was 90. A cause of death wasn't immediately known, but Variety notes it was believed the actor had been unwell for some time.

The Scottish-born Connery was well-known for his James Bond portrayal and is considered one of the best actors to take on the iconic role. Indeed, a Radio Times United Kingdom poll revealed Connery as the country's favorite Bond after he took home 56 percent of the vote. But his movie career spanned decades and included several other memorable parts in films like The Name of the Rose and The Untouchables, for which he won a BAFTA and an Oscar, respectively.

In a statement, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery "was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond" and his "gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent ... is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series." Read more at Variety and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. approaches 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 24-hour period, setting global record

8:01 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The United States on Friday set another daily coronavirus infection record, tallying more than 99,000 new cases in a 24-hour period. That is also the highest single-day figure for a country since the pandemic began, surpassing India's previous mark of 97,894 cases.

This week, with the presidential election swiftly approaching, many states recorded their worst seven-day stretch of new infections, and 16 reported daily records Friday. The current wave is more widespread than previous ones and does not have an epicenter, though South Dakota and North Dakota are ranked first and second in recent cases per capita, and there are several other hot spots in the Midwest.

The rise in hospitalizations and deaths may be less striking than the case numbers, but both are trending upward, The New York Times reports. More than 46,600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a 25 percent increase over the past two weeks, and more than 970 people died. Over the past week, the average number of fatalities per day was around 800, up from 700 a month ago.

Overall, the U.S. surpassed 9 million infections, which still leads the world, but it's far from the only country struggling with the virus. Belgium became the latest European country to announce a new national lockdown Friday, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering one for England next week. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

what even
Trump says Biden will take away your electricity, celebrates low Black voter turnout in Wisconsin rally

October 30, 2020

President Trump made another visit to the swing state of Wisconsin on Friday evening, bringing some unfounded theories and repetitive rants along with him.

For starters, Trump celebrated reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wasn't driving Black voter turnout, framing it in a way that made it seem like he was happy about the disenfranchisement. "The Black vote is not turning out for him," Trump said of Biden. "They're not showing up to vote and others aren't either."

Biden's team is worried that he's failed to drive Black and Latino voters to the polls, Bloomberg reports. But far less believable — in fact, actually false — is Trump's claim that Biden will send the U.S. back to the 18th century. "There will be no heating in the winter, no air conditioning in the summer, and no electricity whenever the hell you want it," Trump claimed, for some incomprehensible reason.

Meanwhile Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whom Trump ranted about despite not even being in her state, was having none of it. Kathryn Krawczyk

are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift lends song to Biden–Harris campaign ad

October 30, 2020
Taylor Swift.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is ready to make President Trump the head of the last great American dynasty.

Swift made her biggest political statement yet on Friday, allowing her song “Only the Young" to be used in a campaign ad for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. The spot comes from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) Remedy PAC, and promotes turnout among younger voters.

After the voice of Harris asks "Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?" Swift's politically active tune from her Netflix documentary kicks in. Democratic voters cry after Trump's election, #MeToo protesters march, and then Republican men flash across the screen as Swift sings "their hands are stained with red." "They aren't gonna help us, too busy helping themselves," Swift continues over images of Amy Coney Barrett, burning wildfires, and closed businesses. But then Swift breaks into a triumphant chorus as children march for Black lives, gun control, and the United States Postal Service.

"They've marched for years on these issues," Swalwell explained to CNN. "The song calls on people to run, and essentially run to the polls." The ad comes at the end of Swift's most activist year yet, after her Netflix documentary revealed how she fought her management tam to raise her political voice. Kathryn Krawczyk

absolutely not true
Trump wildly claims doctors are profiting off COVID-19 deaths

October 30, 2020

President Trump has a disturbing and downright false explanation for why America's coronavirus deaths are continuing to rise.

While rallying in Michigan on Friday, Trump once again took aim at the U.S.'s coronavirus case and death counts, which are indisputably the highest in the world. But Trump didn't quite get the indisputable part of all that, claiming that doctors are only driving up death counts to make money.

A lot of COVID-19 deaths have also been attributed to other causes, or comorbidities, which some have taken to mean they aren't real COVID-19 deaths. Trump purported Friday that in Germany, those comorbidity deaths aren't treated as COVID-19 — which isn't true; Germany just had a very effective testing plan to curb coronavirus spread.

But in the U.S., "our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID," Trump said to nods and agreement from the crowd. So doctors apparently claim "everybody dies of COVID-19" to drive numbers up, Trump said, with no proof whatsoever — and to the disgust of doctors who heard it.

Early in the pandemic, hospitals did receive more money from an insurer or Medicare if they were treating a person with COVID-19 — it was part of the coronavirus relief legislation Trump signed. But doctors are most definitely not trying to boost their paychecks as they fight a deadly, super contagious pandemic, the American Medical Association made clear. Kathryn Krawczyk

survey says
Poll reveals what kids want from the next president

October 30, 2020
A child.
Kraevski/iStock

A new survey conducted by The Week Junior and YouGov found that kids are paying attention to politics — and they want their leaders to take education, health care, and protecting the environment seriously.

Conducted online from Sept. 18-30, the Junior Voices survey polled 701 children ages 8-14 from across the United States and had a margin of error of ± 3.7 percent. Respondents were asked about everything from the qualities they want to see in leaders to the first thing they would do if elected president. The Week Junior Editor-in-Chief Andrea Barbalich said their responses show "this generation of children is very aware of and engaged with what's happening in the world."

The top four issues the children said they'd like to see the next president focus on were protecting the Earth (49 percent), making sure people have access to health care (46 percent), improving high school and college education (43 percent), and ensuring equality for all (42 percent).

When asked the first thing they would do in the White House if elected president, 22 percent of respondents said they would make everyone feel safe, while 18 percent would promote equality for all, 16 percent would make sure all kids receive a good education, 13 percent would ensure everyone has health care, 11 percent would pass laws to protect the environment, and 9 percent would create more jobs.

When it comes to political leaders, 25 percent said the most important character trait is honesty, followed by empathy at 13 percent, and the ability to work with others at 10 percent.

The children surveyed are plugged in, with 77 percent saying they talk about current events with their family at least every few days and 85 percent saying it's important to learn about global events. They're also optimistic, with 78 percent saying they believe individual actions can make a positive difference in the world. They also want to be heard: 84 percent said they wish adults would listen more to kids. Catherine Garcia

survey says
Biden would lead the kids' vote, poll shows

October 30, 2020
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

If kids could cast ballots in the 2020 election, a plurality would support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a new survey conducted by YouGov and The Week Junior finds.

The Junior Voices online survey polled 701 children ages 8-14 from across the United States and had a margin of error of ± 3.7 percent. When asked who they would vote for if given the chance, 49 percent of respondents said they would support Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), while 34 percent said they backed President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, 14 percent are undecided, and 2 percent would choose another candidate.

The kids also revealed the advice they would give the winner, with one saying they would remind them to "be kind to people," while another would suggest they "treat every American as if they were your family." One respondent said they would urge the winner to "please save the animals, they are more endangered than you can imagine," and another participant shared that they would ask them to "help everyone with food so no one is hungry." Catherine Garcia

Poll Watch
Last North Carolina polls before election give Biden, Cunningham narrow leads

October 30, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in North Carolina.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two new polls are shoring up predictions that Democrats will sweep North Carolina's statewide races next week.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 6-point lead over Trump in the typically red state, an NBC News/Marist poll of likely voters out Friday reveals. Meanwhile Democrat Cal Cunningham has a 10-point advantage over Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), suggesting he'll be one of the seats Democrats can count on to flip the Senate. And Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has the biggest lead of all: a whopping 19 points over GOP challenger Dan Forest.

A New York Times/Siena College poll out Friday was a bit more cautious. Biden received 48 percent support to Trump's 45, a point down from where the Democrat was earlier this month in the same poll. Cunningham has the same margin over Tillis, 46-43, a slight decline from where he's been over the past month.

Biden has held a modest lead over Trump in North Carolina for the past few months, leaving his chances in the swing state still uncertain. Cunningham has tended to pull in higher but still modest margins than Biden, even after he admittedly exchanged romantic texts with a woman who isn't his wife, while polls have universally given Cooper a major advantage.

NBC News and Marist surveyed 800 likely voters from Oct. 25–28, with a 4.7 percentage point margin of error. The Times and Siena College surveyed 1,034 likely voters from Oct. 23–27, with a margin of error of about 4 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

