A potential lame-duck Trump presidency 'looms as nation's most serious danger,' experts argue

Former President Herbert Hoover has emerged as a popular historical comparison for President Trump because of their respective responses to the Great Depression and the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, though, two University of Texas Scholars — Jeremi Suri and Jeffrey Tulis — argued in The Bulwark that Hoover's final months in office could be a precedent of what's to come for Trump.
Suri's and Tulis' warning is reliant on Trump losing his re-election bid to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden (a Trump victory would render it moot). The academics write that after a resounding 1932 defeat to former President Franklin Roosevelt, "Hoover was so committed to a vision of the public interest at odds with that of his opponent that, during the interregnum, he sought to advance it and to thwart the policy designs of the incoming administration with every tool in his constitutional arsenal" while also attempting to "sow discord" and "undermine the economy."
Trump, Suri and Tulis write, wouldn't have as much time as Hoover to wield his authority — back in 1932, the presidential transition took place in March, not January — but they nonetheless "expect that a defeated President Trump, financially and legally desperate, will exploit this window for full value to himself, notwithstanding the harm to the country."
Actions they anticipate from a lame-duck Trump include pardoning his friends and making "deals with foreign leaders in return for personal favors and ego boosts." That's why, in the eyes of Suri and Tulis, the last several weeks of a Trump presidency "looms as the nation's most serious danger," regardless of whether there's a threat to a peaceful transition of power. Read more at The Bulwark. Tim O'Donnell
Democrats are poised to retain and expand their House majority, The Cook Political Report predicts just a day ahead of the 2020 election.
Cook issued its final House race predictions for the 2020 election on Monday, and all eight of its ratings changes moved in Democrats' favor. That leaves Democrats safely in expansion territory, with Republicans at high risk of losing twice as many seats as Democrats.
In all, Cook predicts Democrats will add between 10–15 seats to their 34-seat majority, though as few as 5 and as many as 20 could swing. Just eight Democratic House seats are considered tossups with a 50/50 chance of being lost, while 17 Republican and one Independent (formerly Republican) seats are considered tossups.
Authorities are planning to erect fencing around the White House in preparation for possible election protests, CNN reports.
Federal authorities will put "non-scalable" fencing into place around "the entire perimeter of the White House" on Monday, according to the CNN report. This will reportedly be the same type of fencing that was previously put up around the White House over the summer amid protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd. NBC News is also reporting that this "non-scalable" fence is set to go up around the White House and that "250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby."
As CNN notes, numerous business in D.C. have recently started to board up windows and doors, preparing for potential unrest. A recent YouGov poll found that over half of both Republicans and Democrats expected to see an increase in violence after the election, The Hill reports.
Patrick Burke, the executive director of the Washington, D.C., Police Foundation, previously told CNN that D.C. Metro police have been preparing for over a year for possible election fallout, as they usually do, and he said that "if there's no winner" on Tuesday, "you will see significant deployments of officers at all levels across the capital."
Rescuers on Sunday continued searching in the Turkish port city of Izmir for survivors of Friday's powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency raised the death toll from the quake, BBC reports. It stood late Sunday at 64, with 62 deaths in Turkey and two on the Greek island of Samos. More than 900 others were injured, with eight reported to be in intensive care. Dozens more remained unaccounted for.
A 70-year-old man identified as Ahmet Citim was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed residential building 33 hours after the temblor. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately announced. Thousands of rescuers were sent to help search collapsed buildings, some using mechanical diggers. Harold Maass
Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against a British tabloid that described him as a "wife beater."
The U.K.'s High Court on Monday ruled in favor of News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, after Depp sued over an article about allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, CNN reports. Judge Andrew Nicol concluded the defendants showed that what they published was "substantially true," The New York Times reports.
Depp sued the publisher, as well as executive editor Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article in The Sun calling him a "wife beater" and saying that there was "overwhelming evidence" in support of Heard's abuse allegations, the Times notes. Depp has denied Heard's allegations.
The Sun celebrated the judge's decision on Monday as a "stunning victory for press freedom," also saying that "domestic abuse victims must never be silenced" and adding, "we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court," per The Associated Press.
President Trump, in his final flurry of rallies, is rolling his eyes at the COVID-19 pandemic, now killing about 1,000 Americans every day, John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "For many, Trump's handling of the coronavirus is going to a significant factor in how they vote," but "a lot of voters are more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt." They shouldn't, he argued. This is the "defining crisis" of Trump's presidency, and "his response has been such a disaster," you've probably forgotten half his mistakes.
COVID-19 isn't a new topic, Oliver said, "but we still thought that tonight — especially if you or someone you know also thinks that 'nothing more could have been done' — it would be worth taking a look at three crucial areas where more could very much have been done, specifically preparation, coordination, and communication."
Oliver laid out some of the ways Trump undid years of U.S. pandemic preparations and explained why his frequently touted China "travel ban wasn't a ban, wasn't early, and didn't do what he said it did." China did take "too long to be forthright with us about the virus," but Trump "acted unforgivably slowly" once we found out about it, he added. The president's PPE supply chain management "was a total shambles," and "it has been genuinely remarkable just how consistently Trump has undercut public health messaging."
"I know that Trump badly wants everyone to believe that nothing more could have been done, but that's just not true — other countries have done more and suffered less," Oliver said. "This wasn't inevitable! And look, I shouldn't have to take 20 minutes to tell you that Trump mismanaged the pandemic," it's that self-evident.
"If Biden is elected, it's not like he's gonna magically end this pandemic," Oliver said. "But he'll at least take it seriously. And it's pretty bleak that that alone sounds good — but it really does." Look, he added, "this virus has taken so much from us — our peace of mind, our routines, and nearly a quarter of a million Americans — and it's frankly pathetic that in response, the only things that Trump has offered people in this country over the past eight months are damaging lies, staggering incompetence, and occasionally, when he's feeling generous, some sh--ty f--king pens." Watch his case against Trump, plus a disturbing and NSFW riff on Pinocchio, below. Peter Weber
Morning Consult released its final pre–Election Day tracking polls early Monday, and they had mostly good news for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. According to the polls, Biden is above 50 percent in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and is narrowly ahead of President Trump — but within the margin of error — in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, plus tied in Texas. If — and this is a big if — Biden wins just the states where he is outside the margin of error, he will almost certainly be the next president.
Nationally, Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points, 51.9 percent to 43.9 percent, and Democrats have a 7-point edge in the generic congressional ballot, Morning Consult found. The pollster also found the Democratic Senate candidates leading in Colorado, Michigan, and North Carolina, the GOP candidate leading in Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas, and the races in Arizona, Georgia, and South Carolina within the margin of error.
Morning Consult's national results are from surveys conducted among 14,663 likely voters Oct. 29- 31, and the margin of error is ± 1 percentage points. The state-level polling was conducted Oct. 22-31 between 727 to 4,451 likely voters in each state, and the margin of error is between ± 2 points to ± 4 points. Peter Weber
Since becoming U.S. attorney general, William Barr "has been in the news constantly, and almost never for good reasons," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "In just the past few months, he has, among other things, sown distrust in mail-in voting and also dismissed public health measures in the middle of a pandemic, in the grossest possible way."
Strikingly, when President Trump nominated Barr 18 months ago, "the news was basically greeted with relief" there would finally be an "adult in the room," Oliver said. "Look, not only is being an adult an absurdly low bar to set for the highest levels of government, but it also implies that the main problem with Trump is that he is childish. And I know that it makes for a fun balloon now and again, but at its core, 'I wish that white nationalist with an authoritarian streak would act his age' is sort of missing the point here."
It's also "worth remembering, some adults are a--holes, and Barr is very much one of them," Oliver said. "But he is also very much more: He is a driven, deeply moralistic man with extreme views on executive power, actually making him one of the more dangerous figures in the Trump administration — which I know is saying something. But if Trump gets a second term, Barr is only going to be more dangerous going forward." He ran through Barr's lifelong "veneration of authority," fervent belief "in something known as the unitary executive theory," and why he could only "fully test his belief that the president answers to absolutely nobody" when Trump was elected.
"And while Trump has been grumbling lately that Barr should have done more to punish his political enemies, when it comes to playing defense for Trump, Barr has been relentless," Oliver said. Trump may be "Barr's dream president, someone who is the ideal vessel for Barr's decades-long pursuit of a unitary executive," and if they get a second term to pursue their "case that a moral order must be imposed, and by force," it will be "very, very dangerous" for America. Because "Barr isn't just fighting to give the president power on principle, he wants to give this president power so he will use it against the people that Barr thinks are ruining society," he said. There's a bit of NSFW language. Watch below. Peter Weber