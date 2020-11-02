Over 95 million Americans have voted early so far, nearly 70 percent of all votes cast in 2016

The number of Americans voting early this year continues to surge ahead of Election Day.

The latest tally from the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project shows that over 95 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election as of Monday, Reuters reports.

Not only is this massive number about twice as large as the 47 million Americans who voted early in the 2016 presidential election, but it's also equivalent to 69 percent of all votes cast that year, Reuters notes. About 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, this tally means that over 45 percent of registered voters in the U.S. have voted early, CNN reports. The total number of early votes should pass 100 million before Election Day, according to Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.

In-person voting and the use of mail-in ballots have seen an uptick in popularity this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately, Reuters writes that experts are predicting the 2020 election will bring "the highest turnout of modern times." Brendan Morrow