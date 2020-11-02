See More Speed Reads
2020 election
Trump is reportedly telling advisers if he loses, he expects intense scrutiny from prosecutors

10:05 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is confident in his chances of winning Tuesday's election, several aides and allies told The New York Times, because he is being buoyed by the crowds at his rallies and assured by people close to him that he will win the Electoral College.

Still, Trump has shown concern over what will happen to him if he loses, several advisers told the Times, and he expects prosecutors will take a closer look at his business dealings; there are already established investigations into the Trump Organization in New York.

Most of the more than a dozen allies and aides interviewed by the Times said they do believe he will win re-election, but the stars must align in certain areas; for example, the president must pull ahead in Minnesota, Michigan, or Wisconsin, all states where he is trailing behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

His advisers are being sure to deliver only favorable polls to Trump, the Times reports, with the lower numbers being filtered out. Trump did receive some pushback when he suggested trying to win in solidly blue states like New Mexico, but not from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; the Times reports he responded to the idea with "chipper enthusiasm."

Trump hasn't had a strong closing message, and has been straying from his prepared remarks; on Saturday, he was set to deliver a serious address to a crowd in Pennsylvania, but in the middle of it he began talking about the size of Biden's sunglasses. While his aides have cut him slack, some Republican lawmakers are surprised by Trump's actions on the campaign trail; one high-ranking GOP member of Congress told the Times he said to Meadows that if Trump is "trying to lose the election, I can't think of anything I'd tell him to do differently." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Report: Birx warns Trump administration 'aggressive action' must be taken on COVID-19

10:59 p.m.
Dr. Deborah Birx.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, wrote in an internal report shared with White House officials on Monday that the Trump administration must take "much more aggressive action" in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Birx warned that "cases are rapidly rising in nearly 30 percent of all USA counties, the highest number of county hotspots we have seen with this pandemic," The Washington Post reports. In many areas, testing is "flat or declining" but the number of cases is increasing, Birx wrote, and the country is "entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic ... leading to increasing mortality. This is not about lockdowns — it hasn't been about lockdowns since March or April. It's about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented."

President Trump has been claiming the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the virus, and in the report, Birx expressly contradicts Trump, warning against huge gatherings like his campaign rallies. One administration official told the Post that Birx has been sending "urgent" messages like this for weeks, and has been pleading with Trump staffers to "ask the American people to use masks, avoid gatherings, and socially distance, basically since it became apparent that we were heading into a third surge."

Another administration official told the Post that Birx feels "like she's being ignored," especially since Trump has been persuaded by his new medical adviser, radiologist Scott Atlas, that herd immunity is the way to go. Birx has been challenging Atlas in meetings, the Post reports, and has spent the last few weeks traveling to virus hot spots and asking health officials to shutter restaurants and bars and make masks mandatory. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

country over party
Obama says if a Democrat behaved like Trump, 'I couldn't support him'

7:58 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Miami on Monday that he puts country over party, and if there was a Democrat behaving "the way our current president does, I couldn't support him."

Obama has spent the last several days on the campaign trail for the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, visiting battleground states like Florida and Georgia. In Miami, Obama railed against President Trump, and said that if he "saw a Democrat who was lying every single day — the fact checkers can't keep up, it's like, just over and over again — I would say that's not the example I want, I don't trust that person to manage the country's affairs because it's violating the values that we try to live by. And those are values we try to teach our kids."

Since Trump entered office, The Washington Post has been tracking how many false and misleading claims he has made, and in July, he hit 20,000.

Obama also brought up the GOP talking point that Biden is a socialist in disguise, an accusation that is being pushed hard in Florida, which has a high Cuban American population. "Here in south Florida you see these ads, 'Joe palling with Communists, palling with socialists,'" Obama said. "You'd think he was having coffee with Castro every morning. Don't fall for that. Joe Biden served as a senator from Delaware, he was my vice president. I think we'd all know if he was a secret socialist by now." Catherine Garcia

endorsements
National Committee of Asian American Republicans endorses Joe Biden

7:00 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In 2016, the National Committee of Asian American Republicans endorsed Donald Trump, but in 2020, they're all in for Joe Biden.

In a message on Monday to its thousands of members, the organization said it is "okay that you voted for Trump in 2016, most conservatives did. We wanted an outsider to rattle the system. But he is destroying the whole building."

The group is urging members to "follow your conscience" and vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, saying that the United States needs "a president with empathy, integrity, and broadness, capable of bringing all sides to the table to find common ground and work together overcoming serious challenges ahead." Biden can help "reboot" the political system, the group said, adding that "making America great again starts from all sides coming together to heal a divided nation."

Asian Americans make up 4 percent of the country's eligible voters, and NBC News reports that a recent National Education Association survey found that "Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders can turn the tide" in 10 swing states. Catherine Garcia

Breaking
At least 1 killed, several injured in suspected Vienna terrorist attack

5:28 p.m.

At least one civilian was killed and several others injured in Vienna, police said, in what Austrian authorities believe was a terrorist attack.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Vienna police have said the attack appears to have been carried out by several gunmen from six different locations in close proximity to one another. One suspect has reportedly been shot and killed by law enforcement. A police officer is reportedly among the wounded.

One suspect is reportedly on the run, but there have not been any reports as to whether any others have been apprehended or are still at-large.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Vienna's central synagogue, which was closed at the time of the attack, leaving it unclear if the place of worship was targeted. Tim O'Donnell

snail mail win
Mail-in ballots are being rejected at surprisingly low rates

5:22 p.m.
Mail-in ballots
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Every year, absentee ballots are often flagged for errors, typically because a voter failed to sign their ballot's envelope or because their signature doesn't match one on file. If a voter doesn't fix the mistake, their ballot will end up nullified — an especially relevant outcome in a year when record numbers of Americans are voting by mail.

But Jen O'Malley Dillon, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign manager, said Monday that it seems rejection rates in critical swing states are at record lows. While 1 percent of ballots were rejected in the 2016 general election, just 0.3 percent in Florida, 0.4 percent in Michigan, and 0.1 percent in Wisconsin have been rejected so far, O'Malley Dillon said. Election experts had predicted more than 1 percent of ballots would be rejected, as many voters were unfamiliar with voting by mail.

Florida's process for handling those flagged ballots may reveal why its rejection rates are so low. While nearly 450,000 ballots were returned as of Friday in Miami-Dade County, its election department has only flagged 2,816 ballots for irregularities, the Miami Herald reports. That's because local officials have spent the past few weeks reaching out to voters with ballot problems and helping them to correct the errors. The fact that 138,000 voters brought their ballots directly to an early voting site, where an election official could make sure they signed an envelope, surely helped.

But while rejection rates have been historically low, ballots that are rejected have disproportionately come from people of color. In Florida and Georgia, Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters' ballots have been flagged at twice the rate of white voters, an analysis from NBC News and Democratic data firm TargetSmart shows. Those voters have until Thursday to fix their ballots or they won't count toward the very tight races in their states. Kathryn Krawczyk

election day
States call in National Guard to fill poll worker shortages — and to prepare for possible election unrest

4:33 p.m.
National Guard troops.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The National Guard is getting ready to deal with a very unusual election in some very unusual ways.

As COVID-19 led to a shortage of poll workers and an influx of mail-in ballots, at least 10 states brought in their National Guard troops to deal with election tasks, and another 14 are expected to do so this week, The New York Times reports. But in Massachusetts and Oregon, governors are calling in the guard to prepare for another Election Day struggle: potential unrest.

With "the electorate sharply polarized, the president warning supporters of a stolen election, and gun sales through the roof," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) has placed 1,000 Guard troops on standby in case of unrest, the Times writes. And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency around Portland and will have Guard members trained in crowd control on standby to assist state and county police in case of an uproar. Only National Guard troops, not the military, can "enforce order on domestic soil," the Times notes. Still, the president can take control of Guard members and deploy the Army or Marines if he decides protests become an "insurrection," experts say.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, along with Customs and Border Patrol Officers, to protect federal property during potential protests surrounding the election. ICE, CBP, and other federal law enforcement agencies were first sent out over the summer to combat protests throughout the U.S. In particular, federal agents stormed into Portland in July against the will of its mayor and Brown. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 voting
Federal judge throws out Texas GOP lawsuit challenging legality of drive-thru votes

4:15 p.m.
Harris county drive-thru voting.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A group of GOP activists challenging the legality of nearly 127,000 ballots cast at Houston-area drive-thru voting stations was again stymied in its pursuit — this time at the federal court level.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court denied the petition, which claimed drive-thru voting violated state election law. Then, on Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled the plaintiffs didn't have standing to sue. Even if they did, The Austin-American Statesman reports, Hanen said he would not have issued an injunction against the votes (although he did say if he was going to rule he would enjoin drive-thru voting from taking place on Election Day because tents do not satisfy Texas' requirements for a polling place.)

The plaintiffs can still appeal to the 5th Circuit, and Hanen ordered Harris County, where the votes were cast, to maintain drive-thru records in case that happens. Tim O'Donnell

