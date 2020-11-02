See More Speed Reads
The Final Countdown
Biden delivers simple closing message at Ohio rally: 'Hire Dr. Fauci, fire Trump'

1:08 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made one final play for Ohio on Monday, delivering a simple call for science over the status quo.

Ohio is leaning toward President Trump ahead of Election Day, but as a top Democrat told CNN, "it's too close not to try." So before he headed to the more contested state next door, Biden stopped in Cleveland for a drive-in rally. There, Biden took direct aim on Trump's suggestion he would fire top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he had "a better idea." "Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci! And we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden forcefully said.

Biden and his surrogates spread across swing states on Monday, with former President Barack Obama stumping in Atlanta, and most of the rest of the campaign tackling all parts of Pennsylvania. Biden is also set to hit up Pennsylvania after his Ohio stop. Kathryn Krawczyk

early birds
Over 95 million Americans have voted early so far, nearly 70 percent of all votes cast in 2016

12:10 p.m.
Residents wait in line for the opening of an early voting location at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center on October 24, 2020 in Plainview, New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The number of Americans voting early this year continues to surge ahead of Election Day.

The latest tally from the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project shows that over 95 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election as of Monday, Reuters reports.

Not only is this massive number about twice as large as the 47 million Americans who voted early in the 2016 presidential election, but it's also equivalent to 69 percent of all votes cast that year, Reuters notes. About 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, this tally means that over 45 percent of registered voters in the U.S. have voted early, CNN reports. The total number of early votes should pass 100 million before Election Day, according to Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.

In-person voting and the use of mail-in ballots have seen an uptick in popularity this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately, Reuters writes that experts are predicting the 2020 election will bring "the highest turnout of modern times." Brendan Morrow

2020 voting
Former Republican Texas House speaker calls GOP effort to throw out drive-thru votes 'patently wrong'

11:35 a.m.

Joe Straus, the former Republican speaker of the Texas House, on Sunday voiced his opposition to a GOP lawsuit seeking to throw out around 127,000 drive-thru votes in the state's most populous county.

"The lawsuit to disenfranchise more than 100,000 voters in Harris County is patently wrong," Straus said in a statement that he shared on Twitter, adding that "the Republican Party needs to return to a place where we win with ideas and persuasion rather than trying to intimidate and silence our fellow citizens."

Straus also teamed up with another prominent Texas Republican, lawyer Ben Ginsberg, to file an amicus brief opposing the suit, in which they cited the 2000 election recount as an example of the party's past efforts to ensure the ballots of "every qualified voter" get counted.

The Texas Supreme Court did throw some cold water on the suit Sunday, denying the petition to toss the votes without comment, but the amicus could still factor into the decision by a federal judge, who will hear the case Monday morning. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Reuters is equipping journalists covering the U.S. election with flak jackets, helmets, and gas masks

11:27 a.m.
Police at protests.
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Reuters is taking an unprecedented step to protect its reporters stationed in the U.S. this Election Day.

The news agency has more than 2,500 journalists stationed in 200 locations around the world, the U.K.'s Press Gazette reports. And with many of those reporters covering conflict zones, Reuters is no stranger to issuing protective gear and taking other measures to keep its employees safe.

But this year, "our concern about the safety of journalists in the U.S. is unprecedentedly high," Reuters' editor-in-chief Stephen Adler tells the Press Gazette. "My own observation, both here and around the world, is that wearing that big 'PRESS' on your chest is no longer as much of a protection as it might once have been," Adler went on. "Sometimes the press are targets, or sometimes just the fact that they're press is simply ignored." So Reuters is taking an admittedly "odd" step and distributing flak vests, helmets, and gas masks, as well as COVID-19 protective equipment, to reporters, Adler said.

The decision comes after reporters, including some for Reuters, were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas by law enforcement cracking down on nationwide protests over the summer. The Department of Homeland Security has already tasked some of its immigration enforcement agencies with protecting federal property in anticipation of possible protests following Tuesday's election. Kathryn Krawczyk

house party
Final Cook Political Report projection picks Democrats to keep House, gain 10 or more seats

10:33 a.m.

Democrats are poised to retain and expand their House majority, The Cook Political Report predicts just a day ahead of the 2020 election.

Cook issued its final House race predictions for the 2020 election on Monday, and all eight of its ratings changes moved in Democrats' favor. That leaves Democrats safely in expansion territory, with Republicans at high risk of losing twice as many seats as Democrats.

In all, Cook predicts Democrats will add between 10–15 seats to their 34-seat majority, though as few as 5 and as many as 20 could swing. Just eight Democratic House seats are considered tossups with a 50/50 chance of being lost, while 17 Republican and one Independent (formerly Republican) seats are considered tossups.

Cook also predicts Democratic nominee Joe Biden will capture the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the election, while nine Republican Senate seats either lean Democratic or are considered tossups. Kathryn Krawczyk

lame-duck
A potential lame-duck Trump presidency 'looms as nation's most serious danger,' experts argue

10:24 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Herbert Hoover has emerged as a popular historical comparison for President Trump because of their respective responses to the Great Depression and the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, though, two University of Texas Scholars — Jeremi Suri and Jeffrey Tulis — argued in The Bulwark that Hoover's final months in office could be a precedent of what's to come for Trump.

Suri's and Tulis' warning is reliant on Trump losing his re-election bid to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden (a Trump victory would render it moot). The academics write that after a resounding 1932 defeat to former President Franklin Roosevelt, "Hoover was so committed to a vision of the public interest at odds with that of his opponent that, during the interregnum, he sought to advance it and to thwart the policy designs of the incoming administration with every tool in his constitutional arsenal" while also attempting to "sow discord" and "undermine the economy."

Trump, Suri and Tulis write, wouldn't have as much time as Hoover to wield his authority — back in 1932, the presidential transition took place in March, not January — but they nonetheless "expect that a defeated President Trump, financially and legally desperate, will exploit this window for full value to himself, notwithstanding the harm to the country."

Actions they anticipate from a lame-duck Trump include pardoning his friends and making "deals with foreign leaders in return for personal favors and ego boosts." That's why, in the eyes of Suri and Tulis, the last several weeks of a Trump presidency "looms as the nation's most serious danger," regardless of whether there's a threat to a peaceful transition of power. Read more at The Bulwark. Tim O'Donnell

the wall
Authorities to reportedly build 'non-scalable' fence around White House ahead of Election Day

10:00 a.m.

Authorities are planning to erect fencing around the White House in preparation for possible election protests, CNN reports.

Federal authorities will put "non-scalable" fencing into place around "the entire perimeter of the White House" on Monday, according to the CNN report. This will reportedly be the same type of fencing that was previously put up around the White House over the summer amid protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd. NBC News is also reporting that this "non-scalable" fence is set to go up around the White House and that "250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby."

As CNN notes, numerous business in D.C. have recently started to board up windows and doors, preparing for potential unrest. A recent YouGov poll found that over half of both Republicans and Democrats expected to see an increase in violence after the election, The Hill reports.

Patrick Burke, the executive director of the Washington, D.C., Police Foundation, previously told CNN that D.C. Metro police have been preparing for over a year for possible election fallout, as they usually do, and he said that "if there's no winner" on Tuesday, "you will see significant deployments of officers at all levels across the capital."

Search and rescue
Rescuers search for earthquake survivors as Turkey death toll rises

8:34 a.m.
Aftermath of Izmir earthquake.
OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers on Sunday continued searching in the Turkish port city of Izmir for survivors of Friday's powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency raised the death toll from the quake, BBC reports. It stood late Sunday at 64, with 62 deaths in Turkey and two on the Greek island of Samos. More than 900 others were injured, with eight reported to be in intensive care. Dozens more remained unaccounted for.

A 70-year-old man identified as Ahmet Citim was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed residential building 33 hours after the temblor. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately announced. Thousands of rescuers were sent to help search collapsed buildings, some using mechanical diggers. Harold Maass

