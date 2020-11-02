Biden delivers simple closing message at Ohio rally: 'Hire Dr. Fauci, fire Trump'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made one final play for Ohio on Monday, delivering a simple call for science over the status quo.

Ohio is leaning toward President Trump ahead of Election Day, but as a top Democrat told CNN, "it's too close not to try." So before he headed to the more contested state next door, Biden stopped in Cleveland for a drive-in rally. There, Biden took direct aim on Trump's suggestion he would fire top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he had "a better idea." "Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci! And we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden forcefully said.

Joe Biden: "Last night Trump said he was going to fire Dr. Fauci." "I got a better idea—elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci! And we're going to fire Donald Trump!" https://t.co/KNCIGwXI7l pic.twitter.com/evdiJv5Y2z — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 2, 2020

Biden and his surrogates spread across swing states on Monday, with former President Barack Obama stumping in Atlanta, and most of the rest of the campaign tackling all parts of Pennsylvania. Biden is also set to hit up Pennsylvania after his Ohio stop. Kathryn Krawczyk